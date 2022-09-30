Read full article on original website
kilj.com
MPCHS Band Grand Champion
The Mount Pleasant High School Panther Marching Band brought home eleven trophies Saturday night after a full day of competitions at the Mark Twain Invitational in Center, Missouri. They won first place in every possible category and capped off the day by being named Grand Champion among all bands in...
kilj.com
Jack E. Hummell (final arrangements)
Jack E. Hummell, 70, of Mt. Pleasant, died Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at his residence. Per Jack’s request, there will be no visitation or memorial service. Cremation rites have been entrusted to the Kimzey Funeral Home, 213 N. Main St., Mt. Pleasant. On-Line condolences may be directed to www.kimzeyfuneralhome.com.
kilj.com
Dale Willard Parish
Dale Willard Parish, 65, of Keosauqua, Iowa, passed away at 12:22 a.m. Thursday, September 29, 2022, in Fort Madison, Iowa, after a short battle with cancer. He was born on October 6, 1956, in Keosauqua, Iowa, the son of Clell and Madalynne (Steinmeyer) Parish. He is survived by son: Lee...
kilj.com
LaVerne Westercamp
LaVerne Westercamp, 81, of Farmington, Iowa, passed away at 2:53 p.m. Thursday, September 29, 2022, at the Southeast Iowa Regional Hospice House in West Burlington, Iowa. He was born on September 11, 1941, at his family home outside of Bonaparte, Iowa, the son of John and Elsie (Triplett) Westercamp. On December 7, 1968, he married Deah Gorman.
kilj.com
Mary Jo Wright (final arrangements)
Mary Jo Wright, 69, of Mt. Pleasant passed away on Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at her home. A Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, October 7, 2022, at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church. Father Paul Connolly will officiate. Burial will follow in the Forest Home Cemetery. Friends may call after 2 p.m. on Thursday at the Murphy Funeral Home in Mt. Pleasant where the family will be present from 4 to 7 p.m. that evening. Memorials may be directed to the St. Alphonsus Catholic Church in her memory.
