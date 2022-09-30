ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol, CT

Bristol Press

Pequabuck River Duck Race has good turnout

BRISTOL – The Pequabuck River Duck Race had good turnout despite the weather this past Sunday, helping to raise money for the city’s Arts & Culture Commission. The race saw thousands of rubber ducks unloaded into the Pequabuck River, each marked with the number of a ticket holder. The first 30 ducks to finish the race won prizes for the ticket purchasers. The event also included community vendors, food trucks and a kids’ zone.
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Plymouth Historical Society will lead a lantern tour

BRISTOL – The Plymouth Historical Society will lead a lantern tour of the historic Plymouth Burying Ground and visit a home that was a stop along The Underground Railroad on Saturday, Oct. 22. Lantern Tour participants will meet at 7 p.m. at The First Congregational Church of Plymouth at...
PLYMOUTH, CT
Bristol Press

Bristol Bazaar coming soon to city

BRISTOL – Eric and Carolyn Verikas, owners of Dusty Dude Woodworks, are in the process of opening their second local business, “Bristol Bazaar”, targeting early next year for an opening of the “indoor maker’s market” space. The Bristol Bazaar will be a 5,800 square...
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Hundreds walk to end Alzheimer's in Rockwell Park Sunday

BRISTOL – Rockwell Park was filled with families yearning for a cure to one of the most debilitating and agonizing diseases Sunday morning. Central CT’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s drew in hundreds of people, to raise money for research and treatment and to help families impacted by the disease.
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Mary Immaculate's '72 graduates reunite after 50 years

Fifty years leaves a lot to catch up on, and this group took their time. Close to a dozen members of Mary Immaculate Academy’s Class of 1972 gathered inside Portofino’s Restaurant Sunday afternoon to reminisce about being teenagers together at the former all-girls parochial high school in New Britain and catch up on all of life’s precious moments since.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Spooky Halloween Events Across Connecticut in 2022

Halloween will be here before we know it and there are several events across Connecticut. Here are some local events where you just might get a little spooked and have some fun at the same time. 2022 Halloween Events in CT. Sept. 24-Nov. 5: Legends of Fear, Shelton. Organizers of...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Bristol Press

Richard Craig Wanciak

Richard Craig Wanciak, 55, of Bristol, passed away unexpectedly at home. Born on Dec. 20, 1966, in Derby, son of the late Richard and Mary Jo (Woodin) Wanciak, Richard was a veteran of the US Army. He was a graduate of Ansonia High School and worked for Schick in Milford as a blade maker for over 25 years. He was a very hard worker, often working 12-hour days. Richard was very devoted to doing everything he could for his sons. In his free time, he loved to read. He was a collector of comic books and a Sci-Fi junkie. He almost always had Star Trek or Dr. Who playing in the background.
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Lucretia Netti

Lucretia Netti, 94, of Bristol, died on Saturday, (Oct. 1, 2022) at Ingraham Manor. Lucretia was born in Bristol on Nov. 16, 1927, and was the only child of the late Marco and Angela (Mele) Netti. She was a lifelong Bristol resident and graduate of Bristol High School Class of 1945. She was retired from Barnes Group since 1991.
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Leonel J. Michaud

Leonel served our country in the US Army and later became a machine operator for Fafnir Bearing. He had a side business of furniture upholstery, and enjoyed playing cards, gardening, puzzles and going to Vermont. Besides his wife, Jacqueline, Leonel is survived by his daughters Joyce Zukowski and her husband John of South Carolina, Sandra Rubino and her husband Mark of Farmington, Lisa Michaud of Farmington; six grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; five brothers; two sisters and several nieces and nephews. Leonel is predeceased by his son Leon Michaud; grandson Brandon Caron; three great-grandchildren Carlee, Skyler and Rachael, two brothers and one sister.
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Michael E. Barnett Sr.

Michael Edward Barnett Sr. "Mike", of Bristol, husband of Sharon Floyd, died unexpectedly at home on Oct. 1, 2022. To view Mike's full obituary, please visit www.dupontfuneralhome.com .
BRISTOL, CT
New Haven Independent

Renters, Homebuyers Get $4M Lifeline

Tatania Sellers was pregnant, in between jobs, and looking for some way to get herself and her kids into an apartment — not into a homeless shelter. Thanks to a newly launched city aid program, she and her family were able to move into a new home on Starr Street in her ​“time of need.”
NEW HAVEN, CT
Bristol Press

Fire Prevention Week coming up

PLYMOUTH – The Terryville Fire Department and National Fire Prevention Association have announced that the week of Oct. 9 through 15 is "Fire Prevention Week." They are planning an awareness campaign with the theme of "Fire won't wait. Plan your escape." Terryville Fire Department Health & Safety Officer Tony...
PLYMOUTH, CT
New Haven Independent

Cross Principal Bolts After 5 Weeks Of Classes

Newly instated Wilbur Cross High School Principal John Tarka announced he is leaving his role as leader five weeks into the academic year. In an email addressing the Cross community, Tarka wrote that his last day will be Oct. 14. Tarka was appointed to the leadership role this summer. “Writing...
NEW HAVEN, CT
DoingItLocal

Shelton News: Rollover On River Road

2022-10-02@9:38pm–#Shelton CT– A rollover accident on River Road between Rocky Rest and Murphy’s Lane. Sounds like a van on its side, firefighters helped extricate the person.
SHELTON, CT
Register Citizen

Former CT Gov. Rowland buys historic Waterside Lane home in Clinton for $800,000

CLINTON — Former Gov. John G. Rowland purchased the 1800 Federal Colonial home at 39 Waterside Lane for $800,000, according to the deed filed in town hall Sept. 29. Rowland, a Middlebury resident, is the newest homeowner on the street, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places with its pre-Revolutionary War and late 18th and 19th century houses.
CLINTON, CT

