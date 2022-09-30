ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina man sentenced for aiding South Dakota farmers in tax evasion scheme

By Dominik Dausch, Sioux Falls Argus Leader
 4 days ago
A North Carolina man, who conspired with two South Dakota farmers to help them avoid paying income taxes more than a decade ago, is now behind bars.

On Monday, Randy Garriss, 68, of Burgaw, North Carolina, was sentenced to three years in federal prison for aiding Ted and Steve Nelson, a father-son pair of farmers who operated a family farm and business in Letcher, South Dakota, in a tax evasion scheme that started in April 2004, according to a U.S. Attorney's Office press release.

The Nelsons created more than 25 sham trusts to prevent the Internal Revenue Service from accessing and collecting taxes on their income. The men opened bank accounts in the names of these trusts to hide their assets from the IRS.

Garriss was employed by the Nelsons as a trustee starting in 2011, replacing John Sheridan, another trustee who died that same year. When IRS audits resulted in liens being placed on their property, the father-son duo transferred their assets and bank accounts out of Ted's name to trusts under Garriss' name, according to the press release.

After a lengthy IRS investigation, Garriss was indicted by a federal grand jury for his involvement in the Nelsons' scheme in July 2017 and convicted in June, the release stated.

According to court documents, Ted belonged to a sovereign citizens group called the "Republic of South Dakota." The Nelsons and Sheridan were also members of the Little Shell Pembina Band of North America, a fictitious Native American tribe and sovereign citizens group considered to be anti-government and right-wing by the Anti-Defamation League.

Garriss also attempted to obstruct the IRS by mail a Protest and Demand for Administrative Review on behalf of the Nelsons. Garriss signed on his own behalf and that of Brown as trustees for Steve Nelson and the Nelsons’ trusts, documents show.

Garriss was also sentenced to three years of supervised release and assessed a $200 fine to the Federal Crime Victims Fund. He has been allowed to self-report to authorities by Oct. 17, 2022.

