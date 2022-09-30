Read full article on original website
Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game
Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
When Is Brittany Matthews’ Due Date? Details on Baby No. 2 With Patrick Mahomes
Baby on the way! As Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and wife Brittany Matthews await the arrival of baby No. 2, the couple hosted a gender reveal party to find out if...
Raiders Fans Brawl: One Guy Beat Up Two Men and a Woman
VIDEO: Raiders fans brawled at the Chargers game.
In Style
Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady Have Reportedly Been Living Separately for "More Than a Month"
As Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady breakup rumors continue to circulate, a new report just revealed that the couple has reportedly been living apart for the past six weeks. A source told People that Gisele and Tom have been away from each other for "more than a month," as the NFL star has returned to playing football in Tampa and the supermodel is traveling. "Gisele is busy with her own life now, and has spent time away from Tom in Miami and New York," said one insider, adding that during football season, "they live separate lives."
epicstream.com
Tom Brady Announcing Retirement Again After 2022 NFL Season? Gisele Bundchen, Football Quarterback Reportedly Looking At $600 Million Divorce
NFL star Tom Brady spent some time off with Gisele Bundchen and their kids at an ultra-private report in the Bahamas in an attempt to save their crumbling marriage, a new report claimed. Gisele Bundchen Still Angry Over Tom Brady’s Un-Retirement?. Sources told Star Magazine, in its latest edition,...
hotnewhiphop.com
Bobby Wagner Destroys Fan Who Disrupted Rams Game
Bobby Wagner was on high alert last night. Last night was not a particularly good one for the Los Angeles Rams as they lost to the San Francisco 49ers. It was a horrible game for Matthew Stafford, and for the most part, fans were left unimpressed with the start the Rams have had to the season. They don’t look like a Super Bowl team, and they are being hit with the harsh realities of the NFL.
Steelers’ Mike Tomlin Evades Question About Starting Quarterback
Veteran Mitchell Trubisky was benched in favor of rookie Kenny Pickett in the second half.
Drake Scores $2 Million Payout After Winning Huge Bet On NFL Games
Drake has raked in another seven-figure payout after coming up on the winning end of his latest high-stakes wager, this time to the tune of more than $2 million. The rap star, whose gambling exploits have made headlines over the past few years, scored his latest victory after betting on a three-team parlay picking the Buffalo Bills, Dallas Cowboys, and Kansas City Chiefs to win their NFL Week 4 matchups. According to the rapper’s ticket, he bet CA $394,771.80, which is approximately $287,000 in U.S. currency, on the parlay, and is due over $2 million in Canadian currency following all...
Deion Sanders says being mentioned for Power Five jobs is ‘game changer’
Here's what Deion Sanders thinks about being mentioned for Power Five head coaching jobs. The post Deion Sanders says being mentioned for Power Five jobs is ‘game changer’ appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Atlanta Falcons: Winning is no excuse to avoid Desmond Ridder
The Atlanta Falcons have a two-game winning streak which is an amazing thing and something no one should be complaining about. Nevertheless, we have been winning despite a quarterback who has played as one of the worst at his position. We have not won because of Marcus Mariota, we have won despite Marcus Mariota.
hotnewhiphop.com
Channing Crowder Expands On His Russell Wilson Hatred
Channing Crowder’s Russell Wilson hatred has reached new heights. Former NFL football star Channing Crowder seems to have some sort of vendetta against Russell Wilson. Over the course of the last few months, he has been incessantly hating on the Broncos quarterback, and fans are trying to figure out why. It all started when Crowder called Wilson a “square” who is only with Ciara because of his money.
NFL Insider Expects Steelers to Trade Mitch Trubisky
The Pittsburgh Steelers could make another move with their quarterbacks.
hotnewhiphop.com
Stephen A. Smith Obliterates Baker Mayfield
Stephen A. Smith had some incredibly harsh words for Baker Mayfield. Baker Mayfield’s time in Carolina has been pitiful thus far. He had a huge opportunity to show the Cleveland Browns that they made a big mistake this summer, but instead, he has shown the world that he isn’t the quarterback that fans once thought him to be.
NBC Sports
Deebo finds Ramsey's tackle attempt laughable: 'What's going on?'
SANTA CLARA -- Deebo Samuel’s 57-yard touchdown on Monday night helped the 49ers secure a 24-9 win over the Los Angeles Rams and electrified the Levi’s Stadium crowd. It was a classic Samuel special -- evading, juking and plowing past opposing defenders to turn a Jimmy Garoppolo pass that traveled less than 10 yards through the air into a game-defining catalyst.
saturdaytradition.com
Danny Kanell reveals his top 12 after an impactful Week 5
Danny Kanell has revealed his top 12 after Week 5 of the 2022 college football. The CBS Sports analyst has 3 teams from the B1G in his top 12, with 1 in the top 4. Kanell has Ohio State coming in at No. 3 after its 49-10 win over Rutgers in Week 5. Michigan is the next team to be ranked by Kanell as the Wolverines are at No. 5 after a convincing 27-14 road win at Iowa. Finally, Penn State comes in at No. 11 after a 17-7 struggle win on homecoming over Northwestern.
hotnewhiphop.com
Aaron Rodgers Speaks On Maybe Playing With OBJ
OBJ and Rodgers would be a wild duo. Odell Beckham Jr. is currently out of football right now as he tore his ACL during the Super Bowl. With that being said, OBJ has been paying attention to all things related to the NFL, and he is already contemplating who he will play with next. There are plenty of teams out there who could use him, and as OBJ recovers from his ACL, more and more squads will look toward recruiting him.
hotnewhiphop.com
Fan Dies After Falling From Steelers’ Stadium Escalator
The Steelers are conducting an investigation. Tragic news is coming out of Pittsburgh as it was revealed that a fan died after falling from an escalator at Acrisure Stadium. The incident took place on Sunday afternoon just a few minutes after the Steelers lost to the New York Jets. According...
saturdaytradition.com
CBS Sports expert releases early list of candidates for Wisconsin head coaching vacancy
Wisconsin football is officially without a head coach after Paul Chryst was let go. Tom Fornelli of CBS Sports gave out his list of some candidates who should be considered for the job. Kansas HC Lance Leipold seems to be one of the favorites among fans and certain media members....
