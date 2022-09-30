Springfield man accused of threatening people at Springfield High School

A Springfield man faces disorderly conduct charges after an incident Wednesday at the Regional Office of Education.

Gregory G. Tatarek, 54, was charged with two counts of disorderly conduct — one felony and one misdemeanor — after the Wednesday incident. Charges against Tatarek allege he entered the Regional Office of Education on Dirksen Parkway and slammed a baseball with his name and phone number on the counter. According to the charges, he allegedly said, "Those girls at Springfield High are dead meat!"

Tatarek was arrested Thursday.

It is unclear whether Tatarek was referring to students at the school or faculty. ROE employees contacted Springfield police, who arrested Tatarek.

Tatarek is currently being held at the Sangamon County Jail on $50,000 bond, with conditions that he not have any contact with ROE or District 186 employees. An initial court date has not been set.

Sangamon County State's Attorney Dan Wright credited the work of SPD in apprehending Tatarek. Wright also said the felony charge is one that would not be eligible for detention next year under the Pretrial Fairness Act.

"We are grateful to the Springfield Police Department for their prompt apprehension of the defendant," Wright said. "Any and all such threats of violence against school officials, students and facilities will not be tolerated. Following January 1, 2023, the defendant would not be eligible for detention under the "Pretrial Fairness Act" because the offense is a Class 4 felony not specifically listed in Section 110-6.1."