Florida State

With Ian approaching do you have vivid memories of Hurricane Hugo?

By Rob Jones
 2 days ago

Hurricane Hugo in 1989 is one of biggest weather event to ever happen in South Carolina. The category 5 Hurricane was the strongest to hit the South Carolina and Atlantic Coast since Hurricane Camille in 1969. Anytime, a Hurricane is approaching the state, I think back to Hugo. Hurricane Ian is not expected to be as catastrophic, as Hugo was. Ian made landfall in Florida as a category 4, but is expected to be a cat-1 as it makes landfall in South Carolina. I was only 7 years old in 1989, when Hugo hit. I do not have vivid memories but do have some recollection of it, as I grew up here in the Upstate at that time. Today's question, do you have vivid memories of Hurricane Hugo? Let us know below.

