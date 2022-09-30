Read full article on original website
Related
Mitch McConnell calls Republican Govs. DeSantis and Abbott's ploy to fly migrants to Democratic enclaves like Martha's Vineyard 'a good idea'
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is fully on board with depositing disoriented migrants on Democratic rivals' doorsteps ahead of the midterms.
Texas Democrat running against GOP's Mayra Flores says she 'stole that last election'
Rep. Vicente Gonzalez (D-TX) slammed his Republican challenger in the midterm elections, claiming out-of-state GOP donors and organizations are pouring money into her campaign as a way to “steal” the election. Gonzalez, who is running for reelection for the House in Texas, urged Democratic voters to cast their...
Senator Ted Cruz confronted on plane by heckler who asked him to name one Uvalde victim, video shows
Texas Senator Ted Cruz did not respond by naming any Uvalde school shooting victims and instead spoke about his failed school safety bill.
A busload of migrants — which included a 1-month-old baby — was dropped off near VP Kamala Harris' official residence by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott as he battles Democrats over immigration
A busload of migrants were dropped off near VP Harris' official residence on Saturday morning. The migrants included women, men and children, according to reports, and were sent by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. It comes amid a bubbling war between Republicans and the Biden administration's border policies. A busload of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
GOP candidate De La Cruz says Hispanics in South Texas walking away from Democrats 'by the thousands'
Texas Republican candidate Monica De La Cruz said Monday that her party will "win races no one ever thought we would win" in November's midterm elections. The House candidate joined "America's Newsroom" to discuss why she believes Republicans will emerge victorious in areas that have predominantly voted Democrat in previous years.
Adam Kinzinger warns that a GOP-led House could try to impeach Biden every week
Kinzinger said that a weekly impeachment vote would be what's in store for Congress if "crazies" get to take control in a GOP-majority House.
Cruz confronted on airplane over school safety; Texas senator replies, 'You're a partisan'
Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz was heckled on a flight Thursday over gun control and school safety policies, prompting the senator to call the heckler "a partisan." The senator, along with his fellow passengers, was preparing to exit the plane landing in Texas when a passenger filmed Cruz and began pressing him with questions.
Ted Cruz says every 2024 GOP presidential hopeful is biding their time until the former president formally weighs in on running again: 'The whole world will change depending on what Donald Trump decides'
Ted Cruz says nobody knows what Donald Trump really plans to do regarding a 2024 presidential run. Until they do, playing it safe beats being sorry.
RELATED PEOPLE
Mitt Romney defends GOP governors DeSantis and Abbott busing migrants to Martha’s Vineyard
Republican Senator Mitt Romney had no sympathy for Democratic leaders in cities and states around the country on Thursday after news broke of GOP governors stepping up efforts to bus groups of migrants to their jurisdictions.The campaign, begun by Texas’s Greg Abbott and now joined by Florida’s Ron DeSantis, aims to embarrass the Biden administration by taking the issue of immigration enforcement into state hands. Over the past several months, the governors have found groups of undocumented migrants and enticed them with various means to accept bus rides, a dozen or so at a time, out of state...
Boebert, Marjorie Taylor Greene and Ted Cruz under fire for celebrating Italian far-right victory
House and Senate Republicans aligned with former president Donald Trump are hailing the emergence of the first Italian fascist leader since the Second World War as a sign that the world is embracing Mr Trump’s brand of authoritarianism and a harbinger of a GOP victory in November’s midterm US elections.
Latino group: Ted Cruz blocked nomination based on ‘outright lie’
Hispanic advocates slammed Texas GOP Sen. Ted Cruz for blocking President Biden’s nomination of Leopoldo Martínez Nucete as United States executive director of the Inter-American Development Bank because of alleged past associations with the Venezuelan regime. “Senator Ted Cruz’s mischaracterization of Leopoldo Martinez is nothing but an outright...
Sen. Marco Rubio suggests Trump should compete in GOP primary if former POTUS runs in 2024
AVENTURA, FLA. - Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., suggested former President Trump should embrace a competitive GOP primary if he chooses to make a third bid for the White House. During an interview with Fox News Digital, Rubio was asked whether Republicans should automatically rally behind Trump upon entering the hypothetical 2024 race or have him slug it out among other GOP rivals like he did in 2016.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Trump claims CNN changed background to Biden speech from red to pink ‘to make it look better’
Donald Trump claimed CNN changed the background to a speech by President Joe Biden from red to pink “to make it look better” during a bizarre rally speech in Ohio. “I watched Biden the other day,” he said before claiming CNN changed the lighting on Mr Biden’s 1 September speech in which he shared his worries for US democracy against a deep red background. Mr Trump claimed the broadcaster – a frequent target of his over the years – had changed the background from red to pink “to make it look better”.
Washington Examiner
Fight or flight: Biden challenges DeSantis to come to Delaware himself amid border battle
President Joe Biden welcomed Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to visit Delaware amid reports that he is shipping immigrants there. "He should come visit. We have a beautiful shoreline," Biden quipped when asked by reporters. DeSantis declined to confirm reports that he is sending immigrants near Biden's Delaware house on Tuesday....
AOC shames Ted Cruz over treatment of ‘nuestra familia Latina’ after he backed migrant stunt and calls him ‘una vergüenza’
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez shamed Ted Cruz over the treatment of “nuestra familia Latina” and branded him “una vergüenza” for backing the GOP migrant stunts.The US senator from Texas has publicly supported Florida Governor Ron DeSantis flying two planeloads of Venezuelan migrants to the upscale island of Martha’s Vineyard.And Mr Cruz even called for half a million migrants to be moved from Republican states to Washington DC as the GOP attempts to punish Blue states over immigration policy.Ms Ocasio-Cortez, a Democratic congresswoman from New York, took to Twitter and called Mr Cruz “an embarrassment” in Spanish.Her tweet was in response to...
Biden Suggests May Not Run Again, Opening Door to 2024 Democratic Rivals
The president backed away from an earlier statement when he said a 2024 re-election bid was his "intention."
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Willie Nelson to play ‘vote ‘em out’ rally for Beta O’Rourke
Willie Nelson will perform at a rally for US politician Beto O’Rourke this Sunday (2 October) in Austin, to support the nominee in his bid to be Texas’s Governor in the 2022 elections. Beto O’Rourke is a Texan Democrat who previously served as a US representative for Texas’s...
Gavin Newsom dropped $230K to troll Ron DeSantis and Greg Abbott. Here’s how much more he can spend
Newsom’s campaign has $23 million to spend
thecentersquare.com
Texas GOP to Biden: 'Come and take it' on assault weapons ban pledge
(The Center Square) – The Republican Party of Texas has a message for President Joe Biden in response to his pledge to ban so-called assault weapons in the U.S.: “Come and take it.”. The phrase is known to Texans as the rallying cry that sparked the Texas Revolution...
Biden's bizarre 'Where's Jackie?' episode cause for alarm, Republicans say: 'Diminished capacity'
Several GOP lawmakers shared their concerns about President Biden's latest gaffe in which he appeared to search for the late Rep. Jackie Walorski, whose death he had mourned last month.
Comments / 0