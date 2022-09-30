ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buchanan County, VA

Comments / 0

Related
WRIC - ABC 8News

FEMA announces federal funding for Buchanan and Tazewell Counties after July disasters

WASHINGTON, (WFXR) — FEMA has announced that federal disaster assistance has been made available to Virginia to help recovery efforts in Buchanan and Tazewell Counties after the devastating flooding and mudslides in July. FEMA said in a statement to WFXR “Public assistance federal funding is available to the commonwealth, eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit […]
TAZEWELL COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Buchanan County, VA
Government
County
Buchanan County, VA
Local
Virginia Government
City
Hurley, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy