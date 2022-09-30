Read full article on original website
Central A&M students continue recovery after accident
MOWEAQUA (WCIA) — Two Central A&M students continue to recover following an accident on Sept. 22. The accident happened on Tower Hill Blacktop. Later that evening, Central A&M Principal Charlie Brown tweeted that the injuries of the two students are not life threatening. Brown said one student would be undergoing surgery to have a rod […]
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Our Vermilion County Hero for October is Jeannie Stream
Our Vermilion County Hero for October 2022 is Jeannie Stream of Rossville, IL. She is an EMT, business owner, and mother of 4. She was nominated by her youngest son, Jordan, who says that she goes above and beyond for her family and her community every day. Vermilion County Heroes...
Fall festival at the oldest farmstead in Coles County
CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — On Saturday, the Charleston Five Mile House is hosting the Blacksmith Hammer-In, which includes blacksmithing demonstrations. From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., there will be an archaeology display. There is a bonfire and barn dance from 4 to 6 p.m., open to anyone who likes to dance, said organizers.Then, on Sunday, […]
Three-car crash off Illinois SR 1 sends one to hospital
CLARK COUNTY, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV)– A three-car crash on State Route 1 just north of E. 1050th Road sent one person to the hospital on Saturday. According to Illinois State Police, the crash occurred around 9:45 local time. Three cars were involved, and one person was transported to an area hospital with injuries. State Route 1 […]
Springfield firefighters responds to car in water
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield firefighters assisted Rochester Fire & Rescue with a car in the water, officials said. According to Rochester Fire & Rescue’s Facebook post, the crew responded to reports of an overturned car in a creek on the early morning of October 1. Officials said a member in a wet suit went […]
Breeze-Courier
Ronald “Ronnie” Baggett
Ronald “Ronnie” Baggett, 65, of Taylorville passed away at 9:36 a.m. on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at Springfield Memorial Hospital. Cremation rites have been accorded and no public services will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Ronnieís memory are suggested to: Kingdom Hall of Jehovahís Witnesses, 3540 Lincoln Trail, Taylorville, IL 62568.
WAND TV
WAND TV
Person extracted from car following I-72 incident
RIVERTON, Ill. (WAND) - A patient has been extracted from a car and taken to a hospital following an accident on I-72 near the 107 mile marker Sunday morning, according to the Springfield Fire Fighters Local 37 Facebook page. Riverton FP was assisted by Dawson FP and Springfield FD in...
Herald & Review
Decatur school board violated state law, attorney general says
DECATUR — Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul released a decision late Friday afternoon that the Decatur Public Schools Board of Education violated state law by holding discussions and making decisions about a proposed new Dennis School in Lincoln Park. Continue to the bottom of this story to read the...
Exotic dancers sue Tuscola gentleman’s club for wages, tips
TUSCOLA, Ill. (WCIA) — A gentleman’s club in Tuscola refuses to pay its exotic dancers for their work and instead requires them to pay management a “kickback” fee for each shift, according to a federal class action lawsuit filed Monday. The dancers claim Dirt Cheap, Inc., the ironically named company that runs The Hideout Club, […]
The One and Only Drive-Thru Zoo in Illinois is Worth the Short Drive
Have you ever been to this drive-thru safari park in Illinois? You did know there is a zoo you can drive through, right? They are the only Drive-Thru Safari Adventure in Illinois with over 200 animals in their park. In fact, it's only a couple of hours away from the Quad Cities.
newschannel20.com
Man accused of threatening girls at Springfield High
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A man is facing charges after making threats at the Regional Office of Education in Springfield. Gregory G. Tatarek, 54, was arrested on Thursday after reportedly threatening girls at Springfield High School. Sangamon County State's Attorney Dan Wright says Tatarek went into the office, slammed...
Breeze-Courier
LLCC awarded $5 million grant to expand services
SPRINGFIELD — Responding to an urgent community need for more paramedics, emergency medical technicians (EMTs), truck drivers, diesel mechanics and agriculture specialists, Lincoln Land Community College will renovate and expand its training facilities with the help of a $5 million federal grant. The expanded facilities will allow student capacity...
Retirees poised to lose access to Carle doctors barring agreement
URBANA, Ill. WCIA — There is no guarantee Carle Health will continue to treat retired state workers after the end of the year. “Carle is not committing” to see patients who enroll in the only health insurance plan the state has offered its retirees for the next at least five years — Aetna Medicare Advantage […]
Illinois woman stuck in fire calls 911; later found dead
PARIS, Ill. (WCIA) — An apartment fire in Paris early Saturday morning has resulted in two deaths. Around 6 a.m., the Edgar County 911 dispatch center received a call from a woman saying that her second-story apartment was on fire and she could not get out. The Paris Fire Department, Paris Police, Vermilion Fire Department, […]
Breeze-Courier
Meeting Notices
The City of Taylorville will hold a public hearing/plan commission at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, October 3, 2022 at 6:30 p.m. in the council chambers of the Municipal Building. The regular city council meeting will begin immediately following at 7 p.m. Agenda for the council meeting includes: volunteers of the month: Matt Peabody and Neil Hohenstein, Omnibus vote designation items: minutes of 9/9/22 regular meeting, minutes of public facilities committee meeting 9/22/22 and street/ sewer committee meeting on 9/22/22; Plan Commission Recommendations; Ordinances: amending section 10-6-2A re: outdoor billboards or signs limited to I-1 Zoning District where Taylorville Industrial Park is located; adding Title 15A to Title 10 of City code re: solar energy systems; Motions to approve City Clean up Day on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022 at street dept, 205 N. Cherokee form 7 a.m. until dumpsters are full; approve payment of sidewalks in 300-400 blocks of E. Main Cross from Wareham’s Security to Gardner Glass from BDD Funds rather than previously approved Ward I funds; approve Water Dept. to purchase E35 33 HP R2-Series Bobcat Compact Excavator from Bobcat of Springfield at cost not to exceed $69,000 and to waive competitive bidding process as replacement for previously approved model; City Attorney Updates; Mayor Updates; Committee Reports – Street/Sewere: Motions: recommend to approve removal of driveway approach and repair of sidewalk and curb area across street from City Hall on North side of 100 block of W. Vine Street to be paid with BDD funds, approve replacement of sidewalks on three sides of Taylorville Food Center on Market, franklin and Madison to be paid with BDD funds, approve dividing Ward V Funds evenly between the other four wards, sign pay request number 6 from Truman L. Flatt and Sons Co., Inc. in amt. of $120,118.30 for work on E. Main Cross Street Improvements; approve/ ratify payment of bills totaling $289,348.06, public comments, adjourn.
Herald & Review
Children arm themselves with knives during Decatur home invasion, police report
DECATUR — Children aged 13 and 12 armed themselves with knives ready to defend siblings aged 7 and 4 after a woman smashed her way into their home to attack their mother, police report. A sworn affidavit from the Decatur Police Department said the suspect, Sharnae L. Pearson, invaded...
Effingham Radio
Authorities ID Three Killed In Christian County Crash
Authorities are identifying the three people killed in a crash this week in Christian County. The Christian County Coroner says Brian Callan, Keirsty Hughes, and Sarah Myers all died after a Freightliner grain truck collided with a Buick LeSabre Monday in rural Assumption. Callan was driving the truck, while the other two victims were riding in the Buick.
edgarcountywatchdogs.com
Violence Erupted at Pritzker Campaign Event in Charleston, IL. –
Governor Pritzker spoke at a campaign event open to the public and sponsored by the Coles County Democrat party, at the Charleston Public Library on Thursday, August 25th. While Governor Pritzker was touting his record, a Coles County resident and fitness business owner shouted to Pritzker reminding the governor that his executive orders required the shutdown of his business (the business owner’s) during COVID, but the governor left all the fitness rooms open in the Pritzker’s hotel franchises during the same time.
wmay.com
County Clerk: Locked Ballot Drop Box Was ”Mistake,” Now Corrected
Sangamon County’s top elections official says a mistake led to one of the county ballot drop-off boxes being locked for a time this weekend, but says the issue is now corrected. A citizen complaint to WMAY News led to the discovery of the locked drop-box outside county offices on...
