psychologytoday.com
Please, Do Not Trust Your Feelings
Feelings, while real, often distort our understanding of what is actually happening and what we need. Our feelings are often rooted in personally historical events and emotional tendencies, rather than responses to the here-and-now. We develop power and effectiveness when we interrogate our feelings, understand them holistically, and cultivate wisdom.
psychologytoday.com
5 Steps to Getting Out of a Rut
Everyone gets stuck in a rut. Knowing the steps to get back on track can help to avoid negative health outcomes. Recognizing the signs of being stuck in a rut, and differentiating them from more serious mental health concerns, is vital. Be realistic in what you expect from yourself when...
psychologytoday.com
When Not to Apologize to Your Child
Apologizing to kids is very important. It teaches them about taking responsibility for their actions. Apologizing to children when you have done nothing wrong, when they are in distress and blaming you for their upset, is not helpful. When you take responsibility for life's inevitable frustrations and disappointments, you are...
KIDS・
psychologytoday.com
What to Do About Anxiety and Self-Doubt
We all know this fear. You step into a meeting with people you know, and, still, there could be a watchfulness, a restraint, a certain carefulness in how you speak that comes more from subtle anxiety than reasonable prudence. Perhaps someone disagrees with you at this meeting—and you feel uneasy,...
psychologytoday.com
The Lasting Effects of Parental Abandonment
Caregiver abandonment affects us long into adulthood, often manifesting as dysfunctional traits in and outside of relationships. Caregiver neglect or abandonment is a significant source of trauma that is often overlooked when it happens to older teens or young adults. Those who experience parental abandonment may struggle with self-image and...
psychologytoday.com
You Can Be a People Pleaser, as Long as You Do It Flexibly
If people pleasing has become automatic, you are going to need to slow yourself down so that you can respond more effectively. When pleasing another person, ask yourself, "Did I freely choose this?" Our families and communities thrive when we care for each other and ourselves. Has anyone ever told...
JOBS・
psychologytoday.com
Feel Like a Burden to Others? 6 Signs of Dependence Schema
Those with dependency schema may feel incapable of handling one or more important elements of living an independent adult life. Young adults suffering from dependence schema are often given the pop diagnosis of “failure-to-launch syndrome.”. Telling the people you depend on that you would like to become more independent...
psychologytoday.com
How to Become a Better Student of Life
Cultivating the virtue of humility can help you be more open to learning opportunities. Humility can provide you with an accurate assessment of your strengths and areas for improvement. Research shows that we often underestimate how willing others are to help. As a psychiatrist, I have the privilege of sitting...
psychologytoday.com
What You Don’t Know Can Hurt You
Conflict is prevalent and adversely impacts our health and effectiveness. To best deal with conflict, recognize that it is normal, manageable, and the responsibility of both parties. Conflict management strategies include mindfulness, deep listening, and acting within your locus of control. The majority of couples state that they have moderate...
psychologytoday.com
Your Mind Is Beautiful, Whatever It's Doing
Neurodiversity is a key part of who we are as humans. Understanding the variety in human mindways helps us drop myths like the myth of depression as about serotonin. We don’t need disease language to encourage those distressed to get help. In fact, we’re better off without it.
psychologytoday.com
What Are "Buttons" in Compulsive Behavior?
A button is any cue that your brain has learned to associate with a behavior and, most importantly, the effect that the behavior produces. Buttons can be both internal and external. Discovering your buttons is crucial in increasing your control over your behavior. One of the early conversations I have...
psychologytoday.com
The Enneagram: All Nine Types Animated
The Enneagram is a classic tool for discovering personality. The Seven, the Enthusiast, enjoys optimism, idealism, and social life, but it can come at the expense of confrontation with the real. The Enneagram is a system for naming and exploring nine personality types. It gathered its meaning through the many...
psychologytoday.com
How Dreams Change From Infancy to Old Age
To determine the purpose of dreams, scientists have catalogued their characteristics by waking dreamers and asking them to describe their dreams. The changing characteristics of dreams as we progress from childhood to old age offers insight into the purpose of dreams. Brain structures devoted to navigating complex social interactions undergo...
psychologytoday.com
In Praise of Emotional Contagion
Humans possess mirror neurons that enable the rapid spreading of emotions through a group. This emotional contagion helps human beings to connect through shared passions and experiences. People can be "infected" by either positive or negative emotions, making it a particularly useful tool in public speaking. Contagion is good. At...
psychologytoday.com
Does Matching Your Partner's Love Language Matter?
There are five love languages: acts of service, quality time, physical touch, receiving gifts, words of affirmation. In a recent study, partners who had aligned love languages tended to report having better relationships. Empathy and being able to see things from a partner's perspective helped partners get on the same...
psychologytoday.com
Living Your Values
Many of our values, which we may not be aware of, come from our first family or from the culture we grew up in. The term “family values” has been highly politicized; we can reclaim it and make it more inclusive. Ongoing or periodic values clarification can reflect...
psychologytoday.com
The Rebellion of the Psychopath
Psychopaths are rebellious, and their rebellion is often evident from the earliest age. Their rebellion against society’s norms for human behavior is rooted in mind, body, and soul. Psychopaths have an incapacity for love, show no remorse, and have no conscience.1 Not only is the psychopath emotionally immature, but...
psychologytoday.com
How to Adopt an Invincible 'I Can and I Will' Philosophy
New research suggests that one’s motivation determines the number and difficulty of obstacles they face. The study distinguished between two kinds of motivation we experience while pursuing a goal: want-to and have-to. People can generate "want-to" motivation by considering how a task fits into their values and identity and...
psychologytoday.com
Freeing Yourself From the Imposter Within
Imposter syndrome is experienced by nearly 70 percent of people, according to research. Qualities such as biological, psychological, and social factors play a large role in one's behaviors and thought processes. To overcome and manage feelings of imposter syndrome, one can begin by attempting to "fail" at something simply to...
psychologytoday.com
Contact With Toxic Parents: Ambivalence Reigns
Advice columns are full of letters from readers about relationships with toxic parents. Writers who justify a decision to cut off their parents still seem to show a lot of ambivalence about the decision. Cutting off an abusive parent is better than continued abuse, but those are not the only...
