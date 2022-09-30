CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va.-- Virginia head coach Tony Elliott met with the media on Tuesday. Here is everything he had to say ahead of UVA's game against Louisville. Q. If I read the Clemson media guide correctly, you have not experienced back-to-back losses as part of a coaching staff since your first year as an assistant there. This is kind of uncharted territory for you. What are you drawing on as you work through this?

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA ・ 15 HOURS AGO