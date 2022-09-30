Read full article on original website
3 Great Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
First Responders Recognized For Delivering Healthy Baby Boy In Glen CarbonMetro East Star Online NewspaperGlen Carbon, IL
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
How to Avoid Crime in St. LouisTerry MansfieldSaint Louis, MO
The renovation of an old 1913 train station into the Frisco Station Lofts saved another historic buildingCJ CoombsJoplin, MO
FOX2now.com
Best way to turn drab plaid into something fab!
ST. LOUIS – Get a bonfire going and a plate of s’mores, it’s fall season! Now, if you haven’t been feeling that old plaid shirt in your closet, there are so many ways to give it an update. See the top trends from St. Louis stylist Sean Phillips. ShopWestCountyCenter.com.
FOX2now.com
NHRA top drag racers in St. Louis this weekend
And just in case there wasn't enough going on in the world of St. Louis sports. Start your engines. World Wide Technology Raceway welcomes the National Hot Rod Association's Midwest Nationals today.
FOX2now.com
Doing some tea spillin’ while we’re chillin’ with Judi D!
ST. LOUIS – Judi Diamond stopped by with some trending topics. One of those is hair slugging! It uses oil to lock in moisture and a hair wrap, but wait until you see the wrap. We are all happy for Britney Spears- hear her collab with Elton John, hold us closer! You can hear Judi weekday morning on KLOU 103.3 and her daily Judi’s Juice.
FOX2now.com
Culler Beauty has fantastic deal – 40% off Ultimate Beauty Kit + free shippin
ST. LOUIS – Gone are the guessing days of trying to pick out the perfect shade of foundation. Culler Beauty is here to take all the confusion, swapping, and guesswork from us. They have a self-adjusting foundation that has color beads blend to match your skin color. Plus, it comes with an SPF of 50! So save that trip to the store for another day! Call today to receive 40% off your order of Culler Beauty Self Adjusting foundation and primer and eye lash enhancer with Free Shipping. Visit www.culler40.com or call 1-800-928-1062.
Two 15-year-old girls shot in south St. Louis
ST. LOUIS – Two 15-year-old girls were shot Monday morning in south St. Louis’ Dutchtown neighborhood. Police said the shooting happened at approximately 6:46 a.m. in the 4100 block of Virginia Avenue. One girl was shot on the left side of her lower back. The other girl was grazed by a bullet on her left […]
FOX2now.com
Reward increased for information in St. Louis area gun burglaries
The reward for information in the case of gun store burglaries has increased. The reward for information is being increased from $7,500 to $10,000.
FOX2now.com
Compass Retirement Solutions talks about life insurance and how it fits into retirement
ST. LOUIS – Life insurance – do we need it? How will it fit into the retirement picture, and what type would we need? There is no harm in asking tons of questions because Compass Retirement Solutions can get those answered and come up with a retirement plan for you. Let them look at where you are now and make suggestions for where you need to be in order to retire. You can receive a no-cost copy of the book “Retire Early” which outlines all the considerations you need for a successful retirement. Go to: www.rethinkingretirement.net.
FOX2now.com
Foggy morning leads to sunny skies in afternoon
ST. LOUIS — Patchy fog this morning, then sunny skies today. High pressure over the Great Lakes holds firmly in place keeping our pattern quiet and pleasant in the coming days. Highs today are in the mid-70s. Clear skies tonight with patchy fog is again a possibility, especially in...
FOX2now.com
Man killed in south St. Louis County crash
Police are investigating a deadly crash in south St. Louis County. Despite loss, Cardinals fans excited for upcoming …. Witnesses testify as penalty phase begins in Richard …. Work on your cardio at G3 Fitness’ new trampoline …. EB I-270 entrance ramp at West Florissant Ave. closes …. St....
FOX2now.com
Suspect barricaded in O'Fallon home for several hours
A suspect prompted a large police presence Saturday morning in O'Fallon. He was barricaded for several hours.
Comments / 0