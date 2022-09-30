Read full article on original website
Eagles had Prior Lake ‘right where they wanted them’
Eden Prairie head coach Mike Grant had a wry smile on his face after the Eagles’ showdown with Prior Lake Friday night. Grant’s team had been upset by Rosemount the week before, and they started this week’s contest by spotting Prior Lake 7 points compliments of the Lakers’ opening kickoff return that went 85 yards [...]
willmarradio.com
Cardinals win a thriller on Homecoming
The Willmar Cardinals defeated the Delano Tigers 24-21 at home Friday night on Homecoming night. The Cardinals got on the scoreboard first at the 3:10 mark in the opening quarter with a touchdown pass from Cullen Gregory to Sam Raitz. The next points came late in the half when Willmar added a field goal to go up 10-0. The Cardinal defense was solid most of the way through the second quarter holding the Tigers scoreless until the final minutes of the half. Delano scored on a 10 yard run to bring the score to 10-7.
Twinkie Town
Game 158: Arraez at Tigers
It’s the venue every team strives for, but only few enter. Today, it’s a battle royale with the 63-93 Detroit Tigers; will the 77-80 Minnesota Twins deliver the beatdown that’s expected of them? Or will we have our first Cinderella story of the fall?. I mean this...
St. Cloud State's Josh Luedtke hospitalized after being taken off ice on stretcher
The opening night of college hockey in Minnesota was scarred by a frightening injury to St. Cloud State sophomore Josh Luedtke, who was taken to the hospital on a stretcher after reportedly lying motionless on the ice. "The preliminary reports we are hearing is that it at least sounds like...
Crowd evacuated at end of homecoming football game in Brooklyn Park
Police evacuated the crowd at the end of the homecoming football game at Park Center Senior High in Brooklyn Park Friday evening, blaming "unruly teens" who were trying to enter the stadium. The incident happened at 7 p.m., with Brooklyn Park Police Department saying its officers "were concerned about large...
Paralyzed Bloomington Jefferson football player begins rehabilitation in Colorado
Bloomington Jefferson High School ninth-grader Ethan Glynn has started the next step in his recovery journey, according to family members. Ethan, who was paralyzed after suffering a severe neck and spinal cord injury during a game-time tackle on Sept. 2, was flown Thursday to Craig Hospital in Englewood, Colorado to begin treatment at the world-renowned rehabilitation hospital.
CBS Sports
Minnesota vs. Purdue: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAA Football start time
The Minnesota Golden Gophers are 6-1 against the Purdue Boilermakers since October of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Minnesota and Purdue will face off in a Big Ten battle at noon ET at Huntington Bank Stadium. The Golden Gophers are out to keep their three-game home win streak alive.
Park Center High School football game evacuated after 'disruption' in stands
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. — Police say a Friday night's homecoming football game at Park Center High School against SMB was evacuated as a precaution after "unruly juveniles" started a disruption in the stands. In a letter to students and staff, Park Center High School principal Heather Miller-Cink said the...
Richfield High School changes attendance policy for athletic events
RICHFIELD, Minn. — Richfield High School is changing its policies for attending athletic events, following a shooting that injured two men near the school's homecoming football game last week. In a letter sent to families provided to KARE 11, school officials said the new policies will begin with tonight's...
This Is Minnesota's Top-Rated Private School For 2023
Niche released a list of 2023's top-rated private schools throughout the state.
3 Great Seafood Places in Minnesota
If you happen to live in Minnesota or you like to travel there often and you also love to eat seafood anytime you go out with your loved ones, keep on reading because this article is for you. That's because I have put together a list of three amazing seafood restaurants in Minnesota that have excellent online reviews.
msureporter.com
Minnesota’s Largest Candy Store owner shares seeds of knowledge to IBE students
Robert Wagner and his son Clayton Wagner, both who are Minnesota State University, Mankato alum, came to campus with their wealth of knowledge about their family business Jim’s Apple Farm which is now known as Minnesota’s Largest Candy Store. Speaking to students currently enrolled in the Integrated Business...
Fire breaks out at Maple Grove's Lynde Greenhouse and Nursery
MAPLE GROVE, Minn.-- A large fire broke out Sunday morning at a greenhouse in Maple Grove.Firefighters called in extra help from Osseo, Brooklyn Park, Plymouth and Golden Valley to battle the blaze at Lynde Greenhouse and Nursery. It was reported around 3:30 a.m. by someone driving by the greenhouse.The three-alarm fire was eventually extinguished.It's not known yet what started the fire.No one was in the business at the time the fire was called in, and no firefighters were injured.
Destructive fire at Maple Grove greenhouse and nursery
Lynde Greenhouse & Nursery in Maple Grove was burned in a pre-dawn fire Sunday. Maple Grove Fire Rescue tweeted a photo of the fire and a billowing cloud of smoke around 4:45 a.m., saying it was fighting the fire in a defensive mode while receiving help from four neighboring fire departments: Osseo, Brooklyn Park, Plymouth and Golden Valley.
John Mellencamp Doing Three Nights of Shows in Minnesota April 6-8th
Get ready to sing a little ditty about Jack and Diane. John Mellencamp has announced he’ll be hitting the road in 2023 for a five-month Live and In Person tour. The 76-performance trek begins and ends in Mellencamp’s home state of Indiana. What's really great is that he is doing multiple nights in a row at some locations, and Minnesota is one of them. April 6th, 7th, and 8th of 2023, John Mellencamp will be performing at the State Theater in Minneapolis.
Squirrel to blame for Friday power outage impacting over 5,000 homes
The squirrels are at it again. The Minnesota Valley Electric Cooperative worked to restore electricity Friday morning after a squirrel broke the insulator at the Prior Lake 88 substation, causing over 5,000 members to lose power. MVEC reported all power had been restored about an hour and a half later,...
Roy Terwilliger: A lifetime of service to Eden PraIrie
For Roy Terwilliger, a lifetime of community service – most of it in Eden Prairie – was sparked by his family’s involvement in a tiny town in South Dakota. “One of my most vivid memories – I was 4 or 5 – was of an old guy who lived by himself in a tarpaper shack [...]
The Best Airport in the U.S. is Here in Minnesota
You don't have to go very far to find the airport that was just rated the best in the country-- because it's right here in Minnesota!. Living here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes, we're used to being near the top of many national lists and surveys that have to do with our quality of life, right? Our schools and universities are top-notch, Mayo Clinic-- the best hospital in the world (for seven years running now)-- is right in our backyard, and here in Rochester, our crime rate is still fairly low.
minnetonkabreezes.com
Parking System Overlooks Open-Enrolled Students
The difficulty of accessing parking at Minnetonka needs no introduction – frequent denial of parking permit applications, steep costs, and long lines to park. These are issues that hundreds of students face each year, but are felt most acutely by the students who need quality parking most – those who live outside of the Minnetonka School District and open enroll at MHS.
This Is Minnesota's Best Grocery Store
Love Food compiled a list of the best grocery store in every state.
