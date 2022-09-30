ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Comments / 0

Related
ohmymag.co.uk

Crocodile-like creatures seen swarming the shore of this island (VIDEO)

Did crocodiles get together to invade a Brazilian beach? That's what one Twitter user implied, sharing a video in which hundreds of reptilescan actually be seen sunning themselves near the water. The rather scary tweet indicates that the local population is frightened and that the presence of the reptiles could be explained by an impending earthquake. However, this is not the case.
ANIMALS
Sara B

The Loch Ness Monster, Nessie

Loch Ness MonsterPHOTOGRAPH BY STARABLAZKOVA, COURTESY WIKIMEDIA. THIS FILE IS LICENSED UNDER THE CREATIVE COMMONS AT. A large creature is rumored to inhabit Loch Ness, Scotland. Loch Ness is the largest body of water in the UK, found southwest of Inverness.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chelmsford#Mammals#Hedgehogs#The Essex Wildlife Trust#Gnasher Murals
Outsider.com

WATCH: Bald Eagle Goes for Grizzly Bear’s Eyes in Shocking Attack on Banks of Alaskan River

In this viral video from August 2010, a bald eagle attacks a grizzly bear‘s eyes in this stunning encounter on the banks of Naknek River in Alaska. In the footage, a bear climbs up a steep hill as a man films from a boat on the river. As the bear makes its way up the incline, a huge bald eagle quickly swoops in the frame. It exits about as quickly as it moved in. The bear winces as the bird flies away.
ALASKA STATE
BBC

Jessica Lawson death: Teacher thought pontoon was safety feature

A teacher in charge of a school trip where a 12-year-old girl drowned after a pontoon capsized said he thought the platform was a safety feature. Jessica Lawson, from Wolfreton School near Hull, had been swimming in a lake near Limoges, France, in 2015 when it overturned. She later died in hospital.
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Pets
Outsider.com

WATCH: Massive Grizzly Bear Brutally Attacks Younger Male While Vying for a Mate

Sometimes, a viral video is so harsh that a warning label might be fitting, and this one with a grizzly bear is worth one. We have seen animals in nature do some pretty wild things. Yet this video is both wild and quite brutal in nature. A grizzly bear is attacking another one. A larger one is attacking a smaller, younger one. This battle would be one that goes to the larger foe. Yet there is something about this video that appears to be quite disturbing. We’ll let you watch it and see for yourself. Sadly, the younger grizzly bear would ultimately be euthanized. Details will be forthcoming about this matter down below the video. We would caution you that, again, this is not for the faint of heart. But if you want to see nature in its real, authentic core, then you will want to see this video.
ANIMALS
Boston 25 News WFXT

Baby fossa triplets born at British zoo

CHESHIRE, England — A British zoo recently welcomed three rare, cat-like additions to its family: fossa pups. According to the BBC, the Chester Zoo in Cheshire, England, announced Friday that the unnamed triplets were born in July to mother Shala and father Isalo, both 5. Two of the 12-week-old pups are females, and one is male, the zoo said in a news release.
ANIMALS
BBC

Animal baiting: 150 people involved in Northern Ireland, says USPCA

The USPCA has told BBC Spotlight its intelligence indicates there are 150 people actively involved in animal baiting in Northern Ireland. Baiting involves deliberately setting up fights between hunting dogs and wild animals like foxes and badgers. Baiting badgers is illegal because badgers are a protected species while foxes have...
ANIMALS
Indy100

Dramatic footage captures moment farm animals rescue chicken from a hawk’s claws

Dramatic footage from the Netherlands has captured the moment that a heroic goat saved a chicken from almost certain death after it was attacked by a hawk. In the CCTV footage from a farm in Gelderland, a goshawk swoops down out of nowhere and latches onto an unsuspecting chicken. The two birds flail around for a few seconds with the hawk clearly the stronger of the two. Then a rooster attempts to save its farmyard friend but is also unable to overpower the bird of prey. Miraculously a nearby goat, reportedly named Bruin, then charges over and forcefully manages to...
ANIMALS
BBC

Former Bristol teacher banned after relationship with pupil

A former teacher has been banned from the profession for life for having a sexual relationship with a pupil. Stuart Blan, 53, was a science teacher and assistant housemaster at Clifton College, in Bristol, when he groomed the girl in 2004. A Teaching Regulation Agency (TRA) professional conduct panel heard...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Newport: Radiology failures led to baby placed into care

Radiology failures and social services' decisions wrongly left a premature six-month-old baby in care for 26 days, a family has claimed. The mother-of-two shared her story after reading about another Welsh family's experience. She said specialists should have been involved earlier and felt "punished". Newport social services would not comment...
HEALTH SERVICES

Comments / 0

Community Policy