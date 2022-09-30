Read full article on original website
Wakanda Forever: New Trailer Offers a Glimpse at Ironheart and the New Black Panther
Marvel has released a new trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and it gives us a look at the suits for both the new Black Panther and Ironheart. The new trailer shows is a more action-packed look at the movie than the emotive first reveal. Most notably, we get a look at the new suit for a female Black Panther (who we believe we know the identity of after a toy leak). The suit clearly inherits T'Challa's kinetic force absorption, but is more ornate, with gold armour accents across the length of the suit.
Dead Space Remake Reveal Set for October 4, 2022: Here Is How to Watch the Livestream
The highly anticipate, and arguably one of the most popular horror survival titles, gets its first remake on January 27, 2023. Recently we learned that Dead Space Remake found God of War as an inspiration and inculcated a one-shot experience with no cuts or loading screens. As we reach closer to the release date, a game reveal prior to that is imminent and it arrives on October 4, 2022.
Super Mario Movie: Nintendo Announces a Direct for the First Trailer, and Reveals a Very Detailed Poster
Nintendo has announced a Nintendo Direct presentation to reveal the first trailer for the Super Mario Bros. Movie – and has unveiled a poster with tons of tiny details to pore over. Coinciding with its appearance at New York Comic-Con, Nintendo will begin a livestream at 1:05 pm Pacific...
James Bond Producer Explains Why They're Not Looking for a Younger Actor to Play 007
James Bond producer Michael G. Wilson has asserted that younger actors are out of the running for 007 because the character is a "veteran," not "some kid out of high school." The search for Daniel Craig's successor has not yet begun, but Wilson and the rest of the team have an idea of what they will be looking for when auditioning for the role. According to Deadline, the James Bond producer touched on the 007 casting criteria during a recent event at London's BFI, explaining why "a thirty-something" actor is fitting for the character.
Marvel's Ironheart Explained: Who Is Wakanda Forever's Riri Williams?
When a number of new Marvel series were announced as part of the future slate of Disney+ programming, there were quite a few surprises for comic fans. One of the biggest was Ironheart. The series, described as the story of “the creator of the most advanced suit of armor since Iron Man,” will star Dominique Thorne as Riri Williams.
The Avengers: Infinity War Cast Didn't Know They Were Getting Blipped Until the Day They Filmed It
Scarlet Witch actress Elizabeth Olsen has revealed that the cast of Avengers: Infinity War didn't know they were getting blipped until the day they started filming the scene. During an interview with Variety, Olsen was asked about her experience of working on Infinity War and Endgame, leading up to the climactic showdown between the Avengers and Thanos. She revealed that the cast of Infinity War didn't know how the movie ended until they reached those scenes in the shooting schedule because the blip was omitted from the script.
God of War Ragnarok May Take 40-Hours to Complete; Here Is What to Expect
With around a month to go for the release of God of War Ragnarok, fans have slowly began their prep for their playthrough of the long-awaited sequel. With the original title from 2018 leaving fans speechless with its story and gameplay, it's very likely that Santa Monica Studio has developed a similar experience, which will cause fans to stick their behinds on their gaming chair, as they complete the epic adventure with Kratos and his son Atreus.
A House of the Dragon Survival Just Changed Game of Thrones History
Warning: Full spoilers for House of the Dragon's seventh episode, "Driftmark," follow. You can check out our review, too!. It's said that when you play the Game of Thrones, you win or you die. Well, the most recent episode of House of the Dragon, "Driftmark," introduced a new, third thing. You fake your own death, leaving your family, the realm, and history to believe you've brutally perished.
Widow Armor
This page features information about the Widow Armor set in Grounded including how to craft each piece, individual stats, and intrinsic perks gained while wearing each piece. Scroll down further to learn more about each individual piece of the Widow Armor set as well as the Gear Set Bonus gained when wearing all three pieces.
Ravenbound Hands-On Preview: A New Brand of Roguelike
We played a small slice of Ravenbound’s massive hub worlds, but it’s already unlike anything we’ve seen before and could end up being a refreshing new take on an addictive formula we already know and love. Previewed by Travis Northup.
Bayonetta Voice Actress Replaced By Mass Effect's Jennifer Hale
Bayonetta voice actress Hellena Taylor won’t be returning for Bayonetta 3. A statement from PlatinumGames to Game Informer (via Nintendo Everything) has confirmed that Taylor, who voiced Bayonetta in the first two games, won’t be back. “Various overlapping circumstances made it difficult for Hellena Taylor to reprise her...
Overwatch 2 - Unleash Hope Trailer
Watch the latest Overwatch 2 trailer, featuring moments from esports tournaments in the Overwatch League, fans of the popular team-based shooter, and glimpses of characters like Winston, D.Va, and new support hero, Kiriko. Overwatch 2 is available to play free now on PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, Xbox One,...
‘The Office’s Jenna Fischer Recalls The “Creepy Jelly Baby” That Occasionally Played Cece
You never forget your first Christening for a fake baby. On the October 5 episode of Office Ladies, Stitcher’s The Office rewatch podcast, hosts Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey chatted all about the Season 7 episode, “Christening.” In it, the Dunder Mifflin crew celebrates Jim and Pam’s baby, Cece, who was sometimes played by real-life twins Bailey and Sienna Strull, and other times played by a “creepy jelly baby.”
Crystal Dynamics Is Asking Fans If They'd Like a New Legacy of Kain Game
Crystal Dynamics has released a survey asking fans if they'd like to see a return to the Legacy of Kain franchise. As reported by Eurogamer, the survey poses several questions that show the Tomb Raider and Deus Ex developer is at least thinking about a potential return for the beloved, long dormant series. The survey asks users what consoles they play on, if they've heard of or have played a Legacy of Kain game before, or if they've watched someone play the games on YouTube or Twitch.
Dead Space - Official Gameplay Trailer
Here's your look at gameplay from the upcoming Dead Space remake. Check out the latest creepy trailer to see the terrifying creatures you'll be up against in this sci-fi survival horror game. Something has gone horribly wrong on board the mining ship, USG Ishimura.
Valkyrie Elysium Video Review
Valkyrie Elysium reviewed on PlayStation 5 by John Carson. Also available on PlayStation 4 and PC. While Valkyrie Elysium is certainly not the next coming of the beloved PlayStation JRPG Valkyrie Profile, there are parts that shine. Sure, it's not a visual powerhouse, and it suffers from some occasionally aggravating camera issues, and the tale it weaves doesn’t leave you and your friends with much to discuss and dissect. But Elysium’s new take on combat does eventually grow into something fun and satisfying to play, and that’s enough to carry it through – just not to stand out.
Need For Speed 2022 Reveal Officially Confirmed For October 6; All You Need To Know
This just in, all the prayers have been answered and the next Need for Speed title has been officially confirmed. Just about an hour ago, the Need for Speed official Twitter account posted that the NFS 2022 reveal has been scheduled for October 6, 2022. It seems that the Need for Speed 2022 reveal is going to be livestreamed, so interested players can join in by tuning into their official YouTube account on October 6, 2022, at 8:30 PM IST. Check out the link embedded below:
House Of The Dragon - Episode 7 Review
Warning: the below contains full spoilers for Episode 7 of House Of The Dragon, which aired on HBO on Oct. 2, 2022. To refresh your memory, check out our review of last week's episode. Knives and forks ready, because this week’s House Of The Dragon is a banquet, positively overflowing...
