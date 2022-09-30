After clinging to the No. 2 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 for four weeks, Steve Lacy has scored his first-ever No. 1 on the chart with “Bad Habit.”. As reported by Billboard, the song garnered 20.4 million streams, 40.3 million radio airplay audience impressions, and 2,000 downloads sold during the Sept. 23-29 tracking week. Lacy has two other tracks in the Hot 100 at the moment, too, with “Static” and “Dark Red” sitting at No. 78 and No. 79 respectively. By achieving the top spot, “Bad Habit” has pushed Harry Styles’ “As It Was” to the No. 2 position after it spent 15 weeks at No. 1.

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 1 DAY AGO