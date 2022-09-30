Read full article on original website
Gwynedd Mercy University Holding October and November Open Houses
It’s college search season. That means it’s also college visit season. Gwynedd Mercy University will be hosting two Open House events this fall:. Saturday, October 15, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Saturday, November 12, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. At GMercyU’s Open House events, students and...
After Ian: School closures, openings
The state of Florida is beginning to rebuild after Hurricane Ian and due to damage sustained in some local counties, schools continue to stay closed.
Delta College hires new vice president of Student Empowerment and Success
FRANKENLUST TWP, MI— After a roughly six-month search, Delta College has hired Chad Inabinet as its newest vice president of Student Empowerment. Inabinet enters the role at Delta alongside Vice President of Instruction & Learning Services Reva Curry, Vice President of Business and Finance Sarah DuFresne, and recently hired Chief Officer of Culture, Belonging and Community Building Pamela Ross McClain.
Empower Me Academy facilitates leadership development through 'Basketball-Thon'
Empower Me Academy's Basketball-Thon develops lifelong skills for athletic excellence with a unique culture that focuses on values.
What is Experiential Education?
This article first appeared in the Teaching Professor on November 21, 2017. © Magna Publications. All rights reserved. For many years, I have tried to explain what experiential education (EE) is to my colleagues. In the process, I often found myself bogged down in the technical jargon of my discipline (outdoor and adventure education) as well as the writings of thinkers such as John Dewey. I’m writing here to clarify my own understanding of EE and to present a simple model that can be understood regardless of academic discipline. In doing so, I am hesitant to even use the phrase EE, because I believe it represents sound educational pedagogy no matter what it’s called.
VentureBeat
Education in the metaversity: A win-win for educators and students
The “metaversity,” as coined by educators, is changing the world our graduates will enter and is already changing our teaching models. Given that higher education’s primary role is to prepare students with the knowledge, skills, and real-world experiences needed to succeed in the workforce and in their lives, we must not only embrace the transformation that is being driven by the metaverse, education must play a leading role.
Four higher education programs are recognized for boosting Latino college completion
Four higher education programs have been recognized for their evidence-based efforts to advance Latino college students’ success in the classroom and in the workforce. The four programs were selected from a pool of 93 submissions and 20 finalists by Excelencia in Education, one of the country’s leading education think tanks focused on Latino college completion.
