Elon Musk's private texts with Joe Rogan reveal podcast star's shock advice for Tesla CEO before $44billion Twitter deal

 4 days ago
PRIVATE texts between Elon Musk and Joe Rogan have revealed the podcast star advised the Tesla CEO to "liberate Twitter" ahead of his $44billion takeover deal with the platform.

The messages were released on Thursday as part of the pre-trial discovery process in the court battle over whether Musk has to follow through on the multi-billion-dollar merger agreement he signed to buy Twitter.

Elon Musk (pictured) is in a messy legal battle with Twitter Credit: Getty
Joe Rogan (pictured) had told Musk he needed to 'liberate' Twitter Credit: Getty

Rogan told Musk that he should "liberate Twitter from the censorship happy mob” once he owned the platform, according to court documents seen by The U.S. Sun.

Musk replied: “I will provide advice, which they may or may not choose to follow."

The series of messages also include Musk's conversations with Twitter founder Jack Dorsey, current CEO Parag Agrawal and many others.

Dorsey founded Twitter but stepped down in November 2021. Yet he discussed new social media ideas privately with Musk in late March.

"Yes, a new platform is needed," Dorsey said through text.

"It can't be a company. This is why I left."

Before that exchange, Musk corresponded with Twitter board chair Bret Taylor through text making an offer to obtain all of Twitter.

"I am offering to buy 100 percent of Twitter for $54.20 per

share in cash," Musk said.

"A 54 percent premium over the day before I began investing in Twitter and a 38 percent premium over the day before my investment was publicly announced.

"My offer is my best and final offer and if it is not accepted, I would need to reconsider my position as a shareholder."

The next month, Musk said that getting rid of spam bots would be a “top priority” for him in running Twitter.

Musk tweeted: "If our Twitter bid succeeds, we will defeat the spam bots or die trying!"

In the revealed texts, Musk told a Twitter investor Antonio Gracias, "Free speech matters most when it's someone you hate spouting what you think is bulls***."

Gracias replied: "You are totally right. I 100 percent agree with you."

Musk initially agreed to the deal with Twitter in April.

However, the Tesla CEO pulled out of the deal in July claiming Twitter misled him and the public about the platform's problem with fake and "spam" accounts.

The company has since filed a lawsuit against Musk.

Lawyers for Twitter had requested to begin the trial as early as September to prevent Musk from further disparaging the company.

Musk had haggled with the court for a February 2023 start date, claiming a "warp speed" trial is an attempt to derail his argument the platform is cluttered with spambots.

The deal Musk made with Twitter declared that the merger could

become much more expensive for him if Tesla’s stock price declined as well as less expensive if Tesla's stock rose, according to court documents.

Tesla's stock price dropped meaning Musk would have to sell more shares or offer cash as collateral to provide what he committed to the Twitter deal.

The Twitter deal was finalized at the brink of global inflation on April 25, 2022.

Within a week, Musk elected to sell 9.8million Tesla shares to finance the merger at prices as low as $822.68 per share.

"Substantially below their pre-Twitter-signing price of $1,005 per share."

Documents state that Musk remains responsible for $33.5billion of the approximately $44billion needed to complete his deal with Twitter.

A professor of business law at Tulane University told NPR that some corporate cases yield "juicy and embarrassing internal emails."

But Twitter's case is especially entertaining because Musk is such a dynamic figure and Twitter is a high-profile company with outsize influence.

The trial is expected to start on October 17.

Musk was expected to sit for a two to three deposition this week, however, it was postponed until next month, Reuters reported.

