Mental Health

psychologytoday.com

Spirituality, Wellness, and Conspiracy Beliefs

Spirituality, wellness, and conspiracy theories offer an illusion of control, special knowledge, and understanding of the world. It’s easy to overestimate one’s understanding of complex topics. Science and critical thinking are harder than they seem. People who over-rely on intuition or gut feelings are more likely to believe...
psychologytoday.com

The New Science of Happiness

New research suggests that we can boost our happiness levels through effortful activity and conscious habits. Knowing about the biases of our brain that prevent us from being happy can help us overcome them. Things beyond our control, like our genetics and circumstances, play less of a role on our...
BGR.com

Scientists just issued a shockingly bleak ‘warning to humanity’

Scientists say that Earth’s trees are facing an unprecedented level of extinction and humanity should be worried. The state of our world’s trees has been an ongoing issue for decades now. But, that issue seems to be getting worse, and now we’re facing a massive extinction level issue that could threaten entire ecosystems.
Joel Eisenberg

Science Claims to Have Solved the Mystery of Consciousness

One of science’s most enduring questions has been answered, according to two researchers. This article is based on accredited medical, science, and media reports. Disclaimer: I am not a scientist. I will share knowledge but will offer no personal opinion on this matter herein.
marthastewart.com

Do You Take a Daily Multivitamin? Scientists Say It May Be the Secret to Preventing Mental Decline as You Age

There are plenty of ways we try to protect our brains against cognitive decline, like doing crossword puzzles and exercising regularly—but can keeping your mind sharp be as simple as taking a daily multivitamin? Scientists seem to think so. According to new research published in Alzheimer's & Dementia: The Journal of the Alzheimer's Association, multivitamins can improve thinking skills in older individuals and help prevent cognitive decline.
Phys.org

Six recent discoveries that have changed how we think about human origins

Scientific study of human evolution historically reassured us of a comforting order to things. It has painted humans as as cleverer, more intellectual and caring than our ancestral predecessors. From archaeological reconstructions of Neanderthals as stooped, hairy and brutish, to "cavemen" movies, our ancient ancestors got a bad press. Over...
