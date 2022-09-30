ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boca Raton, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
weddingstylemagazine.com

LUXURY SOUTH FLORIDA WEDDINGS AT THE BOCA RATON

The 2020s is a decade in which one of Florida’s most historic wedding venues will celebrate its 100th anniversary. As a favorite destination for luxury South Florida weddings, The Boca Raton has long been known for its pristine resort setting, world class amenities, and timeless Floridian style. Tia Azzara, Assistant Director of Catering, shares more about what couples can expect when hosting a wedding at The Boca Raton, and what the wedding planning process entails.
BOCA RATON, FL
upressonline.com

COLUMN: IVAS has a new pool — and it’s filled with soap, lint, and hair

When you pay to live on-campus at FAU, the water is free. And there’s no shortage of it. I know this well because since Friday, my second floor room in Innovation Village Apartments South floods at random. I assume it’s when someone above us uses their washing machine – because the water is filled with soap, lint, and hair. Don’t believe me? Watch it here.
BOCA RATON, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Restaurants
Boca Raton, FL
Lifestyle
Local
Florida Food & Drinks
Boca Raton, FL
Government
Boca Raton, FL
Food & Drinks
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Boca Raton, FL
Restaurants
City
Boca Raton, FL
Local
Florida Government
takeabiteoutofboca.com

October Happenings at Rapoport’s Restaurant Group

October Happenings at Rapoport’s Restaurant Group. As we transition from the slower summer months into full season here in South Florida, there is a lot to look forward to at each of the Rapoport’s Restaurant Group locations. Let’s take a look at what’s going on this month at Max’s Grille, Burt & Max’s, Deck 84 and Pagoda Kitchen!
DELRAY BEACH, FL
southfloridahospitalnews.com

Cleveland Clinic Weston Hospital: Providing World Class Care in South Florida

In his role as President of Cleveland Clinic’s Weston Hospital in Weston, FL, Rodolfo J. Blandon, M.D., MBA, oversees operations, governance and financial accountability for Weston Hospital and eight ambulatory health centers in Broward and Palm Beach counties. “Cleveland Clinic Weston Hospital is a very special place because we...
WESTON, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Chick Fil A#Breakfast#Hash Browns#Food Drink#Boca Raton Campus#Fau#Owl Central
southbeachtopchefs.com

Where to Grab the Best Tacos on National Taco Day in Miami

Taco lovers rejoice! National Taco Day is upon us once again. This delicious Mexican holiday is celebrated every year on October 4th, and there are plenty of ways to get involved. Whether you’re looking to enjoy a taco-themed meal or just want to indulge in your favorite Mexican food, there are plenty of options available. And, of course, no Mexican feast would be complete without tequila. In Miami, several taco-centric events are taking place to help you celebrate National Taco Day. So get out there and enjoy some delicious tacos – you deserve it!
MIAMI, FL
bocanewsnow.com

Delray Beach Man Arrested For Boating Under The Influence

Said He Was Heading To Boca Raton, But Was Traveling Northbound Past Peanut Island. Eight People On Board Vessel. PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Delray Beach man is facing a Boating Under the Influence (BUI) charge after he had a challenging encounter with Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission Officers. James Saint Marie, according to an arrest report reviewed by BocaNewsNow.com, failed multiple sobriety tests and ultimately provided a breath sample more than two times the legal limit. From the arrest report:
DELRAY BEACH, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Florida Atlantic University
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Starbucks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
BOCANEWSNOW

HURRICANE CENTER: THERE IS A NEW SYSTEM EAST OF FLORIDA

TROPICAL DEPRESSION LIKELY TO FORM NEXT WEEK. BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — It is far away, but there is another system forming in the eastern Atlantic that has what can only be described as a troubling direction of travel. The tropical wave just rolled […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
FLORIDA STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

In restaurant news: Fat Boyz Barbecue opens in Deerfield Beach, Ford’s Garage Wellington runs out of gas

Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Now open Plant Pizza, Cooper City Specializing in all-vegan, brick-oven pies and lentil-based pastas, this New York-style pizzeria from owner Samuel ...
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL
lbmjournal.com

84 Lumber manager embraces roots to help build his future

Fort Lauderdale, Fla. — Cesar Gonzalez, a California native whose parents immigrated from Guatemala, never dreamed that he would one day manage an 84 Lumber store, let alone serve as a role model for countless young Hispanic men and women in his community. Yet today, Gonzalez is the general manager of the Fort Lauderdale, Florida 84 Lumber store, a location with a 40-year history with several loyal customers who have done business there from the very beginning. Gonzalez, who has managed the store for five years, has played an integral role in not only supporting the success of the store, but also connecting with its Hispanic clientele.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
thetouristchecklist.com

27 Best & Fun Things to Do in Delray Beach (FL)

In search of the best and fun things to do in Delray Beach, FL?. Deltay Beach is a city located along the coast in the Miami metropolitan area in Palm Beach County, Florida, United States. The city has a population of sixty-six thousand, eight hundred and forty-six during the 2020...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
NBC Miami

Authorities Ask Children to Return to Classrooms in Broward County

Broward County Public Schools staff knocked on the doors of about 450 homes all over Broward County Saturday to bring kids back into the classroom. BCPS says they’ve tried emailing, calling, and texting families who have not re-enrolled their kids for this school year. Superintendent Dr. Vickie Cartwright says...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

Expert: South Florida building code 'toughest for hurricanes in the world'

MIAMI - When we witness the destruction caused by Hurricane Ian in the Fort Myers area or recall the utter devastation of Hurricane Michael in the Panhandle, it makes you think, "How strong are the buildings here at home?"  Miami-Dade and Broward are in, what's designated as a "High-Velocity Hurricane Zone.""As it's related to the South Florida building code, it's the toughest for hurricanes and for wind in the world," said Peter Dyga.  He is President and CEO of the Associated Builders and Contractors Florida East Coast Chapter.  "Florida, after Hurricane Andrew, passed a much stronger code and Miami-Dade and...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy