Domestic Violence Awareness Month (DVAM) was launched nationwide in October 1987 to connect and unite individuals and organizations working on domestic violence issues while raising awareness for those issues. Over the past 35 years, much progress has been made to support domestic violence victims and survivors, hold abusers accountable and update legislation to further those goals.

Deputy Chief Mary Rosenoff spoke about the importance of continuing to bring focus to the victims of this crime. “Every day domestic violence affects someone in Colorado Springs. It crosses all social and economic boarders and is in every neighborhood in our city. Women and men can be victims of this crime but whole families are always impacted. Our community has come so far in addressing this issue but we still have more work to do. Volunteer, donate, or simply show your support for these victims and survivors”.

To continue raising awareness here in Colorado Springs, the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has created a purple CSPD patch. Until the end of the month, you will see these patches displayed on many of our department vehicles. A few photos of the patches are included in this news release.

This month-long awareness campaign will take place alongside the everyday work done by patrol officers and the detectives assigned to the CSPD Domestic Violence Unit and the Victim Advocate Unit. The men and women who make up these units are dedicated to solving felony domestic violence cases and providing support for victims. CSPD works closely with several organizations, including TESSA and the 4th Judicial District Attorney’s Office to provide the best support to anyone affected by domestic violence.

We want to remind our community that you are not alone. If you have experienced domestic violence, it is not your fault. If you’ve been a victim of domestic violence, contact us at 719-444-7000. Please join CSPD, local, state, and national DVAM campaigns to honor the voices and experiences of victims and survivors.