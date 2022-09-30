Read full article on original website
Diamondbacks' Buddy Kennedy: Back in majors
Kennedy was recalled from Triple-A Reno on Friday. Kennedy, who turns 24 on the final day of the regular season, hit .261/.363/.385 with seven home runs in 93 games at Triple-A this season. He has a .626 OPS in 80 at-bats in the majors. This is the corresponding move to Ketel Marte going on the injured list, so Kennedy could see time at second base over the final days of the season.
Rays clinch AL wild-card spot; Astros get AL home-field edge
HOUSTON (AP) — The Tampa Bay Rays and Houston Astros both had reasons to like how things turned out Friday night. Drew Rasmussen and the Rays were the only ones celebrating, however. Rasmussen pitched seven effective innings and the Rays clinched a playoff spot for the fourth straight season, posing on the field for a team picture after beating Houston 7-3. Despite the loss, the Astros wound up with home-field advantage throughout the AL playoffs. The Rays (86-71) began the day in the third and final AL wild-card slot, trailing Toronto and Seattle.
Angels' Mike Trout: Homers in return
Trout (foot) went 3-for-4 with a solo home run, a walk and two total runs scored in Sunday's 8-3 win over the Rangers. Trout missed only one game with foot soreness after fouling a ball off his foot Friday. The 31-year-old made an impact in his return, scoring the opening run in the first inning and adding a solo shot in the fourth. He's homered three times in his last six games and he's up to 39 for the year, one shy of reaching the 40-homer mark for the third time in his career. The star outfielder has added a .282/.367/.627 slash line with 79 RBI, 84 runs scored and a stolen base through 116 contests.
MLB・
Capitals' Michael Sgarbossa: Waived Friday
Sgarbossa was placed on waivers Friday, according to CapFriendly. Sgarbossa scored four points in 10 appearances with Washington last season. Assuming he goes unclaimed, the veteran forward should spend most of the 2022-23 campaign with AHL Hershey but he'll likely earn an NHL promotion as an injury replacement at some point.
Yankees' Jose Trevino: Absent from Saturday's lineup
Trevino isn't starting Saturday against Baltimore. Trevino went 0-for-3 with a strikeout during Friday's loss to the Orioles and will head to the bench for the third time in the last four games. Kyle Higashioka is starting behind the dish and batting eighth.
Rays Get to Valdez; Astros Clinch Top Seed in American League
Although Framber Valdez was tagged with six earned runs, the Houston Astros clinched the top seed in the American League.
Vikings' Lewis Cine: Will require surgery
Cine suffered a fractured left leg in Sunday's win over the Saints andwill require surgery, according to head coach Kevin O'Connell, Arif Hasan of The Athletic reports. Cine needed to be carted off the field, and he was taken to a London hospital for treatment. He will have surgery there to repair his leg, while some team professionals will stay behind with him. A timetable for his recovery has yet to be made available,; however, the rookie corner won't be returning to the field anytime soon.
Rockies' Jose Iglesias: Heads to bench Sunday
Iglesias is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Dodgers. Iglesias is 1-for-12 in three games since being activated from the injured list Wednesday, and he'll take a seat for Sunday's series finale. C.J. Cron will serve as the designated hitter while Michael Toglia starts at first base.
Yankees' Matt Carpenter: Takes batting practice Friday
Carpenter (foot) took batting practice on the field and hit in the cage Friday, Marly Rivera of ESPN.com reports. Carpenter has been working on weight-bearing activities on his fractured foot recently and hasn't had any issues. It's still possible that the 36-year-old rejoins the Yankees for their upcoming series against the Rangers to close out the regular season, but manager Aaron Boone also hinted Friday that Carpenter could ultimately head to Somerset to take live at-bats ahead of postseason play. Regardless of whether Carpenter is back in action during the final series of the regular season, it seems likely that he'll be in the mix for a postseason return.
Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Season over
Marte (undisclosed) was placed on the injured list Friday. He was originally listed as part of Friday's lineup, so it's unclear what the exact injury is, but Marte hasn't been 100 percent healthy for much of the season. Buddy Kennedy, who was recalled in a corresponding move, could get some opportunities over the final days of the season.
Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Riding pine Saturday
Haniger isn't starting Saturday against Oakland. Haniger is one of several starters who will rest Saturday after the Mariners clinched a postseason berth Friday night. Sam Haggerty will take his place in right field and bat sixth.
Reds' Aristides Aquino: Remains on bench Friday
Aquino isn't in the lineup Friday against the Cubs. Aquino has gone just 2-for-10 with a solo home run, two walks and three strikeouts over his last three games, and he'll remain on the bench for a second consecutive matchup. TJ Friedl will shift to right field while Jake Fraley starts in left.
Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Staying with Rockies for 2023
Blackmon (knee) will pick up his $18 million player option for the 2023 season, Danielle Allentuck of The Denver Gazette reports. Blackmon is 36 and was worth 0.2 fWAR in 135 games before suffering a season-ending knee injury, so picking up the option was an easy call. He could retire following the 2023 season.
Altuve Chasing American League Leadoff Home Run Record for Single Season
José Altuve is one home run shy of tying the single-season leadoff home run record of 13.
Mariners' Cal Raleigh: Day off Saturday
Raleigh isn't in the lineup Saturday against Oakland. Raleigh ended the Mariners' 21-year playoff drought with a walkoff home run in the ninth inning Friday, and he'll retreat to the bench for a second consecutive game. Luis Torrens is starting behind the dish and batting cleanup Saturday.
Braves' Max Fried: Exits with illness, 2-1 lead
Fried exited Friday's start against the Mets after five innings with an apparent illness, Kevin McAlpin of 680 The Fan Atlanta reports. He allowed four hits and one run while striking out three over five innings before exiting. Fried had only thrown 71 pitches, but he was seen vomiting in a trash can in the dugout in between innings, so it seems like he caught a stomach bug. He lines up to pitch in the final game of the regular season Wednesday in Miami if he feels up to it.
MLB・
Yankees' DJ LeMahieu: Activated by Yankees
LeMahieu (toe) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list Friday. LeMahieu was trending toward a return Friday, and he'll officially be activated by the Yankees prior to Friday's series opener against the Orioles. Manager Aaron Boone said last week that LeMahieu is unlikely to be 100 percent healthy upon his return, but he should be available for the team's final few games of the regular season.
Giants' Luis Ortiz: Back in majors
Ortiz was recalled from Triple-A Sacramento on Sunday, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports. Ortiz will rejoin the Giants on Sunday after he spent the past couple weeks in the minors. The 26-year-old has allowed one earned run with a 3:2 K:BB across 6.1 big-league innings this year.
Rays' Christian Bethancourt: Remains on bench
Bethancourt will sit for the third straight game Saturday against the Astros, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports. Bethancourt's consecutive days off immediately follow a stretch in which he started three straight games and seven out of 10. Francisco Mejia remains the starter behind the plate Saturday.
Pirates' Oneil Cruz: Returns to form Sunday
Cruz went 2-for-4 with a double, two runs scored and a stolen base in Sunday's victory over the Cardinals. After receiving the day off Saturday, Cruz returned to form with two timely hits and a walk Sunday. The rookie led off the third with a single, stole second base to record his 10th steal of the season and came around to score on a sacrifice fly to put the Pirates up 4-3. He also scored after smashing a double in the fifth inning to tie the game at 5-5. Over his last 10 games, Cruz is batting .308 (12-for-39) with nine runs, two RBI and three stolen bases.
