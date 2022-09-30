Read full article on original website
mageenews.com
Magee Monument Open House
Magee Monument will host an Open House and Ribbon Cutting Thursday, October 6, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. Located at 510 Main Avenue South, the business has expanded an indoor Memorial Showroom which allows customers to avoid elements of the weather.
USPS hosts job fair in Canton
CANTON, Miss. (WJTV) – The United States Postal Service (USPS) is hosting a job fair on Tuesday, October 4 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Canton Post Office. Job seekers may apply for delivery positions currently available in Canton, Carthage, Durant, Kosciusko, and Pickens. Rural Carrier Associate (RCA) and Assistant Rural Carrier (ARC) […]
Jackson Free Press
EDITOR'S NOTE: Mississippi, the Birthplace (and Future) of America’s Music
Over the Easter weekend, I got Mexican food. This was a special trip, as my parents moved to the tiny town of Poplarville, Miss., a little over a year ago. While there is plenty to love in Poplarville, a sprawling food oasis it is not. We drove about 24 minutes, crossing state lines, into Bogalusa, La., for a plate of fajitas and some chips and salsa, which tasted a bit like spicy ketchup but was pretty dang delicious all the same.
WLBT
Demand for campus food pantry increasing at Mississippi College
CLINTON, Miss. (WLBT) - It is no secret food insecurity is a problem across the state, but we don’t usually think of college campuses when that topic comes up. Mississippi College is serving the needs of its college community with a food pantry, and the demand is growing. The...
actionnews5.com
Translators needed in Mississippi Court rooms
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -The state of Mississippi is in need of more licensed translators in the courtroom, says a language coordinator. Since the Covid 19 pandemic, the need for translators in the courtroom has been at an all-time high. Stepping into a courtroom is very stressful and even more so...
What to know before going to Mississippi State Fair
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The 163rd Mississippi State Fair will kick off on Thursday, October 6 at the Mississippi State Fairgrounds in Jackson. Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson wants to remind fairgoers of several items to “Know Before You Go.” The Mississippi State Fair opens at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 6. The […]
Natchez Democrat
VIDEO: Gov. Tate Reeves explains what Jordan Carriers’ new Natchez headquarters means for Mississippi
NATCHEZ — “It’s huge.”. That is what Gov. Tate Reeves had to say about Jordan Carriers Inc.’s continued growth and job creation in Mississippi and the region. “When you think about it, the amount of money that flows to families across Mississippi and the number of families that are dependent upon Jordan and the jobs here, its food on the table for kids and grandkids. This is what Mississippi is all about. … This is a great opportunity to celebrate the good things happening in our state. Today’s announcement is one example of many in what is going to be the biggest and best year in economic development in our state.”
wxxv25.com
Cruisin’ the Coast is back in South Mississippi
America’s Largest Block Party is back in South Mississippi. Cruisers from all over are here this week to enjoy gorgeous antique cars and classic hot rods. This morning, there were lines of people waiting to get registered for Cruisin’ events. Guests were set up with lawn chairs, enjoying...
mageenews.com
Agenda for Magee Board of Aldermen October 4, 2022
The meeting will be live streamed on MageeNews.com FaceBook page beginning at 6 PM. MageeNews.com is an online news source serving...
Peanut crop harvest begins in Mississippi
RAYMOND, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi peanut producers should see an average year in terms of crop quality and yield, according to the Mississippi State University (MSU) Extension Service. “We’ll have a good year, an average year, for peanuts,” said Brendan Zurweller, peanut specialist with the MSU Extension Service. “I don’t think we’ll be able to […]
Vicksburg Post
VOLUNTEER OF THE WEEK: Miss Mississippi finalist Charity Lockridge makes time to volunteer
This week’s Vicksburg Post Volunteer of the Week is Charity Lockridge, who volunteers at the United Way of West Central Mississippi. Lockridge is a 24-year-old Vicksburg native. She works at Nash Family Dentistry and this past summer was given the opportunity to be first runner-up at Miss Mississippi 2022.
Jackson Free Press
Violent Summer: When Klansmen and Tyranny Stalked Mississippi: ‘I’ll Shoot You In Two”
We are marching for a home ..." (from a Klan leaflet distributed in 1964) There were no Klan robes in sight the night the violent Wolf Pack was born in southwest Mississippi. It was Sunday, May 17, 1964, when McComb Selectman Phillip Brady crawled up on the trailer bed at the Pike County fairgrounds on Wardlaw Road, roughly a mile south of McComb's all-black Baertown district. Thousands were expected that night.
mageenews.com
Long Time No See
Monday morning, I "heard" and "saw" for the first time in years the city street sweeper! Yes, we are sweeping streets!
WLOX
MGCCC’s associate degree nursing program ranked top 10 in nation, No. 1 in Mississippi
HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - If you’re looking to start a career in nursing, one of the nation’s best nursing programs is right here in South Mississippi. Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College just announced their associate degree nursing (ADN) program is ranked sixth in the nation and No. 1 in Mississippi by RNCareers.org when comparing NCLEX-RN pass rates. MGCCC has a 99.20 pass rate, which was compared to 1,042 ADN degree programs in the nation.
Isolated, alone and afraid, rural Mississippi domestic abuse victims endure
Living in a small Mississippi River town, Hayden endured her husband’s cruelty, adhering to the belief that domestic abuse is something to be hidden from the broader community and kept within the confines of the household. That mindset is frequently found in rural communities, where domestic violence often goes...
Mississippi SNAP recipients see income, benefit changes
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi Department of Human Services (MDHS) announced Mississippi Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients will see an increase in their benefits beginning October 1, 2022, with the annual SNAP Cost of Living Adjustment. MDHS officials also said income eligibility guidelines have also been adjusted due to inflation. USDA’s […]
mageenews.com
TURNAGE ANNOUNCES CANDIDACY FOR CHANCERY JUDGE
Please allow me this opportunity to announce my candidacy for Chancery Judge,. Post 1 in the 13 Chancery Court District which...
deltanews.tv
Stay covered under Medicaid, update your information
INDIANOLA - Experts say as many as 200-thousand people could lose their Medicaid coverage if they don't update their information with the state of Mississippi. The COVID pandemic, they say, created a health emergency with many long-standing rules changed. One rule that did not change is the need to re-certify your eligibility periodically and make sure your information stays updated.
WLBT
Gov. Reeves declares October to be Civics Awareness Month
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Governor Tate Reeves declared October to be Civics Awareness Month. The governor made the announcement on his Twitter account Saturday morning. “We have a duty to pass on the American Experiment to the next generation,” Gov. Reeves tweeted. The governor says, “only through the proper...
MSNBC
NAACP holds city of Jackson, Mississippi accountable for ongoing water crisis
The city of Jackson, Mississippi has had an ongoing water crisis for years. Earlier this summer, the city’s water system reached its breaking point when flooding overwhelmed the city’s water facility and there was no running water for a week. A boil notice was in place for much of the summer and many residents are just now able to use water out of their faucets again. The NAACP has filed a federal complaint on behalf of the residents of Jackson, arguing years of racist neglect have forced the city into water scarcity. NAACP president and CEO Derrick Johnson joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss. Oct. 3, 2022.
