This Massive Market is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in KentuckyTravel MavenLouisville, KY
Concert review: Conan Gray aestheticizes pain, pleasure and pining on his “Superache” tourThe LanternLouisville, KY
Enough Fentanyl To Kill 220,000 seized in Louisville, 600,000 LBS Of Drugs Seized Nationwide In FY22Lauren JessopLouisville, KY
New Grocery Store Locations Permanently ClosingCadrene HeslopNew Albany, IN
A Perfect Long Weekend in Louisville, KentuckyMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Louisville, KY
Louisville Football: Commitment Update
Here's our weekly update on #FlyVille23 after a few weeks of the high school football season. There is a ton of excitement surrounding this University of Louisville football recruiting class in the Class of 2023. The current list of commitments for the '23 class stands at 15 prospects and is not only ranked among the top 20 recruiting classes in the country but is on pace to be the best recruiting class in U of L school history.
Transcript: Virginia head coach Tony Elliott talks ahead of Louisville
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va.-- Virginia head coach Tony Elliott met with the media on Tuesday. Here is everything he had to say ahead of UVA's game against Louisville. Q. If I read the Clemson media guide correctly, you have not experienced back-to-back losses as part of a coaching staff since your first year as an assistant there. This is kind of uncharted territory for you. What are you drawing on as you work through this?
Louisville football physically 'beat up' at running back position
The one position on the University of Louisville football team the staff felt confident about depth heading into the season was running back. And now that depth is getting tested. The Cardinals have been without one of its top rushers - Jalen Mitchell - since he was injured in the...
Watch: Scott Satterfield announces shift in coaching responsibilities during weekly press conference
It's no secret, Louisville football is struggling. Following a 34-33 loss at Boston College, a game where Louisville entered as a two touchdown favorite, UofL head coach Scott Satterfield announced some shifting of roles within the coaching staff that will continue throughout the remainder of the season. Satterfield will have...
birchrestaurant.com
15 Best Restaurants in Louisville KY
If you are looking for a restaurant to visit in Louisville, below is the list of the 15 Best Restaurants in Louisville, KY! Louisville has been known in America as the “South’s Best Food Cities” by the people living in the South and one of the “America’s Favorite Cities for Food.”
This Massive Market is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in Kentucky
There's nothing quite like spending an afternoon hunting for antique treasures. From statement furniture to tiny trinkets that remind you of your childhood, Kentucky is home to many different amazing antique stores and flea markets.
spectrumnews1.com
UofL dedicates new Denny Crum Hall
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The University of Louisville officially dedicated Denny Crum Hall, a new residence hall on campus, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday. The residence hall opened for occupancy this semester and houses student-athletes from men’s basketball, women’s basketball and women’s lacrosse, as well as other UofL students. Named for the Cardinals’ former Hall of Fame men’s basketball coach, the facility is located directly across Floyd Street from the Planet Fitness Kueber Center, the training home of the three sports housed in the new residence hall.
wdrb.com
Hundreds of extras needed for film shot in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A producer shooting a movie here in Louisville is looking for hundreds of people to be cast as extras in her faith-based film. According to a news release, auditions are scheduled to be held on Sunday, Oct. 2, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., at the Hyatt House Louisville at 9315 Leesgate Road, near Whittington Parkway off of S. Hurstbourne Lane, for the film "Just One Life."
What Happened Inside Former Kentucky Asylum with Secret Tunnels Will Haunt Your Dreams
If you think that Waverly Hills Sanatorium, in Louisville, KY, is a scary place, you have yet to hear about the Lakeland Asylum. It used to be located in an area now known as E.P. Tom Sawyer State Park. The 550-acre park is on the outskirts of Louisville, Kentucky. The...
Is This the Scariest Road in Kentucky? Are You Willing to Find Out?
I've heard the phrase "Washington slept here" my whole life. I don't know why, though. It means nothing other than the completion of the 1942 movie titled George Washington Slept Here. THE OTHER SLEEPY HOLLOW...AND IT'S JUST AS SCARY. In Kentucky, however, "Washington slept here" is an accurate description of...
Louisville man, La Grange woman arrested, charged with attempted murder
CRESTWOOD, Ky. — A Kentucky man and woman are in jail in Mt. Washington after a shooting incident in Crestwood Oct. 2, according to a press release. Around 6 p.m. Sunday, Oldham County Central Dispatch received a call of a shooting in the 6800 block of Crestview Drive, officials say.
wdrb.com
LMPD: Man dies after driving off roadway on Gene Snyder, just past Smyrna exit
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man is dead after driving his car off the roadway on I-265 northbound, just past the Smyrna exit early Sunday morning. According to Alicia Smiley, a spokesperson for Louisville Metro Police, officers responded on a reported collision on the Gene Snyder Freeway around 3:45 a.m.
wdrb.com
LMPD investigating report of infant assaulted at east Louisville daycare center
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are investigating after reports of an infant assaulted at an east Louisville daycare. The investigation stems from a complaint that a worker was caught on camera dropping and hitting a baby at Vanguard Academy. Leaders at the daycare sent a vaguely-worded email to parents on...
Wave 3
Police searching for missing 9-year-old
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 9-year-old. According to LMPD, Jordan Johnson was last seen in the 2000 block of Newburg Road shortly after 9:00p.m. Sunday. Jordan is “considered borderline autistic” and was last seen wearing...
Kentucky’s Frymire Forecast Predicts Big Snow and Ice Storm in January 2023
A beloved annual tradition continues here in Kentucky and we just got our hands on the hot-of-the-presses 2022-2023 Frymire Winter Forecast. Now, if you're unfamiliar with the Frymire family, this will get you up to speed. The family's weather-forecasting tradition started decades ago by Dick Frymire of Irvington, Kentucky. Dick...
wdrb.com
Louisville Water Tower abruptly cancels all indoor events, weddings for 2023
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- All indoor events and weddings at the Louisville Water Tower have been canceled for 2023, according to a spokeswoman for the Louisville Water Company. Kelley Dearing Smith said the decision was made to cancel the event space rentals after the $6.2 million renovation currently underway at...
Wave 3
LMPD: Man found shot to death in Park Duvalle neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed in the Park Duvalle neighborhood early Saturday morning. Around 4:30 a.m., Louisville Metro officers were called to respond to the 1400 block of Hazel Street on a report of a shooting, LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said.
wdrb.com
Police looking for missing woman last seen on Bardstown Road
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are looking for a woman who has been missing more than a week. Diana Newton was last seen on Sept. 24 in the 3500 block of Bardstown Road, near Glenworth Avenue. She is 47 years old. If you see her or have any information, call...
WLKY.com
LMPD: 1 in hospital after shooting near Jefferson Mall
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is in the hospital after being shot near Jefferson Mall on Monday afternoon. Louisville Metro Police Department said their Seventh Division received a report of a shooting victim near Outer Loop and Shepherdsville Road around 5 p.m. They said when they arrived to the...
Wave 3
Juvenile taken to hospital after being struck in wreck
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A juvenile was taken to the hospital after a wreck on South Hurstbourne Parkway Monday afternoon. Louisville MetroSafe said calls reporting the wreck came in around 4:46 p.m. It was not confirmed how many cars were involved in the wreck. LMPD spokeswoman Beth Ruoff said a...
