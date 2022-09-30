Read full article on original website
Yankees' Gleyber Torres: Dealing with illness
Torres was removed from Monday's lineup against the Rangers since he's under the weather, Kristie Ackert of the New York Daily News reports. Torres was scratched from the lineup just over an hour before first pitch, and it's not yet clear whether he'll be available off the bench for the series opener in Texas. He should be considered day-to-day ahead of the Yankees' final two regular-season games.
Mariners' Julio Rodriguez: Out of Tuesday's lineup
Rodriguez is not in the lineup for Game 1 of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Tigers. Rodriguez went 3-for-4 in his return from the injured list Monday, and with a doubleheader on the slate, he will start the matinee on the bench. Jarred Kelenic will start in center field and hit sixth.
Reds' Austin Romine: Heads to bench
Romine will sit Tuesday against the Cubs. Romine has had a slight edge in playing time over Tuesday's catcher Chuckie Robinson down the stretch, but he hasn't done nearly enough at the plate to have meaningful fantasy value even in very deep formats. In 36 games as a Red this season, he's hit .143/.170/.264.
Grand finale? Xander Bogaerts sends slam out of Fenway Park
BOSTON -- There wasn't much that was picture perfect about Tuesday night at Fenway Park. It was a rainy, raw evening and the Red Sox weren't playing for anything.But if these really are the final days of Xander Bogaerts' career in Boston, the shortstop had a pretty perfect swing in one of his final at-bats with the team.With the Red Sox up 1-0 on the Tampa Bay Rays and the bases loaded after Rafael Devers drew a walk, Bogaerts had a feeling that something special was about to happen. He was right, as Bogaerts crushed a Colin Poche curveball and...
Marlins' Jordan Groshans: Moves into utility role
Groshans is out of the lineup for Monday's game against Atlanta, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. Groshans started in six of the Marlins' past seven games at third base and went 6-for-23 with no extra-base hits, one walk and three runs. Now that Joey Wendle is healthy again to close out the season, Groshans may handle more of a utility role during the Marlins' three-game series with Atlanta.
Seahawks win over Lions ends with final score that's never been seen before in NFL history
One of the craziest games of Week 4 was played in Detroit where the Seahawks won a wild shootout over the Lions. Not only did we see nearly 100 total points scored in the game, but we also witnessed NFL history: The two teams ended with a final score that's never been seen.
LOOK: Rams' Bobby Wagner destroys fan who ran on field during Monday night matchup vs. 49ers
It's not advised to run on the field during an NFL game. It's illegal and a decision you will probably come to regret -- not to mention there are large professional athletes wearing pads that are paid millions of dollars to violently take down other large professional athletes wearing pads. And sometimes, they will turn their focus to the fans interrupting their game.
Reds' Robert Dugger: Booted from 40-man
Dugger (shoulder) was activated from the 15-day injured list and designated for assignment Tuesday. Dugger has been on the shelf since Aug. 5 due to a shoulder injury. He gave up five earned runs while walking nine and striking out seven in 7.2 innings across four rehab appearances.
Diamondbacks' Joe Mantiply: Collapses in ninth
Mantiply suffered a blown save after he pitched two-thirds of an inning, allowing three runs (one earned) on two hits and a walk in Monday's 6-5 extra-inning loss to the Brewers. Mantiply was called upon to protect a 4-1 lead in the bottom of the ninth inning, but he quickly...
Angels' Mike Trout: Homers in return
Trout (foot) went 3-for-4 with a solo home run, a walk and two total runs scored in Sunday's 8-3 win over the Rangers. Trout missed only one game with foot soreness after fouling a ball off his foot Friday. The 31-year-old made an impact in his return, scoring the opening run in the first inning and adding a solo shot in the fourth. He's homered three times in his last six games, and he's up to 39 for the year, one shy of reaching the 40-homer mark for the third time in his career. The star outfielder has added a .282/.367/.627 slash line with 79 RBI, 84 runs scored and a stolen base through 116 contests.
Rockies' Jose Iglesias: Heads to bench Sunday
Iglesias is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Dodgers. Iglesias is 1-for-12 in three games since being activated from the injured list Wednesday, and he'll take a seat for Sunday's series finale. C.J. Cron will serve as the designated hitter while Michael Toglia starts at first base.
Tigers' Elvin Rodriguez: Hammered by Mariners
Rodriguez (0-4) took the 9-6 loss in Game 2 of Tuesday's doubleheader against Seattle, allowing six runs on seven hits and two walks with five strikeouts in 3.2 innings. Rodriguez was called up as the 29th man and followed opener Will Vest, recording the final out of the first inning with the bases loaded. His appearance progressively declined thereafter with a clean second, one-run third, two-run fourth and three-run fifth as the 24-year-old has now lost each of his last four starts -- spanning June 3 to Tuesday. He concludes the season with a 10.62 ERA and 1.92 WHIP with 25 strikeouts in 29.2 innings across seven appearances and five starts.
Giants' LaMonte Wade: Steps out of lineup
Wade is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Padres, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports. Wade posted a .616 OPS during September and will head to the bench Tuesday with southpaw Sean Manaea on the mound for the Friars. David Villar will take over at first base while J.D. Davis starts at the hot corner.
Pirates' Nick Mears: Joins big-league bullpen
The Pirates recalled Mears from Triple-A Indianapolis on Monday, Kevin Gorman of TribLive.com reports. Starting pitcher Luis Ortiz was optioned to Triple-A to open up a spot on the 28-man active roster for Mears, who will be available out of the bullpen over the Bucs' final three games of the season. Mears has missed most of the season while recovering from arthroscopic elbow surgery, but he's been healthy since late July and was pitching regularly out of the Triple-A bullpen prior to his promotion. Over his final nine outings at Triple-A, Mears allowed three runs (two earned) and struck out nine over 12.1 innings.
Reds' Jose Barrero: Playing time on rise
Barrero will start at shortstop and bat eighth in Monday's game against the Cubs. Before resting in Sunday's 8-1 loss to Chicago, Barrero had started in each of the past five games. He'll be back in the lineup as the series with the Cubs shifts to Cincinnati, but the 24-year-old hasn't done much to prove that he's deserving of a full-time role heading into 2023. Over his last 12 games, Barrero has gone 5-for-41 with a 48.8 percent strikeout rate.
Pirates' Roansy Contreras: Optioned to Triple-A
Contreras was optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis on Tuesday. After allowing multiple runs in each of his last three starts, Contreras will finish the 2022 season in the minors. He put up a 3.79 ERA and 1.27 WHIP in the majors this season and will likely be back on the major league roster to start 2023. JT Brubaker (arm) was reinstated from the 15-day injured list in a corresponding move.
Giants' Kenny Golladay: Works with starters during warmups
Golladay is working with the starters prior to Sunday's game against the Bears, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports. It's not clear exactly what this means for Golladay's role in Week 4, but with the Giants thin at the wideout spots, he will have a chance to be more involved after being blanked in the box score each of the past two weeks.
Royals' Salvador Perez: Remains on bench
Perez (thumb) is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Guardians. Perez's sore left thumb will keep him on the bench for the second day in a row, but the Royals haven't yet placed him on the injured list and presumably remain hopeful that he might be able to start in either of the remaining two games on the team's 2022 schedule. MJ Melendez will get a turn behind the dish Monday in Perez's stead.
Eagles' T.J. Edwards: Registers season-low snaps
Edwards recorded six tackles (four solo) and one sack during the Eagles' 29-21 win over the Jaguars. Edwards notched a team-high six tackles and his second sack of the season, as Philadelphia's defense held Jacksonville to just 219 total yards over 46 offensive plays. Therefore, the starting middle linebacker played a season-low 44 defensive snaps, and he should see increased production in Week 5 against the Cardinals offense, which has averaged 56 plays so far in 2022.
White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Won't start Wednesday
Interim manager Miguel Cairo said Jimenez won't be in the lineup for Wednesday's season finale against Minnesota, James Fegan of The Athletic reports. The 25-year-old went 1-for-3 with a double, a walk, an RBI and a run during Wednesday's 8-3 victory, which will end up being his final start of the season. Barring an appearance off the bench, Jimenez will finish 2022 with a .295/.358/.500 slash line, 16 home runs, 54 RBI and 40 runs in 84 games.
