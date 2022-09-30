A father of four with Idaho ties disappeared earlier this week. The father’s name is Lance Rubio and he is 35 years old. Lance was last seen on Monday, August 24, in the “ 2300 block of North Sand Hills Court in Casa Grande Arizona.” The Casa Grande Police Department says Rubio may need medical help and could also be driving a charcoal gray 2015 Ford Fusion with Idaho license plate (1B-3327U).

CASA GRANDE, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO