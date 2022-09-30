Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Luxury sports lounge Bounce Sporting Club coming soon to Delray BeachBest of South FloridaDelray Beach, FL
Would you visit the (maybe) haunted New River Inn in Fort Lauderdale, Florida?Evie M.Fort Lauderdale, FL
3 Great Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
David Hogg on ending gun violence, building a movement and his future in activismThe Tufts DailyParkland, FL
This Huge Fall Festival in Florida is a Must-VisitJoe MertensDavie, FL
Related
Kanpai Will Reopen in Boca Raton
The Japanese BBQ and sushi restaurant is planning to return with a soft opening in December and a Grand Opening in February
Sold-Out Coral Springs International Dinner Dance Celebrates the USA
The sold-out International dinner dance took on a patriotic theme this year with an American theme, celebrating this nation’s resilience, strength, hope, and unity. Hosted by the Multi-Cultural Advisory Committee, the event was held Saturday at the Fort Lauderdale Marriott Coral Springs Hotel & Convention Center after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic.
weddingstylemagazine.com
LUXURY SOUTH FLORIDA WEDDINGS AT THE BOCA RATON
The 2020s is a decade in which one of Florida’s most historic wedding venues will celebrate its 100th anniversary. As a favorite destination for luxury South Florida weddings, The Boca Raton has long been known for its pristine resort setting, world class amenities, and timeless Floridian style. Tia Azzara, Assistant Director of Catering, shares more about what couples can expect when hosting a wedding at The Boca Raton, and what the wedding planning process entails.
upressonline.com
COLUMN: IVAS has a new pool — and it’s filled with soap, lint, and hair
When you pay to live on-campus at FAU, the water is free. And there’s no shortage of it. I know this well because since Friday, my second floor room in Innovation Village Apartments South floods at random. I assume it’s when someone above us uses their washing machine – because the water is filled with soap, lint, and hair. Don’t believe me? Watch it here.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
takeabiteoutofboca.com
October Happenings at Rapoport’s Restaurant Group
October Happenings at Rapoport’s Restaurant Group. As we transition from the slower summer months into full season here in South Florida, there is a lot to look forward to at each of the Rapoport’s Restaurant Group locations. Let’s take a look at what’s going on this month at Max’s Grille, Burt & Max’s, Deck 84 and Pagoda Kitchen!
WPBF News 25
Jewish Federation of South Palm Beach County sending needed items to areas hit by hurricane
BOCA RATON, Fla. — The Jewish Federation of South Palm Beach County is collecting food and other critical supplies as they get ready to ship them to the areas hit hardest byHurricane Ian. The Jewish Federation of South Palm Beach County, along with Tzedakah, Learning and Chesed, and Hands...
southfloridahospitalnews.com
Cleveland Clinic Weston Hospital: Providing World Class Care in South Florida
In his role as President of Cleveland Clinic’s Weston Hospital in Weston, FL, Rodolfo J. Blandon, M.D., MBA, oversees operations, governance and financial accountability for Weston Hospital and eight ambulatory health centers in Broward and Palm Beach counties. “Cleveland Clinic Weston Hospital is a very special place because we...
bocaratontribune.com
Local Personal Injury Attorney Stepped Up to the $10,000 Challenge in the Drive to Get a Marching Band from Riviera Beach to London
Gary Lesser, Managing Partner at Lesser, Lesser, Landy and Smith, PLLC and President of The Florida Bar, presented a $10,000 check to the Sounds of Success Community Marching Band on Friday. The band from Riviera Beach is the only community marching band in the United States to receive an invite...
IN THIS ARTICLE
southbeachtopchefs.com
Where to Grab the Best Tacos on National Taco Day in Miami
Taco lovers rejoice! National Taco Day is upon us once again. This delicious Mexican holiday is celebrated every year on October 4th, and there are plenty of ways to get involved. Whether you’re looking to enjoy a taco-themed meal or just want to indulge in your favorite Mexican food, there are plenty of options available. And, of course, no Mexican feast would be complete without tequila. In Miami, several taco-centric events are taking place to help you celebrate National Taco Day. So get out there and enjoy some delicious tacos – you deserve it!
bocanewsnow.com
Delray Beach Man Arrested For Boating Under The Influence
Said He Was Heading To Boca Raton, But Was Traveling Northbound Past Peanut Island. Eight People On Board Vessel. PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Delray Beach man is facing a Boating Under the Influence (BUI) charge after he had a challenging encounter with Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission Officers. James Saint Marie, according to an arrest report reviewed by BocaNewsNow.com, failed multiple sobriety tests and ultimately provided a breath sample more than two times the legal limit. From the arrest report:
'Get off our lungs!': 60 rally against sugar-cane burning in Glades
WEST PALM BEACH — Glades residents who want to end the sugar-cane burning they say pollutes their communities joined environmental activists Saturday in downtown West Palm Beach to push back against industry claims that their demands would cost jobs. About 60 people rallied that afternoon on the lawn of Nancy Graham Centennial Square Park, across...
The Nation's "Best Farmers Market" Reopens Saturday In West Palm Beach
After winning USA Today's 10Best Readers' Choice award for the "Best Farmers Market" in the country, the West Palm Beach GreenMarket opens for another season.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
HURRICANE CENTER: THERE IS A NEW SYSTEM EAST OF FLORIDA
TROPICAL DEPRESSION LIKELY TO FORM NEXT WEEK. BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — It is far away, but there is another system forming in the eastern Atlantic that has what can only be described as a troubling direction of travel. The tropical wave just rolled […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
In restaurant news: Fat Boyz Barbecue opens in Deerfield Beach, Ford’s Garage Wellington runs out of gas
Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Now open Plant Pizza, Cooper City Specializing in all-vegan, brick-oven pies and lentil-based pastas, this New York-style pizzeria from owner Samuel ...
lbmjournal.com
84 Lumber manager embraces roots to help build his future
Fort Lauderdale, Fla. — Cesar Gonzalez, a California native whose parents immigrated from Guatemala, never dreamed that he would one day manage an 84 Lumber store, let alone serve as a role model for countless young Hispanic men and women in his community. Yet today, Gonzalez is the general manager of the Fort Lauderdale, Florida 84 Lumber store, a location with a 40-year history with several loyal customers who have done business there from the very beginning. Gonzalez, who has managed the store for five years, has played an integral role in not only supporting the success of the store, but also connecting with its Hispanic clientele.
thetouristchecklist.com
27 Best & Fun Things to Do in Delray Beach (FL)
In search of the best and fun things to do in Delray Beach, FL?. Deltay Beach is a city located along the coast in the Miami metropolitan area in Palm Beach County, Florida, United States. The city has a population of sixty-six thousand, eight hundred and forty-six during the 2020...
NBC Miami
Authorities Ask Children to Return to Classrooms in Broward County
Broward County Public Schools staff knocked on the doors of about 450 homes all over Broward County Saturday to bring kids back into the classroom. BCPS says they’ve tried emailing, calling, and texting families who have not re-enrolled their kids for this school year. Superintendent Dr. Vickie Cartwright says...
WSVN-TV
Dogs, cats brought to Broward Humane Society from Ian-ravaged west coast
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - More than three dozen cats and dogs from Florida’s west coast have arrived to South Florida in search of a forever home, days after Hurricane Ian caused catastrophic damage to the region. 7News cameras captured a dog and her puppies moments after they arrived...
Expert: South Florida building code 'toughest for hurricanes in the world'
MIAMI - When we witness the destruction caused by Hurricane Ian in the Fort Myers area or recall the utter devastation of Hurricane Michael in the Panhandle, it makes you think, "How strong are the buildings here at home?" Miami-Dade and Broward are in, what's designated as a "High-Velocity Hurricane Zone.""As it's related to the South Florida building code, it's the toughest for hurricanes and for wind in the world," said Peter Dyga. He is President and CEO of the Associated Builders and Contractors Florida East Coast Chapter. "Florida, after Hurricane Andrew, passed a much stronger code and Miami-Dade and...
cw34.com
PBC officials told there is no need to provide temporary lodging for hurricane victims
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — UPDATE: As of 7:30 pm. the county officials say there is no longer a need to provide temporary lodging to hurricane victims at the South Florida Fairgrounds. Earlier today, a plan was in the works to house those affected by Hurricane Ian at the fairgrounds in West Palm Beach.
Comments / 0