Southern Comfort
4d ago
These young guys always look so rough. Teens and twenties but..my goodness. Gotta be the hard living.
Richmond County man wanted for theft, stolen Carryall ATV
RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man wanted for a stolen Carryall ATV. According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, Bobby Curtis Price is wanted for Theft by Receiving in reference to a stolen and recovered Carryall ATV. Authorities say Price is 5’9″, weighing 200 pounds, and […]
Man arrested for impersonating a police officer in Burke County
BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WFXG) - The Burke County Sheriff's Office has arrested a Keysville, Georgia man for impersonating a police officer. According to the sheriff's office, Ronald L. O'Brien works as a code enforcement officer in the city of Keysville. The sheriff's office says O'Brien was conducting traffic stops using a city-owned vehicle on which he had installed blue flashing lights. Investigators arrested O'Brien Monday, Oct. 3.
1 shot, 1 charged after argument turns into shootout outside Ridge Spring store
A man is recovering and another man has been charged following a shootout at a convenience store in Ridge Spring.
Mentor, authorities try to reduce gang violence in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re continuing to follow the story of violent crime in Augusta and how we’re finding more teenagers and young people at the center of it. Gang intervention specialists tell us up to 70 percent of violent crimes we see, are connected to gangs. We...
Lexington man shot wife before shooting himself, sheriff says
LEXINGTON, S.C. — Lexington County deputies are investigating a shooting that started Tuesday morning with a domestic-related call for service at a home near Gilbert. A woman was shot by her husband during the incident at their home on Haskell Road, according to investigators. The man left the home...
Keysville man accused of posing as cop to pull over cars
KEYSVILLE, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Burke County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man who’s accused of impersonating a police officer, and deputies are looking for anyone who may have been a victim. Deputies said they arrested Ronald L. O’Brien, of Keysville, on Monday. The Burke County Sheriffs Office...
Sheriff's Office responds to reported armed robbery at Evans McDonald's
EVANS, Ga. (WFXG) - UPDATE: A McDonald's employee tells FOX54 that someone called the restaurant and said they were going to rob the store. Deputies arrived on the scene and reportedly said they believe it was a prank call. ----------- The Columbia County Sheriff's Office is responding to a reported...
Crews respond to structure fire in downtown Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County crews are on the scene of a structure fire on James Brown Boulevard at Laney Walker Boulevard. According to dispatchers with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, crews were called to respond at 9:18 p.m. Tuesday. Investigators on the scene tell us that the...
Augusta DA touts new Major Crimes Division as accused serial rapist gets conviction
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - When running for the office of District Attorney in 2020, Jared Williams stood on a campaign promise to deliver justice that is strategic, measured, accountable, reasonable, and tough. Tuesday, Williams stood on the steps of Richmond County's John H. Ruffin, Jr. Courthouse to announce the implementation...
Bond denied for boyfriend accused in disappearance of mom
WAGENER, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Bond was denied for a man accused of kidnapping his Aiken County girlfriend who’s been missing since Aug. 20, raising concerns on the part of her family. Krystal C. Anderson was last seen outside her home on Aug. 20 and was reported missing by her...
Glenn Hills student arrested for having BB gun at school
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - A Glenn Hills High School student was arrested after being found with a gun on school property. At around 2:15 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27, a school officer saw a seventeen-year-old student standing in the school bus loading zone with what appeared to be a black handgun in the waistband of his pants. That's according to the Richmond County Board of Education Police Department. The officer took the student inside the building, where he was searched. The incident report says the school's assistant principal found a semi-automatic BB gun and container with one thousand BBs on the student.
Major win for Augusta D.A.’s new SVU getting violent offender off the street
A serial rapist is now off the street and the District Attorney's new Special Victims Unit along with other area agencies helped bring him to justice.
Saluda County caregivers charged in death of elderly vulnerable adult
Three people are facing charges after an investigation by South Carolina Law Enforcement Division agents into the death of a vulnerable adult in Saluda.
Injuries reported in crash on Columbia Road in Edgefield County
EDGEFIELD, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Edgefield County crews have responded to the scene of a crash on Columbia Road at South Carolina Highway 23. The call came in at 7:20 a.m., according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. Injuries have been reported, but the extent of those injuries are unknown at...
Richmond County Sheriff's Office celebrates National Night Out with community
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Tuesday night, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office celebrated National Night Out. The event aims to strengthen ties between law enforcement and our community. "We wanted to be out here in our community, of course, engage with our citizens and build relationships,” said Lieutenant Lucas Grant....
Catalytic converter thefts rising again
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – There is a rise in catalytic converter thefts nationally and locally. It’s a crime not new to the CSRA, but returning and a Columbia County church is among the latest to be hit. We reported about this same issue in 2020. All you need to do is crank your car up […]
Student caught with airsoft pistol at Harlem Middle School
HARLEM, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A student was caught this week with an airsoft pistol at Harlem Middle School, according to the Columbia County School District. On Monday, a school resource officer was alerted by a teacher that a student was possibly in possession of what appeared to be a plastic firearm.
RCSO arrests man for murder in regards to Cascade Drive double homicide
RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – An arrest has been made in the Cascade Drive double homicide that happened on September 19th. According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, Andre Rountree, 18, of the 2600 block of Massoit Court, has been arrested for Murder. According to investigators, Kameron Tucker, 19, of 3500 block of Peeble Creek Drive […]
Woman found shot at 12th Street intersection dies
A woman was found shot at the intersection of 12th Street and Anderson Avenue in the Bethlehem neighborhood on Thursday night.
I-20 traffic gets tied up at state line as vehicle catches fire
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A vehicle fire on westbound Interstate 20 caused a traffic tie-up on both sides of the highway near the state line Monday afternoon. The fire was reported just after 5 p.m. a mile or less inside south Carolina, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. Although...
