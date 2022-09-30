Kid Cudi Unveils “Entergalactic” Production Credits, Says He Doesn’t Want To Release Any More Albums

Read full article on original website
Related
hotnewhiphop.com
Twitter Slams Lauryn Hill’s Daughter For Wearing “White Lives Matter” Shirt With Kanye West
Fans are shocked that 23-year old modeled the controversial tee. Kanye West may be known as a trendsetter, but his latest controversial fad is having the opposite effect. On Monday (October 3) the fashion designer set the Internet on fire after debuting a new T-shirt from his upcoming YZYSZN9 collection that read “White Lives Matter.” Adding fuel to the fire, far right-wing commentator Candace Owens also attended the surprise Yeezy fashion show, while rocking the problematic T-shirt alongside Ye.
hotnewhiphop.com
Jason Lee Will No Longer Work For Kanye West After “White Lives Matter” Controversy
Jason Lee says his professional relationship with Kanye West “has come to an end.”. Kanye West will have to find a new head of media and partnerships for Yeezy now that Jason Lee officially stepped down from the position. Lee confirmed that he will no longer be working for...
hotnewhiphop.com
Chloe Bailey Says She Doesn’t Have “The Closest Relationship” With Her Parents Anymore
As Chloe Bailey’s star continues to rise, the 24-year old’s personal life continues to be a hot topic of conversation. While many fans praise the “Have Mercy” singer for her newly found sensual confidence, others have criticized the singer for “doing too much.”. Chloe has...
hotnewhiphop.com
Chloe Bailey Slams Haters Trying To Pin Her Against Normani
The “Surprise” songstress admitted that, although she thinks there’s room for both of them to shine, she is jealous of Normani’s chest. Chloe Bailey had a lot to say on Twitter Spaces this weekend. The 24-year-old Atlanta-born vocalist logged onto social media to share her thoughts...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
hotnewhiphop.com
Swizz Beatz & Diddy Targeted In Kanye West’s “White Lives Matter” Controversy
Last month, Swizz and Diddy jumped into action on behalf of Ye during his Adidas drama, but people are questioning where they stand now. Exactly as he planned, Kanye West is the talk of the industry. The attention-seeking Rap icon has ruffled feathers this week after he featured “White Lives Matter” designs in his YZYSZN9 show, but it was his anti-Black Lives Matter double down that also caused a ruckus. Now, we find that it isn’t just Ye that is receiving backlash for the display as his friends Sean “Diddy” Combs and Swizz Beatz have been targeted.
hotnewhiphop.com
Jamie Foxx Reflects On Powerful BLM Impact Amid Kanye West Drama
Foxx didn’t name his “Gold Digger” collaborator in his pro-BLM post but did say that the movement’s narrative has been “twisted.”. It’s only Tuesday (October 4) and this week is already kicking off with a bang. Last night, fans were keenly focused on Twitter after Cardi B and JT erupted in a scathing back and forth. The ladies turned the spat into disses about career statuses, and before anyone knew, the “Up” rapper’s sister joined the fray. Although that verbal chaos left some fans disheartened with the growing beef among women in Hip Hop, nothing could prepare the masses for Kanye West.
hotnewhiphop.com
Kanye West Says “Everyone Knows Black Lives Matter Was A Scam”
Kanye West responds to criticism over his “White Lives Matter” t-shirt. Kanye West’s YZY SZN 9 debut at Paris Fashion Week stirred up a storm on social media. Alongside Candace Owens, the two were rocking “White Lives Matter” t-shirts, prompting a flurry of backlash. Jaden...
hotnewhiphop.com
Iggy Azalea Sends Tory Lanez Lavish Cake In Honor Of New Album
Iggy Azalea and Tory Lanez seem as close as ever. Tory Lanez released his new album Sorry 4 What on Friday (September 30). Lanez being the controversial figure he is, the industry has been divided on how to receive the project. One artist who’s fully supporting the effort, however, is Iggy Azalea.
RELATED PEOPLE
hotnewhiphop.com
Beyonce Congratulates Solange For NYC Ballet Composition
Solange recently became the first African American woman to compose for the New York City Ballet. Most mortals would probably drop dead if Beyonce congratulated them for anything. But when you’re just as talented as her (and her sister), you can take that praise to heart and know just how much you’re killing it. That’s how Solange probably feels after Beyonce posted a couple of pictures of her, congratulating her sister on becoming the first Black woman to compose for the New York City Ballet.
hotnewhiphop.com
Megan Thee Stallion Is “Inspired” By Married Friends: “Pressure’s On Pardi”
She joked that her friends were “giving real Hot Wife sh*t.”. Their names may have been in controversies in the past, but Megan Thee Stallion and Parison Fontaine are one of the more unproblematic couples in Hip Hop. The pair have been known to share their intimate moments with fans, often joking or showing affection in photos or videos, including a recent social media post.
hotnewhiphop.com
Diddy Encourages Gunna Over The Phone
Gunna says this entire ordeal is a part of his journey, allowing him to refocus. Since being arrested on RICO charges, rapper Gunna has received an abundance of love from his peers. Last week, Kim Kardashian, known for getting a few people out of jail, advocated for the artist’s release....
hotnewhiphop.com
Bad Bunny Brings Out Cardi B To Packed Crowd In LA: Watch
Bad Bunny and Cardi B had SoFi rocking. Bad Bunny is one of the biggest music acts in the world right now. His newest album, Un Verano Sin Ti, has earned the most weeks as No. 1 on the Billboard 200 this year. His recent performance at the Puerto Rico Coliseum broke Puerto Rican attendance records. Los Angeles has honored him with his own day.
IN THIS ARTICLE
hotnewhiphop.com
DaniLeigh Accused Of Trying To Get Radio Host Removed From Interview: “You Ain’t Gonna B. Simone Me”
Chicago’s WCGI host Kendra G claims DaniLeigh tried to have her removed from an interview. DaniLeigh’s alleged attempt at removing a radio host from an interview backfired on her after the segment was nixed entirely. Chicago’s 107.5 WCGI host Kendra G aired out DaniLeigh for trying to have...
hotnewhiphop.com
Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Want To Rename Their Child
The couple is regretting their first naming choice. Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are in sync about a lot of things, and recently they’ve agreed that they want to change their second’s child‘s name. But as of yet, they still haven’t decided on what the new moniker will be.
hotnewhiphop.com
Kanye West Receives Wave Of Backlash Over “White Lives Matter” Garb
Ye & Candace Owens promoted WLM as Van Lathan, Jemele Hill, Jaden Smith, and many more condemned the rapper’s message. This isn’t how we expect you thought the start of your week would go, but Kanye West knows how to shake things up. When he isn’t taking a chance at the presidency, tearing up music charts, touring the world, launching a school, recruiting for a team, or ranting on social media, Ye is storming the fashion world. Earlier today, a fire was lit under the internet when his YZYSZN9 collection made its debut. Not every piece was applauded.
hotnewhiphop.com
NBA YoungBoy Flexes Dance Skills In New TikTok Video
Fans flooded the comment section with mixed reactions to the viral clip. NBA YoungBoy’s music has always translated well on TikTok. Earlier this year, his “Whap” challenge took over the social networking site, with fans showing off their best dance skill’s to the 22-year old rapper’s hit song. Nipsey Hussel’s 13-year old daughter, Emani, took to TikTok to share her own routine to YoungBoy’s viral trend.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
hotnewhiphop.com
Pardison Fontaine Surprises Megan Thee Stallion With “Hocus Pocus 2” Halloween Date Night
If there’s one thing MTS loves, it’s Halloween. Now that they’ve been in a relationship together for some time, Megan Thee Stallion and Pardison Fontaine know exactly how to keep each other happy, whether that be with sultry Sailor Moon costumes or all-out Halloween-themed date nights in celebration of the arrival of Hocus Pocus 2 on Disney+.
hotnewhiphop.com
Juelz Santana Combats Claims That Lil Wayne Copied His Style
Juelz Santana gives Lil Wayne his flowers as “the best rapper in the world.”. Lil Wayne stands as one of the greatest to ever do it but that journey hasn’t gone without its fair share of criticism surrounding his style. More specifically, there are people who claim that Weezy bit Juelz Santana’s style.
hotnewhiphop.com
Bow Wow Asks Fans If He Should Perform R. Kelly Collab
He’s leaving this controversial choice up to the public. In the past, he has stated that he has separated the man from the music when it comes to R. Kelly, but this time around, Bow Wow is taking things straight to the fans. Back in Spring 2021, Bow emphasized that his former collaborator’s legal woes weren’t his concern, as he could only speak on Kelly’s contributions to music.
hotnewhiphop.com
GloRilla Gives Emotional Acceptance Speech At The 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards
It’s been a big year for Big Glo. The 23-year old star had the viral hit song of the summer, and currently sits at the number one spot on the Billboard and Apple Music charts thanks to her “Tomorrow 2” track featuring Cardi B. As she forges her way into the current crosshairs of female rap, GloRilla has managed to remain humble and grateful through it all.
Comments / 0