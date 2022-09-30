AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - A Glenn Hills High School student was arrested after being found with a gun on school property. At around 2:15 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27, a school officer saw a seventeen-year-old student standing in the school bus loading zone with what appeared to be a black handgun in the waistband of his pants. That's according to the Richmond County Board of Education Police Department. The officer took the student inside the building, where he was searched. The incident report says the school's assistant principal found a semi-automatic BB gun and container with one thousand BBs on the student.

