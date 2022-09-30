Read full article on original website
Related
EXPLAINER: Why Shannon Brandt is charged with murder of Cayler Ellingson
MCHENRY, ND (KXNET) — A Glenfield man has now been charged with murder after allegedly running over another person at a street dance in McHenry on September 18. 41-year-old Shannon Brandt was initially charged with vehicular homicide in the incident. However, according to the Foster County State’s Attorney, based on additional information collected by the […]
valleynewslive.com
Two dead after Fort Totten stabbing, ‘multiple’ other victims
FORT TOTTEN, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Two people are dead after a stabbing on the Spirit Lake Reservation Wednesday night, and officials say there are ‘multiple’ other victims. FBI agents say they responded to a home ‘that resulted in multiple stabbing victims including 2 individuals who are...
gowatertown.net
Authorities investigating death of baby at North Dakota daycare
CARRINGTON, N.D. (KFGO) – The Carrington, North Dakota Police Department is investigating the death of a baby at a daycare Monday. In a statement, Foster County State’s Attorney Kara Brinster said police officers and Carrington Ambulance responded to a report of an unresponsive 5-month-old baby at an in-home daycare.
5-month-old baby dies in Carrington daycare
CARRINGTON, ND (KXNET) — A 5-month-old baby boy has reportedly died after Carrington Police responded to a report of an unresponsive baby at an in-home daycare in Carrington on Monday, Sept. 26. According to a Foster County State’s Attorney, the baby was air flighted to Sanford Hospital in Fargo where he later died. There is […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pallbearers carry the coffin of 18-year-old Cayler Ellingson after his funeral in Carrington, North Dakota.
Pallbearers carry the coffin of 18-year-old Cayler Ellingson after his funeral in Carrington, North Dakota.
Comments / 0