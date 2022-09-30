ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hutch Post

Kansas sheriff's K9 finds meth during interstate traffic stop

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects on drug allegations after a traffic stop. Just before 8:30p.m. Sept. 30, a K9 deputy conducted a traffic stop on a Ford Taurus, with an expired temporary license plate, on Interstate 470 at SW 21st Street in Topeka, according to Deputy Abigail Christian.
TOPEKA, KS
Hutch Post

Man who died in Kan. officer shooting had long criminal history

DOUGLAS COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating Sunday fatal officer involved shooting in Lawrence identified the man who died as 43-year-old Michael Blanck of Lawrence, according to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation. The Lawrence Police Department contacted the KBI at approximately 7:45 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 2, to request KBI...
LAWRENCE, KS
KMBC.com

Police identify woman killed near 44th and Monroe

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is asking for tips to help investigate a Sunday night homicide that left one woman dead. Officers were called to the 4400 block of Monroe Avenue to investigate a shooting around 11:15 p.m. Sunday. When they arrived, police found...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Hutch Post

Police: Kan. man caught using a saw during business burglary

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect in connection with a burglary. Just before 3p.m. Wednesday, police were conducting an area check at 605 SW Fairlawn Road, according to Police Lt. Edward Stanley. While conducting this check, officers heard the sounds of a reciprocating saw being operated inside...
TOPEKA, KS
Hutch Post

Kansas murder suspect captured after DWI arrest in Missouri

GEARY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating a homicide in Junction City have made an arrest. Just before 2 a.m. Sunday, police were dispatched to the 900 block of North Washington for a report of shots fired, according to a media release. Upon arrival officers located 38-year-old Justin J. Rose of Junction City suffering from a gunshot wound. EMS transported him to the Geary Community Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
WIBW

Two taken to hospital Tuesday morning after crash in west Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people -- including a child -- were transported to a local hospital following a crash Tuesday morning in west Topeka, authorities said. The crash was reported around 9 a.m. Tuesday near the 5800 block of S.W. 21st. Police at the scene said a Hyundai Elantra...
TOPEKA, KS
Hutch Post

Kansas City-area man charged for the murder of his cousin

KANSAS CITY —A Kansas City-area man has been charged in the fatal shooting on Thursday of Gregory D. Ultican inside a Blue Springs residence, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. Jeffrey A. Ultican, 64, faces Murder 2nd Degree and Armed Criminal Action charges. According to court records,...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Hutch Post

Kan. man jailed after hit-and-run that critically injured man

ATCHISON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating a hit-and-run accident and after asking the public for help to locate a pickup and driver have made an arrest. On Sunday afternoon, police arrested Orie N. Holt, 35, Nortonville, on requested charges of failure to stop at an accident that resulted in great bodily harm, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson.
ATCHISON COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Homicide: Police ID body found under I-70 bridge as Kan. man

SHAWNEE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities investigating a suspicious death in Topeka have identified the victim as 63-year-old John Grubb Jr. of Topeka, according to Captain Jerry Monasmith. Just after 8 a.m. Friday, an individual walked into the Law Enforcement Center and reported finding items under the Interstate 70...
TOPEKA, KS
NewsBreak
Public Safety
californiaexaminer.net

10 Kansas Officers Shot During Chase And Shooting In Downtown Topeka

A spokesman for the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, Melissa Underwood, said that a 33-year-old man wanted in connection with deadly shooting, a woman in his car, and an officer were all shot during an incident involving a barrage of gunfire around downtown Topeka on Thursday. The Underwood announced late Thursday...
TOPEKA, KS
KCTV 5

Woman fatally shot in KCMO late Sunday night is identified

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police are looking for whoever shot and killed a woman in Kansas City late Sunday night. At 11:15 p.m., officers went to a home on Monroe Avenue near E. 44th Street after receiving a call about a shooting. When they arrived, they found a woman...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Hutch Post

KBI: Silver Alert canceled for missing Kansas woman

COFFEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities have issued a Silver Alert for 68-year-old Ruth Knapp, according to the Burlington Kansas Police Department. She was reported missing from Burlington Sunday afternoon. Knapp is described as 5-foot-3 inches tall, 160 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. She is bipolar and has...
BURLINGTON, KS
