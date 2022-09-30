Read full article on original website
Related
psychologytoday.com
How Schools and Teachers Should React to Entitled Children
Some people believe that children today are more overindulged than other generations. Teachers can help parents realize that certain experiences help children grow up to be responsible adults. Tips for avoiding overindulgence include setting limits and letting students make decisions. Joshua Grubbs et al. studied how emerging adults feel when...
psychologytoday.com
Self-Compassion and Adult ADHD
Adults with ADHD report higher levels of distress and lower levels of well-being, partially affected by low self-compassion. Adults with ADHD report significantly lower rates of self-compassion and higher rates of perceived criticisms. There are three core elements that comprise self-compassion that can be used to build this skill. Living...
Vox
The sleep advice no one tells you
If you’ve ever had a terrible, or even middling, night’s slumber — which studies and surveys suggest is a fair number of people — you’re well aware of the effects of poor sleep. Aside from the sluggishness and lethargy, lack of sufficient shut-eye can blunt thinking and reaction time and negatively impacts judgment. Long-term sleep deprivation has been linked with higher likelihoods of depressive moods, anxiety, diabetes, and obesity.
psychologytoday.com
Sociosexuality and Relationships
Sociosexuality examines the willingness to engage in sex in the absence of affectional bonds or emotional involvement. Those who are unrestricted in their sociosexuality place greater importance on attractiveness and social visibility attributes. Knowing one's sociosexuality may be important, as relationship-related behaviors are tied to this construct. Sociosexuality. Sociosexuality examines...
IN THIS ARTICLE
psychologytoday.com
Should Advanced Directives Always Be Followed?
An expressed advanced directive may not apply to an unforeseen circumstance. Fear of being placed on a breathing machine may be related to a fear of suffering. Patients may experience dreams even while heavily sedated. In Part 1 of this post, I described Jordan, my 19-year-old patient with cystic fibrosis...
psychologytoday.com
Creating Whole-Person Health in Your 50s
When people reach midlife, they face a critical choice: whether to be proactive about their health or not. Their decision can have long-reaching implications for their well-being for the rest of their lives. Staying physically active and getting regular medical check-ups can help determine how healthy someone is over time.
psychologytoday.com
Self-Diagnosis of Bipolar Disorder
Bipolar Disorder is a debilitating mental health condition that requires an accurate diagnosis by an experienced clinician. A diagnosis of bipolar disorder is very complicated and includes many aspects of a person’s history. Information on the internet about BD may be helpful, but it does not replace assessment and...
psychologytoday.com
Please, Do Not Trust Your Feelings
Feelings, while real, often distort our understanding of what is actually happening and what we need. Our feelings are often rooted in personally historical events and emotional tendencies, rather than responses to the here-and-now. We develop power and effectiveness when we interrogate our feelings, understand them holistically, and cultivate wisdom.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
psychologytoday.com
Long-Term Cannabis Use Shows Cognitive Deficits at Midlife
The question of whether cannabis use causes cognitive deficits or structural changes in the brain is still an open one and has mostly been tested in adolescents and young adults. There is good reason for this emphasis: the brain is vulnerable and continues to develop throughout the teen years and into the twenties, and those are typical ages when cannabis use is experimented with and can become chronic.
psychologytoday.com
Are Mental Disorders Evolved Cognitive Styles?
The disease model of mental illness may have outlived its usefulness. A new theory suggests that some mental disorders are evolved cognitive styles that benefit the group. The neurodiversity movement has long advanced a similar vision. A recent paper in the journal Evolutionary Human Sciences collects evidence that mental disorders...
psychologytoday.com
A Common Misunderstanding That Leads Couples Into Conflict
There are several types of support that relationship partners commonly offer each other: emotional, tangible, and informational. It is not uncommon for there to be a mismatch between the kind of support one partner seeks and the kind of support their partner offers. Learning to discuss explicitly the kinds of...
psychologytoday.com
The Lasting Effects of Parental Abandonment
Caregiver abandonment affects us long into adulthood, often manifesting as dysfunctional traits in and outside of relationships. Caregiver neglect or abandonment is a significant source of trauma that is often overlooked when it happens to older teens or young adults. Those who experience parental abandonment may struggle with self-image and...
psychologytoday.com
Compassion and Self-Compassion Can Protect Against Adversity
Parents with young children reported increased stress, depression, and anxiety levels from the COVID-19 pandemic. Two studies showed that families with lower income experienced more stress and adversity leading to higher levels of anxiety and depression. The researchers accounted for participants' stress and adversity, relating mindfulness and self-compassion to lowering...
psychologytoday.com
When Not to Apologize to Your Child
Apologizing to kids is very important. It teaches them about taking responsibility for their actions. Apologizing to children when you have done nothing wrong, when they are in distress and blaming you for their upset, is not helpful. When you take responsibility for life's inevitable frustrations and disappointments, you are...
psychologytoday.com
Respecting a Patient’s Autonomy
A suicidal patient is often dealing with depression and may not be thinking clearly. Health care professionals are expected to break confidence when someone is imminently suicidal. When should a patient’s autonomy be respected regarding suicide?. In Parts 1 and 2 of this post (which the reader can access...
psychologytoday.com
How to Become a Better Student of Life
Cultivating the virtue of humility can help you be more open to learning opportunities. Humility can provide you with an accurate assessment of your strengths and areas for improvement. Research shows that we often underestimate how willing others are to help. As a psychiatrist, I have the privilege of sitting...
psychologytoday.com
The Harms of Cancer Screening They Don't Warn You About
Cancer screening can lead to harm as well as provide benefit, but doctors and screening providers fail to warn about the risk.. Advanced screening finds many earlier smaller cancers that are "overdiagnosed," and would never cause the patient any harm. The diagnosis "You have cancer" leads many to choose more...
psychologytoday.com
Are You a Genetically Short Sleeper?
Trying to get more sleep can take on a life of its own, becoming another source of anxiety, obsession, and perfectionism. Oversleeping can negatively impact sleep quality. Extreme early birds, as people with the gene mutations may be called, often feel tired in the early evening and wake in early morning hours.
psychologytoday.com
Mental Health Disorders in Youth
Studies have shown an uptick in children's mental health disorders. If you suspect your child has a mental health disorder, seek support. Once you understand your child's area(s) of need, contact their school. Call or email your child's teacher and school counselor. Enquire about the types of student support plans...
MedicalXpress
Social media use linked to developing depression regardless of personality
Researchers in public policy and education recently found that young adults who use more social media are significantly more likely to develop depression within six months, regardless of personality type. Published in the Journal of Affective Disorders Reports, the study, "Associations between social media use, personality structure, and development of...
Comments / 0