Middlesbrough Terminate the Contract of Manager Chris Wilder
Middlesbrough have today sacked manager Chris Wilder. The former Sheffield United manager was appointed in November 2021; however, following a fifth defeat of the season at Coventry City which left the club sitting third from bottom in the Championship, Boro have taken action. Leo Percovich will take over first-team affairs...
Championship Manager Has “Not Given Up Yet” Despite Club Languishing in 21st Place
Steve Bruce could be facing the sack as he struggles to find form with West Bromwich Albion. With just 10 points from a possible 33, West Brom occupy 21st place in the league and fans are losing their patience. With Bruce’s experience and Albion’s recent Premier League status, fans and pundits alike expected much better.
Women’s Champions League Draw: Chelsea and Arsenal Handed Tough Groups
The Women’s Champions League draw for the group stage of the competition has concluded. Four groups of four have been drawn to pit some of Europe’s best against one another. The Women’s Super League clubs have been handed two groups of death as they both come up against...
Oxford United Weekly Round-Up: New Owners and Point at Charlton Athletic
A more upbeat weekly round-up for Oxford United this time with a draw on the road and an internal takeover completed. We’ll also bring you the latest from those players away on international duty. Oxford United Weekly Round-Up: New Owners and Vital Away Point. Changes In the Boardroom. Oxford...
USMNT Star Left ‘Dumbfounded’ by Former Chelsea Manager
It goes without saying that all elite sportsmen and women have to be self-assured to reach such heights. Football is the biggest example of this and there have been a number of players to question Thomas Tuchel during his time with Chelsea. The German manager ruffled the feathers of USMNT star Christian Pulisic particularly.
Key Player Free to Leave Manchester United in January
Cristiano Ronaldo is free to leave Manchester United in January, according to James Ducker and Jason Burt of The Telegraph. Ronaldo is said to be looking for a move away from Old Trafford, and while Eric ten Hag wanted to keep him in the summer, he reportedly now will not stand in his way.
Iconic Argentinian Striker Announces Retirement
Gonzalo Higuain has announced his retirement from football at the end of this MLS season. One of the standout strikers of his generation, Higuain has enjoyed an incredible career at the top level of football. He left Europe with 14 club trophies, including three La Liga titles and three Serie A titles, before moving to Inter Miami in 2020.
Fabrizio Romano: Chelsea Have ‘Plan B’ in Place for Signing of 24-Year-Old ‘World Class’ Forward Who Trained With Kylian Mbappe
Chelsea are still planning to hold discussions with RB Leipzig over the transfer of Christopher Nkunku next year, confirms Fabrizio Romano. This is after the Blues made the 24-year-old undergo a secret medical and even agreed personal terms with him to join in the 2023 summer transfer window. Chelsea Have...
Chelsea Planning to Sign ‘One of the Finest Young Defensive Talents’ Who May Only Cost £45 Million
Chelsea are reportedly still keen to sign RB Leipzig defender Josko Gvardiol, according to Matt Law of the Daily Telegraph. The report indicates that the Blues are preparing for a “double raid” of Leipzig that will involve attacker Cristopher Nkunku and the aforementioned defender. Both players have a release clause in their contracts with the 20-year-old defender’s set at just £43.6 million.
Does Carlos Alcaraz Deserve to be the World No. 1?
Carlos Alcaraz of Spain recently became World No. 1 after winning the US Open, which was also his maiden Grand Slam title. He thus became the youngest No. 1 in the history of ATP rankings – a wonderful feat by any standard. From getting straight-setted by Rafael Nadal at...
Women’s Rugby World Cup: Key Names to England’s Charge
It’s World Cup week! On Saturday, the Red Roses begin their task of winning the Women’s Rugby World Cup for the third time. They enter the tournament as hot favourites and are on an incredible 25-game winning streak! Who though are the players that are crucial to making this England side tick and who will the country look to for those match-winning moments?
