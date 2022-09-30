ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Powell, OH

WSYX ABC6

IMPACT Community Action closes offices after threats of violence

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — IMPACT Community Action said it closed its offices Tuesday after threats of violence. In a tweet, IMPACT said its offices at 711 Southwood Avenue and its satellite office at St. Stephens would be closed until Friday and when they open again, it would be by appointment only.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

After CMHA delays, Columbus grandmother thanks Problem Solvers for helping her get housing

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — After months, a Columbus grandmother said she finally has a home after ABC6 On Your Side Problem Solvers got involved in her case. Deanne Saleh told her story last month regarding the Columbus Metropolitan Housing Authority and her wait for a housing inspection keeping her homeless. Saleh just received word that she can move into an east side apartment this week.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Columbus housing organization fighting against homelessness

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Homelessness is an increasing problem in Central Ohio and the numbers are continuing to rise. But a local housing organization is battling back to help families find a home. Community Housing Network CEO Samantha Shuler discusses how her housing organization is helping families combat homelessness...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Wagons Ho Ho Ho preview

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A local group needs volunteers to help spread joy to children this Christmas season. Wagons Ho Ho Ho Co-Founder and Board Member Donn Ditzhazy discuss "Wagons 2022 Build Day" and the need for volunteers with Good Day Columbus’ Jackie Orozco and Terri Sullivan. If...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Motivational Monday: Julie's 90 day reset challenge

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It's officially October and that mean's the new year is just around the corner. Julie Wilkes join Good Day Columbus with the perfect 90 day challenge to get to the new year feeling better. For more information visit Julie Wilke's website here.
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fundraise#Linus K12#Pta
WSYX ABC6

Ohio Kroger workers to vote on latest contract offer this week

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — More details have been released regarding when the union representing thousands of Ohio Kroger workers will vote on the latest contract offer. A Kroger spokeswoman said the vote will take place Tuesday through Thursday. The latest offer includes larger wage hikes and bonuses. The union...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Columbus Zoo Tasmanian devil, Mustard, dies

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium said Tuesday its Tasmanian devil, Mustard, was humanely euthanized on Sept. 4. The zoo and keepers noticed Mustard was quieter than usual and unsteady on his feet. During an exam, the zoo's Animal Health team found that Mustard was severely anemic. The zoo said a blood transfusion and care in an ICU was not a safe option for Mustard and the decision was made to humanely euthanize him.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Fairfield County Fair kicks off Sunday

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The 172nd Fairfield County Fair is almost here!. The fair kicks off Sunday, October 9 and runs until October 15. It will be filled with livestock, music, auctions, rides, games, exhibitions and more. Starting Sunday, the fair will begin with a preview day at noon...
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, OH
WSYX ABC6

Columbus City Council passes resolution to support senior services issue

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus City Council passed a resolution Monday urging residents to vote for Issue 10 this November. Issue 10 is for the program known as Senior Options. It includes a host of services for seniors including Meals on Wheels, transportation, and home health aides. Councilmember Lourdes...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Avian flu may have caused death of 5 black swans at Columbus Zoo

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium shared an update regarding the avian flu. Zoo officials believe the avian flu has killed five black swans, however, they are waiting for official confirmation from the United States Department of Agriculture. As a precautionary measure for the health and...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

2 people killed in shooting at Mt. Vernon Plaza

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police said two people were killed in a shooting Tuesday at the Mt. Vernon Plaza. Police said officers were called to the area 1050 Atcheson Street at 6:20 p.m. Tuesday on the report of two people who were shot. Both victims died on the...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

2 people seriously hurt in south Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A shooting seriously injured two people in south Columbus late Tuesday night. Officers responded to the Sky View Townhomes in the 600 block of East Morrill Avenue shortly before 11 p.m. According to police, they found one injured person in a courtyard area. That victim...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Columbus police searching for 3 suspects wanted in Linden murder

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police are looking for three men who are wanted for murder in the death of a 38-year-old man. On Friday, September 23, officers were called to the area of East Hudson Street around 1 p.m. on a report of a shooting. 38-year-old Mario Copeland...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Traffic Alert: Greenlawn Avenue in Columbus to be closed Tuesday evening

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Department of Public Services announced that Greenlawn Ave will be closed on Tuesday starting at 7 p.m. Greenlawn Avenue at I-71 and the exit ramp from I-71 southbound to Greenlawn will be closed while the Columbus Division of Sewers and Drains perform its triannual floodwall gate closure.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

1 person taken to hospital after being rescued from Scioto River

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police said one person was taken to Grant Medical Center Tuesday afternoon after they were rescued from the Scioto River. Crews responded to the area of 1 Miranova Place just before 5:30 p.m. Tuesday on the report of someone in the water just south of the West Main Street Bridge.
COLUMBUS, OH

