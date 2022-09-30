ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, IL

Springfield man accused of threatening people at Springfield High School

By Zach Roth, State Journal-Register
The State Journal-Register
The State Journal-Register
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LNeEi_0iGqQwg900

A Springfield man faces disorderly conduct charges after an incident Wednesday at the Regional Office of Education.

Gregory G. Tatarek, 54, was charged with two counts of disorderly conduct — one felony and one misdemeanor — after the Wednesday incident. Charges against Tatarek allege he entered the Regional Office of Education on Dirksen Parkway and slammed a baseball with his name and phone number on the counter. According to the charges, he allegedly said, "Those girls at Springfield High are dead meat!"

Tatarek was arrested Thursday.

It is unclear whether Tatarek was referring to students at the school or faculty. ROE employees contacted Springfield police, who arrested Tatarek.

Tatarek is currently being held at the Sangamon County Jail on $50,000 bond, with conditions that he not have any contact with ROE or District 186 employees. An initial court date has not been set.

Sangamon County State's Attorney Dan Wright credited the work of SPD in apprehending Tatarek. Wright also said the felony charge is one that would not be eligible for detention next year under the Pretrial Fairness Act.

"We are grateful to the Springfield Police Department for their prompt apprehension of the defendant," Wright said. "Any and all such threats of violence against school officials, students and facilities will not be tolerated. Following January 1, 2023, the defendant would not be eligible for detention under the "Pretrial Fairness Act" because the offense is a Class 4 felony not specifically listed in Section 110-6.1."

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAND TV

Man shot at Greenwood Manor Apartments

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A man was shot at the Greenwood Manor Apartments Monday evening, Decatur Police said. Police responded to the 300 block of S. Main for shots fired just after 4 p.m. They found a 20-year-old Decatur man in the parking lot with gun shot wounds. He was...
DECATUR, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Unit 5 principal acknowledged for lifesaving efforts

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A Unit 5 principal was acknowledged for his life-saving efforts Tuesday. According to a McLean County U5 Facebook post, Northpoint Elementary Principal Matt Harr performed the Heimlich maneuver on a choking student during lunch. The post states that Harr executed the Heimlich maneuver perfectly and...
MCLEAN COUNTY, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Education
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Springfield, IL
Education
City
Springfield, IL
Springfield, IL
Crime & Safety
foxillinois.com

Trick-or-Treating hours for Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The City of Springfield announced this year's Halloween trick-or-treating hours on Tuesday. This year, trick-or-treating will be from 4:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31. Residents who want to greet trick-or-treaters should turn on their porch lights. Homes without their porch lights...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wmay.com

Report: Lopez Released From Prison

Former Springfield school board president Adam Lopez has been released from prison, after serving only about three years behind bars on an eleven-year sentence for fraud. The State Journal-Register reports that Lopez was released from the Jacksonville Correctional Center around noon Tuesday, about three weeks ahead of the initial release date posted on the Illinois Department of Corrections website. It wasn’t immediately known where Lopez would be living as he starts life outside of prison.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Normal man arrested for Bloomington shooting incident

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bloomington Police Department arrested a man during a shooting incident on Saturday. According to a Bloomington police press release, 21-year-old Terry J. A. Powell of Normal was charged with reckless discharge of a firearm, possession of a firearm without a valid FOID and illegal possession of ammunition.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ne Springfield#Springfield High School#Spd
Herald & Review

Judge will decide if Decatur man is innocent or a killer

DECATUR — A judge presiding over a bench trial is weighing the evidence to decide whether Lamar T. Williams is innocent or an enraged killer who went on a Decatur shooting spree that left a grandmother dying in front of her grandchildren. Decatur police officers kicked in the front...
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Decatur police looking for robbery suspect

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Police Department is asking for the public’s help in solving a robbery case. The robbery happened on Sept. 25 on North Drive. Police said an elderly, disabled man was sitting on his front porch when another man walked up and began asking for money. The suspect then walked onto […]
DECATUR, IL
foxillinois.com

Illinois woman sentenced for killing man during home invasion

CARLINVILLE, Ill. (WICS) — An Illinois woman was sentenced to decades behind bars for murdering a man after breaking into his home. Chancey Hutson, 31, was sentenced to 46 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for the murder of Cody Adams, 34, of Woodburn. For the next 46...
MACOUPIN COUNTY, IL
newschannel20.com

District 186 teachers speak out at school board meeting

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The District 186 Board of Education meeting was on Monday night in Springfield, and several teachers and staff spoke about issues they had with the district. Some teachers spoke about being burnt out, overworked, and underpaid while others spoke about a lack of training and...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Education
newschannel20.com

Decatur's Halloween hours

DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — Decatur city council has approved the trick-or-treating hours for this year. Decatur's Halloween hours will stay the same as they were last year. Trick or treating will be from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday, October 31.
DECATUR, IL
WAND TV

Person extracted from car following I-72 incident

RIVERTON, Ill. (WAND) - A patient has been extracted from a car and taken to a hospital following an accident on I-72 near the 107 mile marker Sunday morning, according to the Springfield Fire Fighters Local 37 Facebook page. Riverton FP was assisted by Dawson FP and Springfield FD in...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Herald & Review

Decatur man jailed on attempted murder charges

DECATUR — A 63-year-old Decatur man accused of trying to stab a 32-year-old woman to death is now jailed after he was found and arrested Saturday. Richard R. Madison was booked into the Macon County Jail at 8:59 p.m. on a preliminary charge of attempted murder. Detective Sgt. Steve...
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

House fire sparks in Decatur

DECATUR (WCIA) — A house fire sparked in Decatur on Monday. The Decatur Fire Department responded to the scene with heavy fire and smoke from the east side windows. Upon arrival at the 1200 block of Riverside Ave., the fire department made an aggressive fire attack with 1 3/4 pre-connect hand line through the front […]
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Crime Stoppers looking for robbery, theft suspect

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Sangamon and Menard County Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help in identifying a robbery, theft and aggravated battery suspect. The robbery happened on Sunday at a Springfield Walgreens located at 1310 South 5th Street. Officials said the suspect was spotted by employees behind the counter filling a bag with […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WAND TV

New truck stop opening up in Riverton

RIVERTON, Ill. (WAND) - A new truck stop is opening up in Riverton. The Travel America Truck Plaza is located at 2855 Overpass Road and will open tomorrow. Village officials held a ribbon cutting ceremony today with the owners and managers of the truck stop. They are hoping to pull in traffic from the people who use the exit to get to Springfield.
RIVERTON, IL
The State Journal-Register

The State Journal-Register

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
572K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Springfield, IL from The State Journal-Register.

 http://sj-r.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy