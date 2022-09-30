Read full article on original website
Steve Lacy’s “Bad Habit” Hits No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100
After clinging to the No. 2 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 for four weeks, Steve Lacy has scored his first-ever No. 1 on the chart with “Bad Habit.”. As reported by Billboard, the song garnered 20.4 million streams, 40.3 million radio airplay audience impressions, and 2,000 downloads sold during the Sept. 23-29 tracking week. Lacy has two other tracks in the Hot 100 at the moment, too, with “Static” and “Dark Red” sitting at No. 78 and No. 79 respectively. By achieving the top spot, “Bad Habit” has pushed Harry Styles’ “As It Was” to the No. 2 position after it spent 15 weeks at No. 1.
Kanye West Wears ‘White Lives Matter’ T-Shirt Design at YZY Season 9 Presentation
The artist formerly known as Kanye West wore a t-shirt emblazoned with the phrase “White Lives Matter” on the back while addressing attendees at his YZY SZN 9 presentation in Paris on Monday. Ye, who was also wearing his pair of previously-headlined diamond-studded flip-flops, was spotted in the...
Will Smith Stars in the First Trailer for Antoine Fuqua’s Slavery-Set Film ‘Emancipation’
Apple has shared the first trailer for Emancipation, the historical drama starring Will Smith in his first major role since the infamous Oscars slap. The striking clip features Smith as Peter, a slave who escapes from a Louisiana plantation to join the Union Army’s fight against the Confederate States Army in the Civil War. The story is based on the true story of Gordon, also known as “Whipped Peter,” who had photographs of his heavily scarred back published worldwide in 1863. The cast also features Ben Foster, Charmaine Bingwa, and Steven Ogg.
Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict Divorcing After 14 Years, Actress Says She’s ‘Grateful for All the Happy Times’
After 14 years of marriage, Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict are calling it quits. Mowry, 44, filed for divorce from Hardrict, 42, in Los Angeles on Tuesday, citing “irreconcilable differences,” TMZ reports. The Sister, Sister actress took to Instagram on Monday to share the news with her followers.
Kanye West Makes Runway Debut at Balenciaga Show in Paris
Kanye West made his runway debut at Paris Fashion Week on Sunday, opening Balenciaga’s Summer 2023 collection show with a scene-stealing catwalk. Dressed in all-black, Ye walked the mud-filled runway in leather pants, a jacket that featured a “security” patch, and a baseball cap. According to Elle, Kanye’s children North, Chicago, Psalm and Saint West all attended the Balenciaga showcase, as did Kylie Jenner and Doja Cat, among others.
Lil Uzi Vert Memed After JT Shares Tweet of Him Starting Kitchen Fire
Lil Uzi Vert’s cooking prowess is getting trolled on social media after JT posted a photo of the Philly rapper starting a fire in the kitchen. The City Girls rapper took to Twitter this week to share her reaction to Uzi’s nonchalant response to nearly setting her kitchen ablaze. “My boyfriend love to rig up a meal for me,” JT tweeted. “It’s so cute but today he almost burned our place down & didn’t flinch.”
Cardi B and JT Trade Shots Following ‘Lapdog’ Comment
It’s going down in the DMs and on the timeline for Cardi B and JT. The Invasion of Privacy rapper and City Girls member—who worked together on the Florida group’s 2018 single “Twerk”—exchanged a slew of tweets on Monday, beginning around the time Cardi celebrated GloRilla debuting at No. 9 on the Billboard Hot 100 with their collab “Tomorrow 2.”
Chlöe Reveals She Wrote Song “For the Night” About Gunna
Chlöe Bailey shared on Twitter Spaces over the weekend that her upcoming song “For the Night” is about Gunna. “Imma tell y’all a little secret about ‘For The Night,’” she said, transcript courtesy of HNHH. “I might regret saying this, but hey, maybe it’ll help f*cking streams. I don’t even think he knows this! I wrote ‘For The Night’ about Gunna.”
Newest XO Signee Chxrry22 Releases ‘The Other Side’ EP
The Weeknd’s XO Records continues to grow as their newest signee Chxrry22 released her debut EP The Other Side. The 7-track project fits right into XO’s style with sultry vocals and moody beats scattered across its brief 20-minute runtime. The production was mainly handled in-house by Sensei Bueno, but veteran producer Childish Major also has his fingerprints on the closing track “Wasteland.”
Beyoncé Stars in New Tiffany & Co. Campaign Video Featuring “Summer Renaissance”
Beyoncé has teamed up with Tiffany & Co. for the jeweler’s latest campaign, which features her song “Summer Renaissance.”. Shot by Mark Romanek, who has directed iconic music videos for everyone from Jay-Z to Nine Inch Nails, the Lose Yourself in Love campaign video is a striking black-and-white look at a sweaty nightclub. Bey even gets into the crowd of dancers herself before sitting atop a jewel-encrusted horse.
Takeoff and Quavo Open Up About Future of Migos
Takeoff and Quavo, whose new album as a duo is out this Friday, have addressed their current feelings toward the future of Migos. During an appearance on DJ Scream’s Big Facts podcast, as seen in the Shade Room-shared clip below, the two were asked about where things stand with regards to “more Migos,” including a potential fourth Culture entry.
Drake Announces Show at Apollo Theater in Harlem: Here’s How to Win Tickets
Drake will take the stage at Harlem’s iconic Apollo Theater on Nov. 11. The Toronto rapper announced the news Monday afternoon on Instagram. The concert marks Drizzy’s first time performing at the Apollo. Fans interested in attending the SiriusXM-hosted event can win tickets by scanning the QR code listed here until 11 p.m. ET on Oct. 26.
Kid Cudi Further Pursues Happiness in Perhaps Final Act, ‘Entergalactic’
“The Kid Cudi stuff, I think I want to put it on the back burner and chill out with that,” the rapper said in third person during a recent interview with Zane Lowe. While some artists have threatened to retire in the past (Nicki Minaj, Jay-Z, Logic), most don’t. Instead, even as he considers retirement, Kid Cudi has re-emerged through a new artistic phase.
Montreal Producer Senz Beats and Lex Boogie From The Bronx Drop ‘Modus Operandi’ EP
Montreal producer Senz Beats and American MC Lex Boogie From The Bronx have teamed up on their latest EP Modus Operandi, a project five years in the making. Across the project’s eight tracks, you can find dense lyricism, sample-heavy and temporal beats, as well as an abundance of guests who all fit right at home on their respective tracks.
Here Are the Winners of the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards
The BET Hip Hop Awards are back. Many of music’s biggest names gathered at the Cobb Energy Centre in Atlanta last Friday, Sept. 30 to celebrate the latest achievements in hip-hop. This year’s edition, broadcasted Tuesday night, was hosted by Fat Joe and had performances from Lil’ Kim, the Wu-Tang Clan, David Banner, Dead Prez, Remy Ma, Three 6 Mafia, and more on the bill. Pusha-T and Malice wound up taking the stage, as did Best Breakthrough Hip-Hop Artist winner GloRilla, Kodak Black, EST Gee and Young Jeezy, Bleu and French Montana, N.O.R.E. and Armani White, plus Joey Badass, Jadakiss, Fivio Foreign, and Moneybagg Yo.
Mike Tyson Goes Sneaker Shopping With Complex
Mike Tyson goes Sneaker Shopping with Complex’s Joe La Puma at Headache Trading Co. in Florida and talks about his history with New Balance, his thoughts on the Pigeon Dunks, and why he loves all-white sneakers. Looking for the best deal on a pair of sneakers? Download the Sole...
Tyler, the Creator’s Camp Flog Gnaw Festival Isn’t Returning This Year
Tyler, the Creator’s beloved L.A. festival Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival will not take place this year—although fans can look forward to a return in 2023. The artist’s manager Chris Clancy explained to Billboard, “It’s really not that deep. Tyler toured all year and was busy with a number of projects. Reading the tea leaves and what’s happening with festivals coming out of the pandemic, we thought it would be best to come back next year.”
2 Chainz and Krystal Launch New Side Chik Campaign Starring Brittany Renner
Brittany Renner stars in a new campaign from Krystal that’s focused on the stated edible benefits of the Georgia-headquartered brand’s Side Chik chicken sandwich. In a statement, 2 Chainz—who was announced earlier this year to have been enlisted as Krystal’s Head of Creative Marketing—touted Renner as someone with a “pulse on the culture” while underlining the aim behind this latest endeavor.
Danish Sneakerhead Sallys Sneakers & Parisian Collector Tonton Gibs Show The World How To Own Your Style
While it’s easy to think of fashion as one of the most exclusive lanes in culture—for good and for bad—the reality is that personal style is one of the most diverse and inclusive facets of life right now. No matter who you are or where you come from, owning your personal style is the first step towards self-expression and showing the world what you stand for.
YouTubers Dan&Kaz Give Their Reaction To The Latest Series Of ‘Never Mind The Buzzcocks’
A couple of weeks back, the new and improved version of Never Mind The Buzzcocks, now helmed by Greg Davies, made its return to Sky to kick off its second series on the channel. The Sky Original series airs Wednesdays and to give you a taste of what the show...
