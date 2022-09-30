Mary Jo Wright, 69, of Mt. Pleasant passed away on Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at her home. A Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, October 7, 2022, at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church. Father Paul Connolly will officiate. Burial will follow in the Forest Home Cemetery. Friends may call after 2 p.m. on Thursday at the Murphy Funeral Home in Mt. Pleasant where the family will be present from 4 to 7 p.m. that evening. Memorials may be directed to the St. Alphonsus Catholic Church in her memory.

