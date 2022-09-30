ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol, CT

anne Donovan
4d ago

why doesn't it surprise me that the GOP is screening a film that is full of falsehoods and propaganda?

Bristol Press

Newington resident running for governor as official Green Party candidate

NEWINGTON – Universal healthcare and education are among Michelle Louise Bicking’s top priorities if elected Governor this November. The 45-year-old Newington resident is the official 2022 Green Party Candidate and is campaigning as a write-in candidate alongside Lt. Gov.-hopeful Cassandra Martineau. “I’m always hopeful; that’s just the nature...
NEWINGTON, CT
Register Citizen

Former CT Gov. Rowland buys historic Waterside Lane home in Clinton for $800,000

CLINTON — Former Gov. John G. Rowland purchased the 1800 Federal Colonial home at 39 Waterside Lane for $800,000, according to the deed filed in town hall Sept. 29. Rowland, a Middlebury resident, is the newest homeowner on the street, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places with its pre-Revolutionary War and late 18th and 19th century houses.
CLINTON, CT
Bristol Press

Plymouth Historical Society will lead a lantern tour

BRISTOL – The Plymouth Historical Society will lead a lantern tour of the historic Plymouth Burying Ground and visit a home that was a stop along The Underground Railroad on Saturday, Oct. 22. Lantern Tour participants will meet at 7 p.m. at The First Congregational Church of Plymouth at...
PLYMOUTH, CT
WTNH

Stratford, Shelton ranked among best small cities in U.S.

Conn. (WTNH) — Large cities bring the nightlife and excitement to a state, but there’s something about smaller cities that keep people coming back. A new report via WalletHub, which looked at the best small cities in America, ranked Stratford and Shelton in the top 10 percentile. More than 1,300 cities were compared with populations […]
SHELTON, CT
ctexaminer.com

State Terminates Agreement to Sell Mystic Oral School to Respler Homes

GROTON — The state has terminated its contract to sell the Mystic Oral School to Respler Homes LLC, a deal that a number of residents have opposed since its inception in 2019. “Governor Lamont has directed DECD to terminate the contract for the sale of the Mystic Education Center...
GROTON, CT
ctnewsjunkie.com

Political Signs Reportedly Defaced In Old Lyme

Less than 24 hours after they were put up along a busy street in Old Lyme, two large signs promoting Republican gubernatorial candidate Bob Stefanowski were defaced with red graffiti, according to property owner J. David Kelsey. Kelsey, who co-founded the Old Lyme-based real estate private-equity investment company Hamilton Point...
OLD LYME, CT
cimsec.org

Groton as a Case Study for Building Naval Capital Towns

On June 14, 1952, President Harry S. Truman visited the small town of Groton, CT, to commission the USS Nautilus (SSN-571), the first nuclear submarine. Truman, noting the pride present in the community gathered before him, began his speech with a joking comparison to his hometown of Independence, Missouri:. “I...
GROTON, CT
i95 ROCK

Brookfield Animal Incident Shines Light on Connecticut’s Leash Laws

If you walk your dog without a leash, you're exposing both you and your animal to a possible horrible situation. In Brookfield, there was an incident involving an unleashed dog and three stray sheep and a goat. It's not the punch line of a joke, there's an important lesson for all dog owners in Connecticut to learn from this situation.
BROOKFIELD, CT
Bristol Press

Cecile Theresa Armstrong Iskra

Cecile Theresa Armstrong Iskra passed away peacefully at her home in Bristol, on Sept. 16, 2022. Ceil was born to John & Loretta Armstrong in Lewiston, ME in 1936. She was a graduate of Edward Little High School in Auburn, ME. Shortly after graduating high school, Ceil moved to CT where she raised her three sons.
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Hundreds walk to end Alzheimer's in Rockwell Park Sunday

BRISTOL – Rockwell Park was filled with families yearning for a cure to one of the most debilitating and agonizing diseases Sunday morning. Central CT’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s drew in hundreds of people, to raise money for research and treatment and to help families impacted by the disease.
BRISTOL, CT
WTNH

Stonington High School first public school to offer pre-apprenticeship program in construction trades

STONINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) – A high school in Stonington is doing something that no other public high school is doing in the state. Schools have a wide variety of curricula including training in the industrial arts and trades like carpentry and auto mechanics. At Stonington High School, they have what’s called a pre-apprenticeship Certification Program, […]
STONINGTON, CT
greenwichfreepress.com

GOLDRICK: Kimberly Fiorello is the Marjorie Taylor Greene of Connecticut

In her fawning profile last year of freshman Republican state representative Kimberly Fiorello (149th district- Greenwich, Stamford), Hartford Courant‘s Daniela Altimari anointed Fiorello a “rising luminary” of the Connecticut GOP. One year on, this “rising luminary’s” extremism and bizarre utterances have shocked and outraged many voters in her district, and spurred a powerful movement to oust her from office.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Bristol Press

Pequabuck River Duck Race has good turnout

BRISTOL – The Pequabuck River Duck Race had good turnout despite the weather this past Sunday, helping to raise money for the city’s Arts & Culture Commission. The race saw thousands of rubber ducks unloaded into the Pequabuck River, each marked with the number of a ticket holder. The first 30 ducks to finish the race won prizes for the ticket purchasers. The event also included community vendors, food trucks and a kids’ zone.
BRISTOL, CT

