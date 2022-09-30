LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The St. James Court Art Show in Old Louisville is underway. The show -- which is now in its 66th year and features more than 600 artists from around the country -- opened at 10 a.m. Friday, and continues until 6 p.m. The hours are the same on Saturday, and booths will be open from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Sunday.

