Marvel has released a new trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and it gives us a look at the suits for both the new Black Panther and Ironheart. The new trailer shows is a more action-packed look at the movie than the emotive first reveal. Most notably, we get a look at the new suit for a female Black Panther (who we believe we know the identity of after a toy leak). The suit clearly inherits T'Challa's kinetic force absorption, but is more ornate, with gold armour accents across the length of the suit.

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO