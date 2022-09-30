Read full article on original website
Spirituality, Wellness, and Conspiracy Beliefs
Spirituality, wellness, and conspiracy theories offer an illusion of control, special knowledge, and understanding of the world. It’s easy to overestimate one’s understanding of complex topics. Science and critical thinking are harder than they seem. People who over-rely on intuition or gut feelings are more likely to believe...
psychologytoday.com
The New Science of Happiness
New research suggests that we can boost our happiness levels through effortful activity and conscious habits. Knowing about the biases of our brain that prevent us from being happy can help us overcome them. Things beyond our control, like our genetics and circumstances, play less of a role on our...
Scientists just issued a shockingly bleak ‘warning to humanity’
Scientists say that Earth’s trees are facing an unprecedented level of extinction and humanity should be worried. The state of our world’s trees has been an ongoing issue for decades now. But, that issue seems to be getting worse, and now we’re facing a massive extinction level issue that could threaten entire ecosystems.
LED Bulbs May Not Be as Great as We Thought — Studies Show Health and Environmental Risks
For the last several years, LED lights have been touted as a more eco-friendly alternative to traditional light bulbs. However, new studies show they may not be as sustainable as we previously thought. Evidently, LED lights come with major health and environmental risks. So should we stop buying them, or...
scitechdaily.com
Does Marijuana Make You Lazy? Scientists Find That Cannabis Users Are Just As Likely To Be Motivated
The study demonstrated that cannabis users are no less likely to be motivated or able to enjoy life’s pleasure. According to a new study, cannabis users of all ages are no more likely than non-users to lack motivation or be unable to appreciate life’s pleasures, showing that the stereotype often depicted in the media has no scientific basis.
Science Claims to Have Solved the Mystery of Consciousness
One of science’s most enduring questions has been answered, according to two researchers. This article is based on accredited medical, science, and media reports. Disclaimer: I am not a scientist. I will share knowledge but will offer no personal opinion on this matter herein.
Phys.org
Ancient human bloodsucker? Skeleton of female 'vampire' unearthed in Europe during dig
The remains of a female "vampire" have been unearthed by archaeologists at a cemetery in Europe, Polish researchers announced this week. A team from the Institute of Archaeology at the Nicolaus Copernicus University in Toruń, a city in north central Poland, found the body in late August, the school confirmed to U.S. TODAY on Thursday.
Ancient Burial of a Young Girl Shows How We Carried Our Babies 10,000 Years Ago
A new look at an extremely rare infant burial in Europe suggests humans were carrying around their young in slings as far back as 10,000 years ago. The findings add weight to the idea that baby carriers were widely used in prehistoric times, although archaeological evidence of such cloth is not usually preserved in the fossil record.
marthastewart.com
Do You Take a Daily Multivitamin? Scientists Say It May Be the Secret to Preventing Mental Decline as You Age
There are plenty of ways we try to protect our brains against cognitive decline, like doing crossword puzzles and exercising regularly—but can keeping your mind sharp be as simple as taking a daily multivitamin? Scientists seem to think so. According to new research published in Alzheimer's & Dementia: The Journal of the Alzheimer's Association, multivitamins can improve thinking skills in older individuals and help prevent cognitive decline.
Scientists make ‘breakthrough’ DNA discovery in ‘key to living longer’
LOTS of scientists are in pursuit of the dream of making humans live longer and one team thinks it's made a breakthrough with DNA. The researchers focused on parts of DNA that are suspected to be tied to living longer. Those parts are called telomeres and they work to try...
Extremely Rare Megamouth Sharks Filmed in Potential Mating Dance: 'Wowza'
Megamouth sharks are so rare that there have only been 269 recorded sightings, ever.
AI creator warns of ‘apocalyptic’ artificial intelligence that will replace need for humans
ROBOTS could one day overthrow humans in an 'apocalyptic' takeover, a tech expert has predicted. Aidan Meller, the creator of the Ai-Da robot, believes that within three years artificial intelligence (AI) could overtake humanity, per The Daily Star. He also backs Elon Musk's belief that advances in AI could impact...
Creepiest things AI has predicted – from the apocalypse to last selfie on Earth
ARTIFICIAL intelligence programs have been used to forecast disasters in humanity's future. If you've ever wondered what the apocalypse would look like in the United States, artificial intelligence has been asked to predict it. Popular TikTok accounts like "Robot Overloards" have been asking AI to predict futuristic events, including the...
Phys.org
Six recent discoveries that have changed how we think about human origins
Scientific study of human evolution historically reassured us of a comforting order to things. It has painted humans as as cleverer, more intellectual and caring than our ancestral predecessors. From archaeological reconstructions of Neanderthals as stooped, hairy and brutish, to "cavemen" movies, our ancient ancestors got a bad press. Over...
