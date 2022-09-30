Read full article on original website
mymoinfo.com
Farmington Falls in Homecoming Battle with Cape Central
(Farmington) The Farmington Knights fell just short in their Homecoming football game 35-32 to the Cape Central Tigers. Farmington seemed to dominate the action for most of the first half as they ran for 194 yards, 165 from Kaesen McClain. However Farmington only led 12-0 when Cape turned Za’Aire Thomas from a running back into a receiver….
myleaderpaper.com
Two seriously hurt in motorcycle mishap on Flucom Road
Two people – a Festus woman and a De Soto man – were seriously hurt in a motorcycle accident Saturday, Oct. 1, on Flucom Road near Fox Farm Road east of De Soto. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that Kurbie Moon, 52, of De Soto was riding a 2005 Harley Davidson Fatboy motorcycle west in the 4000 block of Flucom Road at 4:20 p.m. when he swerved around a vehicle stopped in the road to make a left turn onto a private driveway. The motorcycle overturned onto its right side, throwing Moon and a passenger, Amber Covington, 43, of Festus, off.
KMOV
Examining what could be next for Rosati-Kain and St. Mary’s amid Archdiocese’s move to close the schools
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - So many questions now weigh over two St. Louis City Catholic institutions that are facing closure. So many emotions weigh even harder on the students and families who attend Rosati-Kain and St Mary’s High School, which the Archdiocese decided would close after the 2022-2023 school year.
mymoinfo.com
St. Pius X High School upcoming events
(Festus/Crystal City) St. Pius X High School will have an open house on Sunday, October 23rd. St. Pius President Jim Lehn says the event kicks off at 11 that morning. In addition, St. Pius’ Day og Giving will be held on Thursday, November 3rd. My MO Info · KJ092922D...
Cities with the fastest growing home prices in St. Louis metro area
It goes without saying that the coronavirus pandemic has sparked a wave of uncertainty across myriad industries, and not other market has quite felt its impact like that of real estate. The pandemic has become a driving force behind the continued real estate boom, with high demand for vacation homes...
Washington Missourian
PHOTO GALLERY: Union Homecoming kicks off with parade
Numerous entries took part in the Union R-XI School District's annual Homecoming Parade Friday in downtown Union. People lined the streets to see various school groups pass, including the marching band, sports teams and FFA. The Wildcats will take on Warrenton at 7 p.m. Friday in Union's homecoming football game...
KFVS12
Cape Girardeau man killed in crash in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KFVS) - A 24-year-old Cape Girardeau resident has been killed in a traffic crash in St. Louis. According to St. Louis County Police, Adam Levi of Cape Girardeau was struck at the intersection of Telegraph Road and Sappington Barracks Road. Crews responded to the scene at 6:28...
mymoinfo.com
Norma Ruth Williamson – Service 10/5/22 10 a.m.
Norma Ruth Williamson of Farmington died Saturday at the age of 92. Her funeral service will be Wednesday morning at 10 o’clock at Cozean Funeral Home with burial in the Knights of Pythias Cemetery. Visitation is Tuesday at 5 o’clock and again Wednesday morning at 7:30 at Cozean Funeral...
Photos: Tour the former St. Louis Lunatic Asylum
Take a minute to learn about the history of medicine and take a tour of the St. Louis County Lunatic Asylum.
feastmagazine.com
St. Louis openings and closings: September 2022
If this list is any indication for what’s to come in fall and winter, the future for new restaurants in St. Louis looks bright. The much-loved Baileys’ Chocolate Bar reopened in Lafayette Square on Sept. 3. If you find yourself in South City, both Sanguchitos by Brasas and Sugarwitch opened their doors near Carondelet.
Roaming St. Louis: A playground for puppies (and people too) at Bar K
KMOX weekend radio host Scott Jagow is “Roaming St. Louis” every Sunday morning. Each week, he finds a new place in the city to visit and learn about. In the latest episode, he landed at Bar K, a complex that is part dog park and part bar/restaurant.
Empty the shelter kickoff today
Missouri animal shelters are reducing adoption fees to help empty their facilities.
3 Great Steakhouses in Missouri
If you happen to live in Missouri and you love to go out with your loved ones from time to time, and you are also looking for new restaurants to try, keep on reading because this article is for you. That's because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Missouri.
KMOV
Break-in at historic Scott Joplin house causes major damage
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - A break-in Sunday morning at the historic Scott Joplin house on Delmar left behind major damage. Brian Stith, deputy director for Missouri State Parks, says people walking by saw someone throwing things out the second-story window of the home and called the police. “We don’t know...
Here's a list of all the Halloween events happening in the St. Louis area
ST. LOUIS — October is here, which means Halloween is right around the corner!. Throughout the month of October, there are haunted houses, parades, Octoberfests and more happening around the St. Luis area for families and friends to enjoy. Here are all the spooky events happening in Illinois and...
St. Louis native, former 5 On Your Side employee recalls riding out Hurricane Ian
ST. LOUIS — "I've had better days," said Craig Wolf of Fort Myers, Florida. For the 68-year-old, that's a monumental understatement. For hours on Wednesday, he and his brave, 24-year-old son Jake rode out Hurricane Ian. "We had 100 mph winds zipping passed us and we felt nothing. We...
KMOV
The secret, bloody history of one of the St. Louis region’s most popular parks
MARYLAND HEIGHTS (KMOV) - A popular St. Louis-area attraction has a darker side to its history that many may not be aware of. Creve Coeur Lake Park is the most popular park in St. Louis County, attracting more than one million visitors every year. People use the park’s water for fishing, rafting and sailing, its trails are enjoyed by people for exercise, and its pavilions are used for picnics and other events. But there is a side to the park that isn’t so floral and lively.
Washington Missourian
PHOTO GALLERY: Union Rummage Sale springs into fall
The Union Parks and Recreation Department's annual Rummage Sale has become a spring tradition. But a fall version was held for the first time Saturday at City Auditorium. Along with vendors selling everything from dollhouses to artwork, the Franklin County Humane Society had cats available for adoption for $25. It is part of its special through Oct. 8 that allows people to adopt a cat for $25 and a second for free. In addition, several vendors raised money for the humane society.
KMOV
Teen dies after shooting Friday morning
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - An 18-year-old died after he was shot early Friday morning. St. Louis police tell News 4 that Corion Love, of St. Louis, arrived at a hospital around 2:40 a.m. Friday with a gunshot wound to his back. He died around 8:45 a.m. Officers do not know where the shooting occurred.
KMOV
Scrap yard catches fire in Valley Park
VALLEY PARK, Mo. (KMOV) -- A scrap yard caught fire in Valley Park Thursday afternoon, sending large plumes of smoke into the sky. The scrap yard sits at the intersection of Interstate 44 and Highway 141. It is unclear what started the fire, or if anyone has been injured.
