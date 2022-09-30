Get Marty: Wedding dress shopping with our bride-to-be and her hero battling cancer

Check it out folks. The wedding is just a few days away, and we've managed to pull together a group of amazing people to help this sweet couple from Clairton, PA.

Lenny Wright wants to marry his longtime sweetheart, Tracy Hicks, while he continues to battle cancer, and we're making it happen. Recently Lenny almost died in the hospital, kicking in the desire to waste no time and make this lovely woman his bride. It's all going down on his birthday, this Sunday, October 2nd!

Watch the video on this page to see our visit with Tracy while she was trying on wedding dresses donated by our new friends at the House of Couture Designs in McCandless.

To say Lenny is a happy man would be a huge undersell on the joy he's experiencing right now. His struggle with cancer hasn't been easy but Tracy has been by his side for most of the struggle over the last decade.

I can't say how grateful we are to Skye Douglass and her team at the House of Couture Designs for their overwhelming generosity. So many people have opened their hearts including a wonderful listener, Karen, who had offered up her vintage dress from her wedding 25 years ago!

Here's the full list making this all possible:

Wedding Officiant: Pastor James Hogan (Faithbridge Community Church, McKees Rocks)

Wedding Cake: Oakmont Bakery (Oakmont)

Catering: Smallman Street Deli (Strip District)

Wedding Bands: Laverty Jewelry and Gifts (North Side)

Wedding Dress: House of Couture Designs (McCandless)

Flowers/Bridal Bouquet: Wallace Floral Shoppe (Mt. Washington)

This is beautiful and amazing, and it's going to be a wedding to remember!

Watch my Facebook page this Sunday around 3pm for a live stream from the ceremony.