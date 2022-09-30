Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Cost of living: The people using solar panels and turbines to reduce bills
At the eastern edge of England, where the River Blackwater meets the North Sea, a small community whose size oscillates with the seasons lives without any connection to the National Grid. The Othona Community at Bradwell-on-Sea in Essex has just four permanent residents, including wardens Richard Sanders and his wife,...
BBC
Coal truck stolen and used in ram-raid 25 miles away
A coal truck stolen from a yard was later used to reverse into the shutters of two businesses at an industrial estate about 25 miles away. Stephen Brierley said his vehicle was stolen from Radford, Nottingham, at about 10:20 BST on Monday. CCTV shows the truck being used 10 hours...
BBC
Gateshead stabbing: Tomasz Oleszak, 14, named as victim
A 14-year-old boy who died after being stabbed has been named by police. Tomasz Oleszak, from Gateshead, was seriously injured in the Aycliffe Crescent area of the Springwell Estate at about 20:00 BST on Monday. He died in hospital in the early hours of Tuesday morning. A 14-year-old boy arrested...
BBC
Man found dead after disturbance at Rochdale home
A man has been found dead following a disturbance at a home in Greater Manchester. The body was found at the property in Industry Road, Rochdale, shortly after 00:30 BST. Police are appealing for anyone with information to come forward and said a "male" was in custody and helping officers with their inquiries.
