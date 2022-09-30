Read full article on original website
Photographers make horrific discovery as 11 wild horses including pregnant mares are found slaughtered in a national park - as the culling is blamed on 'lies and propaganda'
Two photographers say a herd of 11 brumbies they documented for many years have been brutally slaughtered in a national park as they claim culling of the wild horses is based on 'lies and propaganda'. On Sunday Cooma couple Michelle and Ian Brown made the gruesome discovery that the entire...
The boy who found a 17 pound golden nugget and didn't know.
Conrad Reed found gold nugget by the creekHistory Collection. This family had no idea that this thing they used for a door stop, was worth a fortune!. Let's travel back to the year 1799, on a fairly nice day in spring. A 12 year old boy name Conrad Reed was spending the day outside fishing at this creek that ran through the family farm in North Carolina. To be exact, it was the little meadow creek that ran through their land.
Amateur British photographer, 74, is left 'shaking' after capturing jaw-dropping photographs of rare black leopard devouring antelope on a Kenyan safari
An amateur British photographer has captured jaw-dropping pictures of a rare black leopard stalking at night. Steve Darling, 74, was on a Kenyan safari earlier this month when he spotted the big cat as they made their way back to camp. The Shrewsbury snapper said he was 'shaking' after observing...
Man Bitten by Python in Shocking Attack: ‘Blood Spurted Nearly Six Foot From My Artery’
One year after a coastal carpet python attacked a man in Australia, he still doesn’t have full feeling where the snake sliced through an artery and several nerves in his arm. The Australian said the bite was “beyond imagined capabilities” of the python following the freak accident when releasing the snake into the wild.
Magnificent Picture of Ape Cuddling Another Species is Finalist in Wildlife Photographer of the Year – SEE Photos
In a photograph that won Christian Ziegler “Highly Commended Image” at the Wildlife Photographer of the Year contest, a bonobo ape appears to be cuddling a mongoose as if it were a pet. Perfectly capturing the mystery and technical brilliance that are the standards for the competition, held...
Cave Explorers Find Mysterious "Ancient" Creature Crawling on the Ice
The Dachstein Giant Ice Cave in Austria is a popular tourist attraction. The caves are located thousands of feet above sea level, and are only accessible by taking a cable car high into the Alps. Once there, however, there are many staircases, rungs, ladders, ropes, and lights built into the walls to help guide visitors through the tours. But dress warm, as the average temperature inside the cave is below freezing.
Eagles Dragging Mountain Goats Off Of Cliffs Might Be The Smartest Form Of Hunting In Nature
I spend a lot of time on the internet… it’s kind of my job. I see A LOT of crazy stuff, probably too much for my own mental well-being, but these giant eagles might be the craziest things on the internet. A while back, we shared a video...
PHOTO: Did Researchers Pick up a 50-Foot Shark on This Sonar Image?
A group of shark researchers from the Atlantic Shark Institute out of Rhode Island got the surprise of a lifetime when they recorded sonar of what seemed to be a 50-foot Megalodon shark. The Megalodon went extinct 3.6 million years ago, so there’s no way this thing could have been the legendary “Meg.” Or could it?
Mom saves 15-month-old son by reportedly fighting tiger with bare hands, screaming for help
A baby boy reportedly suffered injuries to his head while his mother suffered wounds to her abdomen, including a punctured lung from the tiger.
Half-eaten elusive sea creature reveals ‘mysteries of the deep’ at New Zealand beach
“It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” a local guide said.
Certified Moron Jumps From Boat Onto The Back Of A Moose, Puts Video On The Internet, Gets Arrested
What kind of idiot do you have to be to do something like this?. Back in 2015, a Canadian man had the bright idea to jump on a Moose swimming across a lake. As the moose was swimming along, the pulled the boat up right behind it, and our star idiot jumped onto its back.
WATCH: Mama Bear Defends Her Cubs Against Attacking Male, Both Take Deadly Tumble Over Cliff
In this viral video, a Mama bear defends her cubs from an attacking male. The male bear approaches from a distance once it spots the mother and her cubs. According to the video, male bears will often times kill a mother’s cubs during mating season. The male does this to induce the mother to reproduce.
Moment 20ft shark comes within feet of boat off UK coast as shocked tourists watch it swim behind them
THIS is the moment a 20ft shark comes within feet of a boat full of tourists just off the UK coast. The creeping basking shark was spotted by the tourists onboard as they sailed in the the Hebrides, Scotland, last week. Operators then managed to capture this footage on their...
Watch: Sea lion jumps onto boat to escape killer whales
A pair of boaters off the British Columbia coast received a shock when their small vessel was nearly capsized by a sea lion fleeing from killer whales.
Watch a Viral Video of a Fish with “Human Teeth” that was Caught in Mexico
Angler Ruta Gudo caught one strange-looking fish this summer. On July 25, he posted several videos of his catch on Facebook. He was fishing from the surf in Cabo San Lucas, which is on the southernmost tip of the Baja Peninsula in Mexico. “Who knows what kind of fish is here?”Gudo asks in one of the videos. “[It has] human teeth.”
WATCH: Group of Hikers Try Their Hardest to Scare Bear Away, Bear Is Completely Unbothered
When you’re in the great outdoors, sometimes you run into bears. This group of hikers thought they could scare it off… they were mistaken. Big ole bears aren’t scared of much. While these animals do have a natural fear of people in most cases, some just don’t care at all. That can lead to some bad results if the animal gets aggressive.
Moron Tries Hand-Feeding Bison Near Yellowstone National Park, And It Goes Exactly How You’d Expect: VIDEO
The American bison is a majestic creature. They are the largest land-dwelling mammal in North America. They might seem to be slow-moving and lethargic. But make no mistake they can pack a mean punch and represent a real danger to humans. Especially if you’re foolish enough to get too close.
Python Severs Man's Artery with Bite 'Beyond Imagined Capabilities'
The carpet python that attacked Kane Durrant sent blood spurting nearly six feet into the air.
Pregnant Giraffe Surprises Virginia Zoo by Giving Birth to Her Ninth Calf in Front of Guests
The Virginia Zoo's new baby giraffe made an unforgettable entrance into the world. According to a Sept. 19 release from the zoo, visitors to the park witnessed the miracle of life when Imara the Masai giraffe went into labor and gave birth in front of guests on the morning of Sept. 9.
Extremely Rare Albino ‘Spirit Bear’ Killed by Wolves Days After Being Spotted in Michigan
On September 6, a trail cam in Michigan caught a rare, one-in-a-million sight: a “spirit bear,” which is a black bear with a white or blonde coat. These are also called kermode bears in British Columbia, Canada, where they are considered the official provincial mammal. This kermode bear...
