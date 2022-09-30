ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Chiefs will play the Buccaneers in Tampa Bay Sunday

By Sports Daily
 2 days ago

As Tampa missed the worst of the Hurricane, the game will go on as scheduled. We get a Chiefs/Buccaneers preview from Voice of the Kansas City Chiefs Mitch Holthus. And of course Mitch will somehow relate the game to Shocker Football.

