Bristol Press
Pequabuck River Duck Race has good turnout
BRISTOL – The Pequabuck River Duck Race had good turnout despite the weather this past Sunday, helping to raise money for the city’s Arts & Culture Commission. The race saw thousands of rubber ducks unloaded into the Pequabuck River, each marked with the number of a ticket holder. The first 30 ducks to finish the race won prizes for the ticket purchasers. The event also included community vendors, food trucks and a kids’ zone.
Bristol Press
Plymouth Historical Society will lead a lantern tour
BRISTOL – The Plymouth Historical Society will lead a lantern tour of the historic Plymouth Burying Ground and visit a home that was a stop along The Underground Railroad on Saturday, Oct. 22. Lantern Tour participants will meet at 7 p.m. at The First Congregational Church of Plymouth at...
Bristol Press
Bristol Bazaar coming soon to city
BRISTOL – Eric and Carolyn Verikas, owners of Dusty Dude Woodworks, are in the process of opening their second local business, “Bristol Bazaar”, targeting early next year for an opening of the “indoor maker’s market” space. The Bristol Bazaar will be a 5,800 square...
Bristol Press
Hundreds walk to end Alzheimer's in Rockwell Park Sunday
BRISTOL – Rockwell Park was filled with families yearning for a cure to one of the most debilitating and agonizing diseases Sunday morning. Central CT’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s drew in hundreds of people, to raise money for research and treatment and to help families impacted by the disease.
Bristol Press
Mary Immaculate's '72 graduates reunite after 50 years
Fifty years leaves a lot to catch up on, and this group took their time. Close to a dozen members of Mary Immaculate Academy’s Class of 1972 gathered inside Portofino’s Restaurant Sunday afternoon to reminisce about being teenagers together at the former all-girls parochial high school in New Britain and catch up on all of life’s precious moments since.
NBC Connecticut
Spooky Halloween Events Across Connecticut in 2022
Halloween will be here before we know it and there are several events across Connecticut. Here are some local events where you just might get a little spooked and have some fun at the same time. 2022 Halloween Events in CT. Sept. 24-Nov. 5: Legends of Fear, Shelton. Organizers of...
Bristol Press
Richard Craig Wanciak
Richard Craig Wanciak, 55, of Bristol, passed away unexpectedly at home. Born on Dec. 20, 1966, in Derby, son of the late Richard and Mary Jo (Woodin) Wanciak, Richard was a veteran of the US Army. He was a graduate of Ansonia High School and worked for Schick in Milford as a blade maker for over 25 years. He was a very hard worker, often working 12-hour days. Richard was very devoted to doing everything he could for his sons. In his free time, he loved to read. He was a collector of comic books and a Sci-Fi junkie. He almost always had Star Trek or Dr. Who playing in the background.
Bristol Press
Lucretia Netti
Lucretia Netti, 94, of Bristol, died on Saturday, (Oct. 1, 2022) at Ingraham Manor. Lucretia was born in Bristol on Nov. 16, 1927, and was the only child of the late Marco and Angela (Mele) Netti. She was a lifelong Bristol resident and graduate of Bristol High School Class of 1945. She was retired from Barnes Group since 1991.
Bristol Press
Leonel J. Michaud
Leonel served our country in the US Army and later became a machine operator for Fafnir Bearing. He had a side business of furniture upholstery, and enjoyed playing cards, gardening, puzzles and going to Vermont. Besides his wife, Jacqueline, Leonel is survived by his daughters Joyce Zukowski and her husband John of South Carolina, Sandra Rubino and her husband Mark of Farmington, Lisa Michaud of Farmington; six grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; five brothers; two sisters and several nieces and nephews. Leonel is predeceased by his son Leon Michaud; grandson Brandon Caron; three great-grandchildren Carlee, Skyler and Rachael, two brothers and one sister.
Bristol Press
Michael E. Barnett Sr.
Michael Edward Barnett Sr. "Mike", of Bristol, husband of Sharon Floyd, died unexpectedly at home on Oct. 1, 2022. To view Mike's full obituary, please visit www.dupontfuneralhome.com .
Renters, Homebuyers Get $4M Lifeline
Tatania Sellers was pregnant, in between jobs, and looking for some way to get herself and her kids into an apartment — not into a homeless shelter. Thanks to a newly launched city aid program, she and her family were able to move into a new home on Starr Street in her “time of need.”
Bristol Press
State, city leaders celebrate opening of three new, affordable, single-family homes in Bristol
BRISTOL – State and city leaders, along with Community Housing Greater New Britain, celebrated the opening of three new, affordable, single-family homes along Route 72 this past Friday. The homes are being purchased by three local households that are first-time homeowners. Mayor Jeff Caggiano, who spoke during the ribbon...
Bristol Press
Fire Prevention Week coming up
PLYMOUTH – The Terryville Fire Department and National Fire Prevention Association have announced that the week of Oct. 9 through 15 is "Fire Prevention Week." They are planning an awareness campaign with the theme of "Fire won't wait. Plan your escape." Terryville Fire Department Health & Safety Officer Tony...
Manchester man found guilty of assaulting child he met through after-school program in Hartford
MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — A jury has found a 43-year-old Manchester man guilty of sexually assaulting a child he met at an after-school program, according to an announcement Tuesday from Hartford’s states attorney. Robert Nichols was found guilty of two counts of fourth-degree sexual assault, along with risk of injury to a minor on Sept. […]
recordpatriot.com
New Haven Coliseum reaches 50th anniversary: It was ‘a failing concrete’ but ‘for boomers, it didn’t matter’
NEW HAVEN — Don Drapp, who grew up in West Haven, was 16 when he saw his first Kiss concert at the New Haven Veterans Memorial Coliseum — back when he could walk from his house to the city’s downtown. Aside from inexpensive tickets, Drapp recalled that...
(NOT FORGOTTEN) Julieanna Miller Cold Case 1982
As of September 1982, Julieanne Miller has been missing from her home at 27 Clinton Ave Old Saybrook, Connecticut. For 40 years this case has perplexed Old Saybrook Police. Police found her wallet, purse, glasses, credit cards, car, and Bo-Jo, her golden retriever.
Cross Principal Bolts After 5 Weeks Of Classes
Newly instated Wilbur Cross High School Principal John Tarka announced he is leaving his role as leader five weeks into the academic year. In an email addressing the Cross community, Tarka wrote that his last day will be Oct. 14. Tarka was appointed to the leadership role this summer. “Writing...
DoingItLocal
Shelton News: Rollover On River Road
2022-10-02@9:38pm–#Shelton CT– A rollover accident on River Road between Rocky Rest and Murphy’s Lane. Sounds like a van on its side, firefighters helped extricate the person.
Register Citizen
Former CT Gov. Rowland buys historic Waterside Lane home in Clinton for $800,000
CLINTON — Former Gov. John G. Rowland purchased the 1800 Federal Colonial home at 39 Waterside Lane for $800,000, according to the deed filed in town hall Sept. 29. Rowland, a Middlebury resident, is the newest homeowner on the street, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places with its pre-Revolutionary War and late 18th and 19th century houses.
Register Citizen
Off-duty Newington police officer, 49, and former North Haven teacher dies suddenly, officials say
NEWINGTON — Alan Tancreti, an officer with the Newington Police Department and a former assistant coach of North Haven High School’s varsity hockey team, died suddenly Saturday, officials said. Police reported that Tancreti, 49, suffered an “unexpected medical emergency” while at home on Saturday, but said they did...
