Unbeaten Hawthorne hosts Gibbs tonight
On Monday night, three area football teams remained undefeated as Oak Hall School (5-0) cruised past Bronson, Bradford (Starke) shutout Keystone Heights and improved to 6-0, and Williston (5-0) ran over Newberry. They join Chiefland (4-0), Buchholz (4-0), and Hawthorne as the only unbeaten teams remaining in the Mainstreet coverage...
Santa Fe sweeps Gainesville High
Entering Tuesday night’s county showdown with Gainesville High in Alachua, Santa Fe coach Eric Marshall was worried about how his team would play. Due to Hurricane Ian, the Raiders only practiced once since the previous Tuesday. Santa Fe was supposed to play on Oct. 4 but didn’t, and they...
Chiefland prepares for physical Class 1A-Rural matchup with Wildwood on Friday night
CHIEFLAND, FLORIDA- Physicality. Resilience. Assignment football. It’s the Indian Way. That’s the way first-year Chiefland head coach James Corbin expects his Indians’ team to play every week out on the field. With one of the top matchups in Class 1A-Rural this Friday versus Wildwood, the Indians ...
Gators Land in Priority 2024 RB Target Jerrick Gibson's Top 12
Florida Gators land in the top 12 for priority 2024 running back target and Gainesville native Jerrick Gibson.
Hawthorne pockets narrow victory over St. Petersburg Gibbs 21-12
Yes, Hawthorne looked relaxed while edging St. Petersburg Gibbs, but no autographs please after its 21-12 victory for a Florida high school football victory on October 4. St. Petersburg Gibbs authored a promising start, taking a 6-0 advantage over Hawthorne at the end of the first quarter. The Hornets kept...
Former UF Football Player, Entrepreneur Ricketts Makes Significant Contribution to GatorMade
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Mike Ricketts was like many of his teammates when he first arrived on UF's campus in the late 1970s. He was talented and strong, a celebrated prep football standout at Valley Forge Military Academy in Pennsylvania. He left Valley Forge as the school's all-time leading rusher with more than 4,000 career yards, ranked among the all-time Pennsylvania state leaders with then-NFL veterans Matt Suhey and Jimmy Cefalo.
SF, Gateway collect supplies for sister college
Two local colleges are collecting supplies for a sister Florida College System institution’s employees who lost everything in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. Gainesville’s Santa Fe College and Lake City’s Florida Gateway College are teaming to gather donations for the State College of Florida–Manatee Sarasota which has 50 employees who were devastated by last week’s storm. The school has campuses in Bradenton, Venice and Lakewood Ranch.
Hawthorne survives scare against Gibbs
It was truly a game of two halves and Hawthorne coach Cornelius Ingram told his Hornets team at halftime that when it was time to review the game film, he wanted it to look like night and day. And in the second half, that’s what the undefeated Class 1R Hornets...
Thousands of fans missed Sunday’s Gator football game
Children play a pickup game of touch football by the merchandise shop. Hot dogs and hamburgers sizzle on the grill. Ice cold beer chills in freezing coolers. The sound of the marching band practicing near Century Tower hums in the background. It seems like a regular Gator football game day – except for one major difference.
Alachua County makes history with approval of equitable criminal sentencing technology
With the finalization of its budget Tuesday evening, Alachua County made the joint-effort of state attorney Brian Kramer and public defender Stacy Scott a historic reality: Florida’s Eighth Judicial Circuit will become Florida’s first judicial circuit to integrate equitable sentencing software as an official part of its case management system and plea-bargaining process. Roughly 95% of cases are settled in plea negotiations.
Lecture: Florida edibles, nature-made survival tools
Within the bounds of the fragrant, fertile land of Florida lies an endless supply of rich natural resources; nature-made survival tools that, as an added bonus, can be downright delicious! The Academia Hernando community learning series will present “Edible Florida & Basic Survival Skills,” a presentation that will be given on Friday, Oct. 7, at 10 am by Don Philpott, at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 2301 Deltona Blvd., Spring Hill.
Florida Highway Patrol car washed away by Hurricane Ian after bridge collapses in Hardee County
A Florida Highway Patrol vehicle was pulled out of the floodwaters in hard-hit Hardee County after Hurricane Ian collapsed a bridge and washed it away.
Ocala residents discuss traffic on State Road 200
In response to previous letters that discussed the abundance of traffic on State Road 200, several residents from Ocala wrote in to share their thoughts on the topic. “I’ve seen several letters complaining about the traffic on State Road 200. I admit that it can be heavy at times, but I have never been forced to endure stop-and-go situations in the four years I’ve lived in On Top of The World. I’ve been in traffic in Orlando, Tampa, and even Sarasota, and believe me – all those place are much worse,” says Ocala resident Brian MacFarland.
Entrance To SummerCrest Neighborhood In Ocala
Check out this beautiful view of the east entrance to the SummerCrest Neighborhood in Ocala. Thanks to Douglas Donley for sharing!. Share your photos with us at ocala-news.com/contact-us!
Celebrate Pride in the Square.
Pride Image(via Ocala Pride) Though June is celebrated as Pride Month and Pride festivals are usually held then, down here in the south, several cities hold their Pride events in the cooler temperatures of fall, and Ocala’s is one of them. Pride is dedicated to the uplifting of LGBTQ voices, celebration of LGBTQ culture and the support of LGBTQ rights, never more important in Florida than now, when our Republican Governor has been attempting to silence LGBTQIA voices.
Alachua County Job Fair to be held Wednesday
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – Alachua County and CareerSource of North Central Florida are hosting a Job Fair on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Gainesville Career Center (1112 N. Main Street, Gainesville). The job fair focuses on Alachua County government jobs. It is free, and all job seekers are welcome.
Happening Wednesday: Drive-thru Lake County food giveaway
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Lake County is hosting a drive-thru food giveaway on Wednesday. The event for Lake County residents will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Butler Street Boat Ramp parking lot. The parking lot will be closed Tuesday afternoon for prep. ©2022 Cox Media...
Despite wishes for Hurricane Ian to take out Orlando's 'I-4 Eyesore,' the construction site still stands
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. — In Central Florida, there are a few certainties during hurricane season. Long checkout lines at Publix, sweating away half your body weight while boarding up your house, and being constantly reminded to not turn on a generator indoors come to mind, but longtime residents of the Orlando area know they get to look forward to another: poor wishes to Orlando's most unsightly attraction, the "I-4 Eyesore."
50-bed inpatient rehab hospital to be built south of State Road 44 in The Villages
Encompass Health Corp. has announced it plans to build Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Wildwood, a freestanding, 50-bed inpatient rehabilitation hospital in The Villages, Florida. The hospital will be located south of the Meggison Road and Warm Springs Avenue intersection. Complementing local acute care services, the future hospital will serve...
Governor appoints insurance agent in The Villages to statewide board
Governor Ron DeSantis has announced the appointment of an insurance agent in The Villages to a statewide board. Kevin McDonald has been named to the CareerSource Florida Board of Directors. McDonald is an agency owner for Allstate Insurance Company. He is a director of Citizens First Bank of The Villages,...
