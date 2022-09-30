Read full article on original website
Virginia National Guard mobilized to help during and after Ian
The Virginia National Guard is focused in the Richmond, Virginia Beach, Abingdon, and Roanoke regions.
WSET
First responder serving Logan, Boone counties seriously hurt in car crash
LOGAN COUNTY W.Va. (WCHS) — Dustin Hurley, a lieutenant with Buffalo Creek VFD in Logan County and EMT with the Boone County Emergency Management Authority, was critically hurt in a car crash Sept. 30. According to Buffalo Creek VFD, Hurley is in critical condition at CAMC after the single-car...
wcyb.com
Virginia State Police sends search and recovery team divers to Wytheville ahead of Ian
Virginia State Police is sending crews to Wytheville in advance of Ian, which is expected to arrive this weekend in Southwest Virginia. VSP Search & Recovery Team (SRT) divers are pre-deploying Thursday to prepare for any swift water rescue needs. Additionally, all available state police personnel are on standby for...
FEMA announces federal funding for Buchanan and Tazewell Counties after July disasters
WASHINGTON, (WFXR) — FEMA has announced that federal disaster assistance has been made available to Virginia to help recovery efforts in Buchanan and Tazewell Counties after the devastating flooding and mudslides in July. FEMA said in a statement to WFXR “Public assistance federal funding is available to the commonwealth, eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit […]
WSET
West Ridge High School mourns death of 14-year-old student killed in fire
BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WCYB) — West Ridge High School is mourning the death of a student. According to the school and Sullivan County deputies, 14-year-old Gracie McBryant died Saturday. Authorities responded to a camper fire on Ayrshire Road in Bristol at around 6 a.m. Saturday. McBryant's body was discovered after...
