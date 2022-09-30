Heavier Rain Comes In Tonight

Richmond, Va. (Newsradiowrva.com) - The heavier rain associated with what remains of Hurricane Ian is expected to occur this evening and tonight. NBC12 Meteorologist Andrew Freiden says we could receive an inch or two of rain tonight, with an outside chance at three inches. He also says there is a slight risk of severe weather.

Tomorrow could start with spotty showers, but then brighten during the day. Freiden says rain then will return Sunday evening, bringing potentially another inch or two.

Freiden says winds will be around 20 miles per hour today, with gusts to 40 mph.