Minnetonka, MN

willmarradio.com

Cardinals win a thriller on Homecoming

The Willmar Cardinals defeated the Delano Tigers 24-21 at home Friday night on Homecoming night. The Cardinals got on the scoreboard first at the 3:10 mark in the opening quarter with a touchdown pass from Cullen Gregory to Sam Raitz. The next points came late in the half when Willmar added a field goal to go up 10-0. The Cardinal defense was solid most of the way through the second quarter holding the Tigers scoreless until the final minutes of the half. Delano scored on a 10 yard run to bring the score to 10-7.
WILLMAR, MN
Twinkie Town

Game 158: Arraez at Tigers

It’s the venue every team strives for, but only few enter. Today, it’s a battle royale with the 63-93 Detroit Tigers; will the 77-80 Minnesota Twins deliver the beatdown that’s expected of them? Or will we have our first Cinderella story of the fall?. I mean this...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bring Me The News

Paralyzed Bloomington Jefferson football player begins rehabilitation in Colorado

Bloomington Jefferson High School ninth-grader Ethan Glynn has started the next step in his recovery journey, according to family members. Ethan, who was paralyzed after suffering a severe neck and spinal cord injury during a game-time tackle on Sept. 2, was flown Thursday to Craig Hospital in Englewood, Colorado to begin treatment at the world-renowned rehabilitation hospital.
BLOOMINGTON, MN
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in Minnesota

If you happen to live in Minnesota or you like to travel there often and you also love to eat seafood anytime you go out with your loved ones, keep on reading because this article is for you. That's because I have put together a list of three amazing seafood restaurants in Minnesota that have excellent online reviews.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Fire breaks out at Maple Grove's Lynde Greenhouse and Nursery

MAPLE GROVE, Minn.-- A large fire broke out Sunday morning at a greenhouse in Maple Grove.Firefighters called in extra help from Osseo, Brooklyn Park, Plymouth and Golden Valley to battle the blaze at Lynde Greenhouse and Nursery. It was reported around 3:30 a.m. by someone driving by the greenhouse.The three-alarm fire was eventually extinguished.It's not known yet what started the fire.No one was in the business at the time the fire was called in, and no firefighters were injured.
MAPLE GROVE, MN
Bring Me The News

Destructive fire at Maple Grove greenhouse and nursery

Lynde Greenhouse & Nursery in Maple Grove was burned in a pre-dawn fire Sunday. Maple Grove Fire Rescue tweeted a photo of the fire and a billowing cloud of smoke around 4:45 a.m., saying it was fighting the fire in a defensive mode while receiving help from four neighboring fire departments: Osseo, Brooklyn Park, Plymouth and Golden Valley.
MAPLE GROVE, MN
96.7 The River

John Mellencamp Doing Three Nights of Shows in Minnesota April 6-8th

Get ready to sing a little ditty about Jack and Diane. John Mellencamp has announced he’ll be hitting the road in 2023 for a five-month Live and In Person tour. The 76-performance trek begins and ends in Mellencamp’s home state of Indiana. What's really great is that he is doing multiple nights in a row at some locations, and Minnesota is one of them. April 6th, 7th, and 8th of 2023, John Mellencamp will be performing at the State Theater in Minneapolis.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Kat Kountry 105

The Best Airport in the U.S. is Here in Minnesota

You don't have to go very far to find the airport that was just rated the best in the country-- because it's right here in Minnesota!. Living here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes, we're used to being near the top of many national lists and surveys that have to do with our quality of life, right? Our schools and universities are top-notch, Mayo Clinic-- the best hospital in the world (for seven years running now)-- is right in our backyard, and here in Rochester, our crime rate is still fairly low.
MINNESOTA STATE
minnetonkabreezes.com

Parking System Overlooks Open-Enrolled Students

The difficulty of accessing parking at Minnetonka needs no introduction – frequent denial of parking permit applications, steep costs, and long lines to park. These are issues that hundreds of students face each year, but are felt most acutely by the students who need quality parking most – those who live outside of the Minnetonka School District and open enroll at MHS.
MINNETONKA, MN

