MCHENRY, ND (KXNET) — A Glenfield man has now been charged with murder after allegedly running over another person at a street dance in McHenry on September 18. 41-year-old Shannon Brandt was initially charged with vehicular homicide in the incident. However, according to the Foster County State’s Attorney, based on additional information collected by the […]

GLENFIELD, ND ・ 4 DAYS AGO