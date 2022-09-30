ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

A busload of migrants — which included a 1-month-old baby — was dropped off near VP Kamala Harris' official residence by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott as he battles Democrats over immigration

The Independent

Mitt Romney defends GOP governors DeSantis and Abbott busing migrants to Martha’s Vineyard

Republican Senator Mitt Romney had no sympathy for Democratic leaders in cities and states around the country on Thursday after news broke of GOP governors stepping up efforts to bus groups of migrants to their jurisdictions.The campaign, begun by Texas’s Greg Abbott and now joined by Florida’s Ron DeSantis, aims to embarrass the Biden administration by taking the issue of immigration enforcement into state hands. Over the past several months, the governors have found groups of undocumented migrants and enticed them with various means to accept bus rides, a dozen or so at a time, out of state...
TEXAS STATE
The Hill

Latino group: Ted Cruz blocked nomination based on ‘outright lie’

Hispanic advocates slammed Texas GOP Sen. Ted Cruz for blocking President Biden’s nomination of Leopoldo Martínez Nucete as United States executive director of the Inter-American Development Bank because of alleged past associations with the Venezuelan regime. “Senator Ted Cruz’s mischaracterization of Leopoldo Martinez is nothing but an outright...
TEXAS STATE
Fox News

Sen. Marco Rubio suggests Trump should compete in GOP primary if former POTUS runs in 2024

AVENTURA, FLA. - Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., suggested former President Trump should embrace a competitive GOP primary if he chooses to make a third bid for the White House. During an interview with Fox News Digital, Rubio was asked whether Republicans should automatically rally behind Trump upon entering the hypothetical 2024 race or have him slug it out among other GOP rivals like he did in 2016.
AVENTURA, FL
The Independent

Trump claims CNN changed background to Biden speech from red to pink ‘to make it look better’

Donald Trump claimed CNN changed the background to a speech by President Joe Biden from red to pink “to make it look better” during a bizarre rally speech in Ohio. “I watched Biden the other day,” he said before claiming CNN changed the lighting on Mr Biden’s 1 September speech in which he shared his worries for US democracy against a deep red background. Mr Trump claimed the broadcaster – a frequent target of his over the years – had changed the background from red to pink “to make it look better”.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Independent

AOC shames Ted Cruz over treatment of ‘nuestra familia Latina’ after he backed migrant stunt and calls him ‘una vergüenza’

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez shamed Ted Cruz over the treatment of “nuestra familia Latina” and branded him “una vergüenza” for backing the GOP migrant stunts.The US senator from Texas has publicly supported Florida Governor Ron DeSantis flying two planeloads of Venezuelan migrants to the upscale island of Martha’s Vineyard.And Mr Cruz even called for half a million migrants to be moved from Republican states to Washington DC as the GOP attempts to punish Blue states over immigration policy.Ms Ocasio-Cortez, a Democratic congresswoman from New York, took to Twitter and called Mr Cruz “an embarrassment” in Spanish.Her tweet was in response to...
FLORIDA STATE
thecentersquare.com

Texas GOP to Biden: 'Come and take it' on assault weapons ban pledge

(The Center Square) – The Republican Party of Texas has a message for President Joe Biden in response to his pledge to ban so-called assault weapons in the U.S.: “Come and take it.”. The phrase is known to Texans as the rallying cry that sparked the Texas Revolution...
