Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Rolled semi, livestock on freeway interchange in Woodbury
A crash involving a semi-trailer carrying livestock has closed the exit ramp on Interstate 694 southbound to Interstate 94 eastbound Sunday evening. At 7:03 p.m., the Minnesota Department of Transportation reported that the ramp was expected to remain closed until about midnight. The State Patrol said it was investigating the...
ccxmedia.org
Plymouth Receives $775K State Grant to Help Raze Four Seasons Mall
The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development will award $775,000 to Plymouth to aid in the demolition of the Four Seasons Mall. The 17-acre property near Highway 169 and Rockford Road has sat empty for 11 years. The award was announced this week. Redevelopment plans include a three-story Plymouth...
Destructive fire at Maple Grove greenhouse and nursery
Lynde Greenhouse & Nursery in Maple Grove was burned in a pre-dawn fire Sunday. Maple Grove Fire Rescue tweeted a photo of the fire and a billowing cloud of smoke around 4:45 a.m., saying it was fighting the fire in a defensive mode while receiving help from four neighboring fire departments: Osseo, Brooklyn Park, Plymouth and Golden Valley.
Hudson Star-Observer
Upcoming I-94 lane closures
Motorists will encounter nightly lane closures on eastbound Interstate 94 between Woodbury and Lakeland, Minnesotan the east metro beginning Sunday, Oct. 2. Beginning at 8 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 2, eastbound I-94 will be reduced to a single lane nightly between Woodbury Drive and the St. Croix River as crews resurface the shoulders of the road. All lanes will reopen by 8 a.m. each morning Oct. 3-6. There are no planned ramp restrictions as part of this work.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mprnews.org
Photos: Thousands take part in 40th running of Twin Cities Marathon
On Sunday, thousands ran, walked and wheeled their way through Minneapolis and St. Paul during the 40th running of the Twin Cities Marathon. Mostly clear skies and 50 degree temperatures greeted marathoners as they took to the start line outside U.S. Bank Stadium in downtown Minneapolis Sunday morning. The 2022 route took participants down and around the Chain of Lakes, west along Minnehaha Creek and then north on West River Parkway. Racers finished in front of the Minnesota State Capitol after traversing St. Paul’s scenic Summit Avenue.
Twin Cities Oktoberfest returns to MN State Fairgrounds
FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. — Break out the beer steins and lederhosen!. Twin Cities Oktoberfest is back for its 12th annual event on Friday, Oct. 7 (5 p.m. - 11 p.m.) and Saturday, Oct. 8 (12 p.m. - 10 p.m.) at the historic Progress Center Building on the Minnesota State Fairgrounds.
millcitytimes.com
Part 2: Community Members Receive AIA Minnesota Collaborative Achievement Awards
Dan Collison and Meghan Elliot are the recipients of this year’s AIA Minnesota Collaborative Achievement Award. They both have contributed much to the quality of our downtown physical environments, and they work collaboratively – which is the main criteria for the award. Our interview with Meghan Elliot was published October 1, and today we turn our attention to Dan Collison, Director of Business Development & Public Affairs for the Midwest at Sherman Associates.
knuj.net
Mankato Women Hurt in One Vehicle Crash
A Friday afternoon crash sent a Mankato woman to the hospital. 34 year old Lauren Powers Myslicki was north bound on Highway 169 in Lake Prairie Township, Nicollet County, around 2pm when her Pontiac Vibe went off the roadway and rolled into the median. Myslicki was taken to the Mankato hospital for non life threatening injuries. Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office, Lesuer Police and Fire and River’s Edge Ambulance responded to the scene.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Third fire in a month reported at historic John H. Stevens House Museum in Minneapolis
A fire broke out early Saturday morning at the historic John H. Stevens House Museum in Minneapolis. The fire marked the third fire in a month at the site which remains closed due to damage from a fire reported on August 30.
Park Center High School football game evacuated after 'disruption' in stands
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. — Police say a Friday night's homecoming football game at Park Center High School against SMB was evacuated as a precaution after "unruly juveniles" started a disruption in the stands. In a letter to students and staff, Park Center High School principal Heather Miller-Cink said the...
ccxmedia.org
Updated Redevelopment Plans Revealed for Plymouth Prudential Site
A 75-acre site that Prudential called home for decades has become a blank canvas for redevelopment. Plymouth city leaders received updated plans this week on what the site could become. Located at the corner of I-494 and Bass Lake Road, Plymouth officials hope to create a “city center for the...
fox9.com
University of Minnesota discovers ancient meteor crash site in Inver Grove Heights
INVER GROVE HEIGHTS, Minn. (FOX 9) - University of Minnesota geologists discovered the site of a meteor strike in Inver Grove Heights that dates back hundreds of millions of years. In a release published last month, the university says the crater appears to be about 350 feet beneath the city...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Plane crashes into Minnesota home, leaving 3 dead
HERMANTOWN, Minn. — Three people died after a Cessna airplane crashed into a two-story home in Hermantown, Minnesota, local police say. According to the Hermantown Police Department, two men from Burnsville and a woman from St. Paul died in the crash overnight Saturday. All three were in their 30s, police say. Officials have identified the victims as 32-year-old Alyssa Schmidt, of St. Paul, her brother Matthew Schmidt, 31, of Burnsville and Tyler Fretland, 32, of Burnsville.
fox9.com
Road closures for Twin Cities Marathon weekend
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The 40th anniversary of the Twin Cities Marathon will be raced on Sunday, Oct. 3, with more than 9,000 runners expected to run the 26.2-mile course from Minneapolis to St. Paul. But it's not just the marathon. The weekend includes a full list of events, from...
This Is Minnesota's Top-Rated Private School For 2023
Niche released a list of 2023's top-rated private schools throughout the state.
Squirrel to blame for Friday power outage impacting over 5,000 homes
The squirrels are at it again. The Minnesota Valley Electric Cooperative worked to restore electricity Friday morning after a squirrel broke the insulator at the Prior Lake 88 substation, causing over 5,000 members to lose power. MVEC reported all power had been restored about an hour and a half later,...
bulletin-news.com
Worker who died at downtown St. Paul construction site identified as 61-year-old from Stillwater
After a 44-year career with St. Paul Regional Water Services, the 61-year-old man who passed away at a construction site in the heart of St. Paul just retired and was employed by a private contractor. Peter M. Davis, a Stillwater resident, was recognized by police on Thursday. About 3:30 p.m....
fox9.com
Man dies in boat crash on Mississippi River
HASTINGS, Minn. (FOX 9) - A 59-year-old man was killed in a boat crash on the Mississippi River in Hastings this week. The Dakota County Sheriff's Office says Dallas Larson, of Hastings, was on a jon boat (an aluminum fishing boat with a flat or nearly flat bottom) with a woman when they collided with a cabin cruiser around 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 29, near the Kings Cove Marina.
Crowd evacuated at end of homecoming football game in Brooklyn Park
Police evacuated the crowd at the end of the homecoming football game at Park Center Senior High in Brooklyn Park Friday evening, blaming "unruly teens" who were trying to enter the stadium. The incident happened at 7 p.m., with Brooklyn Park Police Department saying its officers "were concerned about large...
Ethan Glynn begins rehab at Colorado hospital
MINNEAPOLIS -- The high schooler who was paralyzed while playing a game of football earlier this month has moved to Colorado to begin treatment. Ethan Glynn, 15, was paralyzed from the shoulders down on Sept. 2 while playing defense for the Jefferson High School freshman team. After 27 days at Hennepin County Medical Center, he was flown along with his mother to Colorado to start rehab."He met a lot of his team and began to get settled into his room," a post from the family's CaringBridge says. "Today he continues to meet the rest of his team and get acclimated to his new routines."The post goes on to say that Glynn is loving his new arrangement in Colorado.
Comments / 0