KXRO.com
Details released on charges against Raymond marijuana processer who converted hemp to THC
The Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board has come to a settlement with a Raymond based marijuana processor. In a message from Board Chair David Postman, he said that an issue was initially brought to the board’s attention last year and many licensees expressed concerns to them, although comments were not able to be made during the open investigation.
