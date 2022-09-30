Read full article on original website
anne Donovan
4d ago
why doesn't it surprise me that the GOP is screening a film that is full of falsehoods and propaganda?
Bristol Press
Newington resident running for governor as official Green Party candidate
NEWINGTON – Universal healthcare and education are among Michelle Louise Bicking’s top priorities if elected Governor this November. The 45-year-old Newington resident is the official 2022 Green Party Candidate and is campaigning as a write-in candidate alongside Lt. Gov.-hopeful Cassandra Martineau. “I’m always hopeful; that’s just the nature...
Lawsuit filed in response to West Hartford mascot changes dismissed
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — A lawsuit challenging the changing of West Hartford sports teams' names has been dismissed by a court. Attorney Scott Zweig, on behalf of himself and another town resident, filed the lawsuit a day before the Board of Education's vote on the changing of the names, citing procedural issues.
Register Citizen
Former CT Gov. Rowland buys historic Waterside Lane home in Clinton for $800,000
CLINTON — Former Gov. John G. Rowland purchased the 1800 Federal Colonial home at 39 Waterside Lane for $800,000, according to the deed filed in town hall Sept. 29. Rowland, a Middlebury resident, is the newest homeowner on the street, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places with its pre-Revolutionary War and late 18th and 19th century houses.
Bristol Press
Plymouth Historical Society will lead a lantern tour
BRISTOL – The Plymouth Historical Society will lead a lantern tour of the historic Plymouth Burying Ground and visit a home that was a stop along The Underground Railroad on Saturday, Oct. 22. Lantern Tour participants will meet at 7 p.m. at The First Congregational Church of Plymouth at...
Voluntary water restrictions in Bristol
The city of Bristol is announcing voluntary water restrictions. The restrictions go into effect immediately. This is because officials say the city’s reservoir levels have dipped to around 70 percent.
Stratford, Shelton ranked among best small cities in U.S.
Conn. (WTNH) — Large cities bring the nightlife and excitement to a state, but there’s something about smaller cities that keep people coming back. A new report via WalletHub, which looked at the best small cities in America, ranked Stratford and Shelton in the top 10 percentile. More than 1,300 cities were compared with populations […]
ctexaminer.com
State Terminates Agreement to Sell Mystic Oral School to Respler Homes
GROTON — The state has terminated its contract to sell the Mystic Oral School to Respler Homes LLC, a deal that a number of residents have opposed since its inception in 2019. “Governor Lamont has directed DECD to terminate the contract for the sale of the Mystic Education Center...
Bristol Press
Bristol water reservoirs drop to below 70% capacity, city asks residents to voluntarily restrict water usage
BRISTOL – With a city announcement that Bristol’s water reservoirs have dropped to just below 70 percent capacity the Bristol Water Department and Sewer Department and Mayor Jeff Caggiano are asking residents to voluntarily restrict their water usage. “Although much of the state has been in a drought...
WTNH.com
This Week in CT: Wethersfield mayor discusses vision for the historic town
WETHERSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – Cities and towns of Connecticut might get lost in the 2022 campaign as the focus is on the races for governor, senate and congress. The mayors and first selectmen are very busy this year. Dennis House sat down with the mayor of a Hartford suburb...
ctnewsjunkie.com
Political Signs Reportedly Defaced In Old Lyme
Less than 24 hours after they were put up along a busy street in Old Lyme, two large signs promoting Republican gubernatorial candidate Bob Stefanowski were defaced with red graffiti, according to property owner J. David Kelsey. Kelsey, who co-founded the Old Lyme-based real estate private-equity investment company Hamilton Point...
cimsec.org
Groton as a Case Study for Building Naval Capital Towns
On June 14, 1952, President Harry S. Truman visited the small town of Groton, CT, to commission the USS Nautilus (SSN-571), the first nuclear submarine. Truman, noting the pride present in the community gathered before him, began his speech with a joking comparison to his hometown of Independence, Missouri:. “I...
Report ranks Westport, Greenwich among best school districts in the state; Bridgeport, Orange ranked lowest
Westport and Greenwich ranked among the best schools in Connecticut while Bridgeport and Orange ranked the lowest, according to a new report.
Register Citizen
From pizza cones to Sicilian style, here’s 20 new CT pizzerias for National Pizza Month
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Connecticut stays winning when it comes to pizza, as restaurateurs continue to debut new pies and expand some of the state's renowned classics, like Sally's and Zuppardi's. For National Pizza Month, we're highlighting some of the newest cheesy options to hit Connecticut's pizza scene.
Brookfield Animal Incident Shines Light on Connecticut’s Leash Laws
If you walk your dog without a leash, you're exposing both you and your animal to a possible horrible situation. In Brookfield, there was an incident involving an unleashed dog and three stray sheep and a goat. It's not the punch line of a joke, there's an important lesson for all dog owners in Connecticut to learn from this situation.
Bristol Press
Cecile Theresa Armstrong Iskra
Cecile Theresa Armstrong Iskra passed away peacefully at her home in Bristol, on Sept. 16, 2022. Ceil was born to John & Loretta Armstrong in Lewiston, ME in 1936. She was a graduate of Edward Little High School in Auburn, ME. Shortly after graduating high school, Ceil moved to CT where she raised her three sons.
Bristol Press
Hundreds walk to end Alzheimer's in Rockwell Park Sunday
BRISTOL – Rockwell Park was filled with families yearning for a cure to one of the most debilitating and agonizing diseases Sunday morning. Central CT’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s drew in hundreds of people, to raise money for research and treatment and to help families impacted by the disease.
Stonington High School first public school to offer pre-apprenticeship program in construction trades
STONINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) – A high school in Stonington is doing something that no other public high school is doing in the state. Schools have a wide variety of curricula including training in the industrial arts and trades like carpentry and auto mechanics. At Stonington High School, they have what’s called a pre-apprenticeship Certification Program, […]
greenwichfreepress.com
GOLDRICK: Kimberly Fiorello is the Marjorie Taylor Greene of Connecticut
In her fawning profile last year of freshman Republican state representative Kimberly Fiorello (149th district- Greenwich, Stamford), Hartford Courant‘s Daniela Altimari anointed Fiorello a “rising luminary” of the Connecticut GOP. One year on, this “rising luminary’s” extremism and bizarre utterances have shocked and outraged many voters in her district, and spurred a powerful movement to oust her from office.
Bristol Press
Pequabuck River Duck Race has good turnout
BRISTOL – The Pequabuck River Duck Race had good turnout despite the weather this past Sunday, helping to raise money for the city’s Arts & Culture Commission. The race saw thousands of rubber ducks unloaded into the Pequabuck River, each marked with the number of a ticket holder. The first 30 ducks to finish the race won prizes for the ticket purchasers. The event also included community vendors, food trucks and a kids’ zone.
wiltonbulletin.com
With Virginia's governor at his side, Republican Bob Stefanowski takes different approach to campaign
With recent public opinion polls showing him trailing by double digits, including low favorability among women, Republican candidate for governor Bob Stefanowski was determined to show a softer side. His campaign was releasing a new ad playing off the barrage of attacks from Gov. Ned Lamont’s re-election campaign casting his...
