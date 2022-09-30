WASHINGTON, (WFXR) — FEMA has announced that federal disaster assistance has been made available to Virginia to help recovery efforts in Buchanan and Tazewell Counties after the devastating flooding and mudslides in July. FEMA said in a statement to WFXR “Public assistance federal funding is available to the commonwealth, eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit […]

TAZEWELL COUNTY, VA ・ 3 DAYS AGO