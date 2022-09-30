ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

247Sports

Louisville Football: Commitment Update

Here's our weekly update on #FlyVille23 after a few weeks of the high school football season. There is a ton of excitement surrounding this University of Louisville football recruiting class in the Class of 2023. The current list of commitments for the '23 class stands at 15 prospects and is not only ranked among the top 20 recruiting classes in the country but is on pace to be the best recruiting class in U of L school history.
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

Transcript: Virginia head coach Tony Elliott talks ahead of Louisville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va.-- Virginia head coach Tony Elliott met with the media on Tuesday. Here is everything he had to say ahead of UVA's game against Louisville. Q. If I read the Clemson media guide correctly, you have not experienced back-to-back losses as part of a coaching staff since your first year as an assistant there. This is kind of uncharted territory for you. What are you drawing on as you work through this?
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
birchrestaurant.com

15 Best Restaurants in Louisville KY

If you are looking for a restaurant to visit in Louisville, below is the list of the 15 Best Restaurants in Louisville, KY! Louisville has been known in America as the “South’s Best Food Cities” by the people living in the South and one of the “America’s Favorite Cities for Food.”
LOUISVILLE, KY
spectrumnews1.com

UofL dedicates new Denny Crum Hall

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The University of Louisville officially dedicated Denny Crum Hall, a new residence hall on campus, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday. The residence hall opened for occupancy this semester and houses student-athletes from men’s basketball, women’s basketball and women’s lacrosse, as well as other UofL students. Named for the Cardinals’ former Hall of Fame men’s basketball coach, the facility is located directly across Floyd Street from the Planet Fitness Kueber Center, the training home of the three sports housed in the new residence hall.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Hundreds of extras needed for film shot in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A producer shooting a movie here in Louisville is looking for hundreds of people to be cast as extras in her faith-based film. According to a news release, auditions are scheduled to be held on Sunday, Oct. 2, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., at the Hyatt House Louisville at 9315 Leesgate Road, near Whittington Parkway off of S. Hurstbourne Lane, for the film "Just One Life."
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Police searching for missing 9-year-old

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 9-year-old. According to LMPD, Jordan Johnson was last seen in the 2000 block of Newburg Road shortly after 9:00p.m. Sunday. Jordan is “considered borderline autistic” and was last seen wearing...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

LMPD: Man found shot to death in Park Duvalle neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed in the Park Duvalle neighborhood early Saturday morning. Around 4:30 a.m., Louisville Metro officers were called to respond to the 1400 block of Hazel Street on a report of a shooting, LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

LMPD: 1 in hospital after shooting near Jefferson Mall

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is in the hospital after being shot near Jefferson Mall on Monday afternoon. Louisville Metro Police Department said their Seventh Division received a report of a shooting victim near Outer Loop and Shepherdsville Road around 5 p.m. They said when they arrived to the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Juvenile taken to hospital after being struck in wreck

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A juvenile was taken to the hospital after a wreck on South Hurstbourne Parkway Monday afternoon. Louisville MetroSafe said calls reporting the wreck came in around 4:46 p.m. It was not confirmed how many cars were involved in the wreck. LMPD spokeswoman Beth Ruoff said a...
LOUISVILLE, KY
