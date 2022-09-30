Read full article on original website
Bicyclist struck and killed in Booneville
BOONEVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - A man is dead after a pickup truck struck the bicycle he was riding. The crash happened before 8 p.m. Monday on South Second Street in Booneville. Booneville Police Chief Michael Ramey said the bicyclist was traveling south on the edge of the northbound lane. It...
Truck stolen in Jumpertown following test drive
JUMPERTOWN, Miss. (WTVA) - A test drive in Prentiss County ended with the theft of a pickup truck on Sept. 17. According to the Prentiss County Sheriff’s Department, a man and a woman traveled to the victim’s home to test drive the truck. The victim lives along Highway 4 west of Jumpertown.
Reardon Banished from Lafayette County for the Second Time
A man charged with stalking the Oxford mayor has been banished from Lafayette County for the second time. Matthew Reardon pleaded guilty in the Lafayette County Circuit Court Friday to an aggravated charge. Per a plea agreement with prosecutors, Reardon’s sentence included being banished from Lafayette County for five years while remaining on unsupervised probation.
Future police officers spend a week behind the wheel on the driving course
TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – Future police officers spent their week learning different driving techniques they will use when they are on the streets. Police officers on patrol will spend 80 to 90% of their time during a shift in their vehicles. That’s why each class of cadets spends a full week on the driving course.
WCBI Job Fair will be Thursday at the Lyceum at Lee
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – If you’re ready to make a career move or looking for a job, get your resumes ready and come to the WCBI Job Fair. It’s going on Thursday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lyceum at Lee in Columbus. Vendors will...
Saltillo woman arrested for drugs at safety checkpoint
LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- A safety checkpoint in Lee County leads to a drug bust and the arrest of a Saltillo woman. On September 30th, Lee County Deputies conducted a safety checkpoint near Cross Roads 1451 and 1325 when they approached Anna-Caitlin Tackett. Deputies say they found a felony amount of Methamphetamine.
Car struck by gunfire on Southside
A car was struck by gunfire on Southside on Sunday evening, according to the Columbus Police Department. Officers responded to a call of gunshots in the area of Fifth Avenue and Fifth Street South at about 6 p.m., city public information officer Joe Dillon said. When officers arrived, they did...
School bus driver dies after crash in Mississippi, officials say
MARSHALL COUNTY, Miss. — A 77-year-old man is dead after a school bus with 12 students onboard crashed in Mississippi, according to the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP). The crash happened in Marshall County on Taska Road on Thursday, September 29 around 3:20 p.m., the MHP said. Eddie Dixon, 77,...
Columbus church is extending a helping hand after Hurricane Ian
COLUMBUS, Miss (WCBI) – Hurricane Ian is considered the deadliest storm in Florida since 1935. And a local congregation is going outside the walls of its church to help those affected by the deadly storm. Minster Tommy Gillion says that through his disaster relief experience, he has observed that...
Lowndes County Supervisors review areas to use federal funds
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Local governments continue to develop spending plans for American Rescue Plan Act money. At today’s meeting, Lowndes County Supervisors reviewed a number of areas where they plan to use the federal funds. Some are closer to being finalized than others. An incentive pay...
Information needed to find individuals involved in Union County quick change heist
NEW ALBANY, Miss. (WTVA) - Union County law enforcement continues to search for the individuals involved in a quick change heist. Union County Sheriff Jimmy Edwards said the incident happened Friday evening, Sept. 30 at the West Union One Stop on Highway 30. According to the sheriff, three individuals entered...
Police cameras capture vehicle driving by after south side shooting
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus police are investigating a weekend shooting on the city’s south side. The gunfire happened in the area of 6th Street and 8th Avenue South, just after 6 p.m. on Sunday. Police cameras on 7th Street South were able to capture a vehicle driving...
Three men in custody after robbery at Oxford apartments
OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – Three men are arrested after a hold-up at an Oxford apartment complex. Oxford police charged Trinity Brooks, Deandre Kidd, and Tycarious Collins with armed robbery. This past Thursday OPD got a call about a robbery at an Old Taylor Road complex. Officers arrived to find...
Quick actions of police lead to arrest of 3 Mississippi men just minutes after robbery call
Three Mississippi men were arrested thanks to the quick action of the police, who responded within minutes of a robbery call. On Sept. 29, the Oxford Police Department received a call about a robbery taking place at an apartment complex on Old Taylor Road. Within two minutes of the call...
Fishing trip ends deadly after a Columbus man falls into the water
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - A Friday afternoon fishing trips turns tragic when a Columbus man falls into the water and swept away by swift currents. Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant told WTVA that 62 year old Anderson Tate was fishing with a friend on the West Bank area of the Columbus Lock and Dam when the 5:00 p.m. accident occurred.
Mostly comfortable week
COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- Conditions are staying mostly consistent for the next couple of days. There will be a warm up in temperatures before the next cool down returns. TUESDAY: Temperatures today are going to be in the lower 80s. Sky conditions will remain mostly clear and sunny. 0% chance of rain showers.
Tupelo teen shot in Haven Acres
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — Police in Tupelo say a teenage boy is expected to survive after being shot in the torso in Haven Acres. The shooting happened Wednesday around 5:45 p.m. in the 3000 block of Moore Avenue. Witnesses told officers two males were involved with the shooting and...
Eupora police release new information in deadly shooting case
EUPORA, Miss. (WCBI) – Eupora police released a new clue in the case of a deadly shooting. Investigators want to talk to the owner and driver of this car. Police believe the vehicle is a 2011 or 2013 Hyundai Elantra. In a Facebook post, officers say they have reason...
Man arrested for Lowndes County blaze
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - A man is accused of setting fire to a house in Lowndes County. According to a news release from Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins, the incident happened on Wednesday shortly before 7:45 p.m at a house in the 5000 block of Jess Lyons Road in Columbus.
