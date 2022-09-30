Read full article on original website
Kansas sheriff's K9 finds meth during interstate traffic stop
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects on drug allegations after a traffic stop. Just before 8:30p.m. Sept. 30, a K9 deputy conducted a traffic stop on a Ford Taurus, with an expired temporary license plate, on Interstate 470 at SW 21st Street in Topeka, according to Deputy Abigail Christian.
Man who died in Kan. officer shooting had long criminal history
DOUGLAS COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating Sunday fatal officer involved shooting in Lawrence identified the man who died as 43-year-old Michael Blanck of Lawrence, according to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation. The Lawrence Police Department contacted the KBI at approximately 7:45 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 2, to request KBI...
KMBC.com
Police identify woman killed near 44th and Monroe
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is asking for tips to help investigate a Sunday night homicide that left one woman dead. Officers were called to the 4400 block of Monroe Avenue to investigate a shooting around 11:15 p.m. Sunday. When they arrived, police found...
Police: Kan. man caught using a saw during business burglary
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect in connection with a burglary. Just before 3p.m. Wednesday, police were conducting an area check at 605 SW Fairlawn Road, according to Police Lt. Edward Stanley. While conducting this check, officers heard the sounds of a reciprocating saw being operated inside...
Kansas murder suspect captured after DWI arrest in Missouri
GEARY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating a homicide in Junction City have made an arrest. Just before 2 a.m. Sunday, police were dispatched to the 900 block of North Washington for a report of shots fired, according to a media release. Upon arrival officers located 38-year-old Justin J. Rose of Junction City suffering from a gunshot wound. EMS transported him to the Geary Community Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.
KCTV 5
Shooting victim found dead outside KC residence Thursday is identified
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A shooting victim who was found dead outside a Kansas City residence on Thursday night has been identified. Kansas City police said they were called to deal with a disturbance to the 4600 block of E. 46th St. just after 10:30 p.m. that day. While...
WIBW
Two taken to hospital Tuesday morning after crash in west Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people -- including a child -- were transported to a local hospital following a crash Tuesday morning in west Topeka, authorities said. The crash was reported around 9 a.m. Tuesday near the 5800 block of S.W. 21st. Police at the scene said a Hyundai Elantra...
Kansas City-area man charged for the murder of his cousin
KANSAS CITY —A Kansas City-area man has been charged in the fatal shooting on Thursday of Gregory D. Ultican inside a Blue Springs residence, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. Jeffrey A. Ultican, 64, faces Murder 2nd Degree and Armed Criminal Action charges. According to court records,...
1 person suffers life-threatening injuries in shooting near 28th Street in KCMO
One person suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting Monday night on east 28th Street near Montgall Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri.
Kan. man jailed after hit-and-run that critically injured man
ATCHISON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating a hit-and-run accident and after asking the public for help to locate a pickup and driver have made an arrest. On Sunday afternoon, police arrested Orie N. Holt, 35, Nortonville, on requested charges of failure to stop at an accident that resulted in great bodily harm, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson.
Man shot to death Tuesday in Kansas City, Kansas, apartment
Kansas City, Kansas, police found a man shot to death Tuesday afternoon in an apartment. The incident happened in the 400 block of Troup Avenue.
Homicide: Police ID body found under I-70 bridge as Kan. man
SHAWNEE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities investigating a suspicious death in Topeka have identified the victim as 63-year-old John Grubb Jr. of Topeka, according to Captain Jerry Monasmith. Just after 8 a.m. Friday, an individual walked into the Law Enforcement Center and reported finding items under the Interstate 70...
californiaexaminer.net
10 Kansas Officers Shot During Chase And Shooting In Downtown Topeka
A spokesman for the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, Melissa Underwood, said that a 33-year-old man wanted in connection with deadly shooting, a woman in his car, and an officer were all shot during an incident involving a barrage of gunfire around downtown Topeka on Thursday. The Underwood announced late Thursday...
Man found dead in apartment in Independence Saturday night
The Independence Police Department is investigating after they found a man dead inside an apartment after a reported shooting.
2 Kansas City suspects took turns shooting 23-year-old victim
KANSAS CITY—A Kansas City man has been charged in connection with the fatal shooting of John L. Greer on Aug. 19, 2022, in the 3500 block of Wayne Avenue, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. Nathaniel Carter, 21, faces Murder in the 2nd Degree, or in the...
KCTV 5
Woman fatally shot in KCMO late Sunday night is identified
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police are looking for whoever shot and killed a woman in Kansas City late Sunday night. At 11:15 p.m., officers went to a home on Monroe Avenue near E. 44th Street after receiving a call about a shooting. When they arrived, they found a woman...
Shawnee police identify victim killed in I-435 crash
The Shawnee Police Department says that 50-year-old Cheryl Wilson of Holden, Missouri died in a crash Friday, September 30 on I-435.
KBI: Silver Alert canceled for missing Kansas woman
COFFEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities have issued a Silver Alert for 68-year-old Ruth Knapp, according to the Burlington Kansas Police Department. She was reported missing from Burlington Sunday afternoon. Knapp is described as 5-foot-3 inches tall, 160 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. She is bipolar and has...
KMBC.com
Three people have been arrested in connection with the 2021 murder of a couple in Olathe, Kansas
OLATHE, Kan. — Ten months after a Tonganoxie, Kansas, couple wasgunned down after leaving an area restaurant, prosecutors have announced the arrests of three people reportedly involved in the case. The shooting happened in the early hours of Nov. 20, 2021. The victims, 45-year-old Angela Santiago and 42-year-old Jose...
Kansas City high school teacher under state investigation
Kansas City's Center High School placed a teacher on leave as it investigates claims that a teacher sent students inappropriate messages.
Hutch Post
