Beautiful weather, large crowds wrap up annual St. James Court Art Show
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Great weather, good food, big crowds closed out a weekend celebrating one of Louisville’s most popular events dedicated to artists. The St. James Court Art Show wrapped up its 66th annual event Sunday. The nice, fall weather was a welcome sight compared the sometimes rainy...
Wave 3
Bowman Fest celebrates 100 years
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Bowman Field celebrated 100 years and brought back the popular Bowman Fest to celebrate aviation and military heritage. There were tons of airplane displays on Saturday and Sunday, along with vintage cars, plane rides and military reenactments. It was postponed during COVID and now the organizers are just happy to get people back.
WLKY.com
Belle of Louisville introduces haunted 'Ghost Cruise' to its fall events
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Belle of Louisville riverboat is adding a spooky cruise to its fall river trips. Oct. 29, the Belle will embark on its "Ghost Cruise." Louisville's famous steamboat will be temporarily renamed Idlewild for the event as passengers step back in time to Oct. 31, 1947.
wdrb.com
Louisville Taco Festival takes over Fourth Street Live!
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- This weekend in Louisville is perfect for taco lovers. Hundreds of people lined up for tacos, nachos and churros at Fourth Street Live! for the Louisville Taco Festival on Saturday. The event featured 15 different taco vendors, beer pong and even crab and lobster tacos. For...
WLKY.com
New Albany welcomes fall with homecoming harvest festival
NEW ALBANY, Ind. — Fall is here and New Albany is celebrating with a beloved tradition. Harvest Homecoming kicked off Saturday with a parade starting at New Albany High School and ending on Bank Street. The parade featured floats, bands and vintage cars. This year's parade theme was a...
Wave 3
Legal battle for the Waverly Hills Sanatorium
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The fight for Waverly Hills. It sounds like a historical battle, but it’s happening now. But this battle field is in the court room. October is the time of the year when thrill-chasers and horror-lovers can get their fill. One of the most popular spots to get scared is the Waverly Hills Sanatorium.
WLKY.com
Booth Days coming to New Albany's Harvest Homecoming
NEW ALBANY, Ind. — Harvest Homecoming is happening in New Albany, and some of its most popular days are coming up. Booth Days are happening Oct. 6-9. This popular part of the annual event features several booths with food, drink, vendors and activities. The entire event is family friendly.
wdrb.com
Kentucky Orchid Society Show returns to Louisville for first time in 3 years
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Dozens of orchid enthusiasts gathered on Saturday for the annual Kentucky Orchid Society Show. The Kentucky Orchid Society is hosting the annual orchid show and sale at St. Matthew's Episcopal Church for the first time in three years. There are 26,000 varieties of orchids throughout the...
wdrb.com
Fire burns part of a home in the Park Hill neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- A fire burned part of a home in the Park Hill neighborhood. Metro Safe says the fire started around 4:35 a.m. Monday on Bolling Avenue near the intersection of 22nd Street. Maj. Bobby Cooper, battalion chief at Louisville Fire, says the fire was under control by 4:51 a.m.
wdrb.com
Harvest Homecoming parade kicks off week of festivities in southern Indiana
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One of the biggest festivals, dubbed a "Fall Fairytale" is officially underway in southern Indiana. The 2022 Harvest Homecoming parade began in New Albany on Spring Street on Sunday afternoon to kickoff the week-long event. The parade included over-the-top floats, vintage cars and bands. Several of...
wdrb.com
Sunergos scheduled to open fifth coffee cafe in St. Matthews
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Sunergos is bringing its coffee to St. Matthews. The new location will be in the former St. Matthews Pharmacy building on Willis Avenue. Company officials said in a release that the location in an established building in a walkable neighborhood was what they were looking for.
wdrb.com
Old Louisville's St. James Court Art Show, now in its 66th year, continues through Sunday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The St. James Court Art Show in Old Louisville is underway. The show -- which is now in its 66th year and features more than 600 artists from around the country -- opened at 10 a.m. Friday, and continues until 6 p.m. The hours are the same on Saturday, and booths will be open from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Sunday.
wdrb.com
New Narcan machine in Vine Grove emptied 36 hours after being installed
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some residents in Vine Grove are upset after a Narcan vending machine was emptied within a few days of being installed. According to Kenneth Mattingly, the Vine Grove police chief, the machine was empty after 36 hours. Chief Mattingly says a new shipment of Narcan has...
Wave 3
After years of work, Louisville baker set to open first storefront on E. Broadway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - If you close your eyes, open your ears and step foot inside 821 E. Broadway, you just might think you were back in your grandmother’s kitchen. In reality, you’re in an unfinished brick building, waiting for the finishing touches before it can realize its potential.
Wave 3
Employees and performers blindsided by Butchertown bar’s sudden closure
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Employees at a Butchertown bar and music venue were employed one day, then had no job the following day. The Whirling Tiger closed suddenly without an explanation Monday, raising eyebrows from the people who are now out of work. Beth Dunn is the founder of the...
WLKY.com
Against the Grain closing downtown Louisville sandwich shop
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Eleanor Tolbert) — Against the Grain Sandwich Emporium permanently closed its doors in Downtown Louisville this week, but there’s still a way for customers to get its sandwiches,according to Louisville Business First. The sandwich shop posted on its Instagram Monday, sharing that it was closing its...
wdrb.com
Louisville family staying in hotel after truck crashed into their house
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville family is now staying in a hotel after a truck crashed into their home in the middle of the night. It happened on Wednesday as Ella and Lonnie Hardin slept inside their Hazelwood Avenue house. "At first maybe I thought it was a bomb,"...
WLKY.com
6 things to do around Louisville this weekend
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's another weekend packed with events in and around Louisville -- many of them celebrating the start of fall. Check out some of our top picks. One of the area's most popular art shows is making its return this weekend to Old Louisville. WHEN: Sept. 29...
Harvest Homecoming: Pumpkin carving, parades, pageant queens and more
NEW ALBANY, Ind. — Just over the river, the 54th annual Harvest Homecoming is kicking off with events like Kids' Dog Show, Baby Crawl and a costume contest. The festival reportedly draws hundreds of thousands of visitors to the up-and-coming Indiana city, according to the HHC website. How do...
WLKY.com
Former Hardin County courthouse being transformed into boutique hotel
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. — The former Hardin County Courthouse will soon be transformed into a boutique hotel. Elizabethtown Renaissance Associates has partnered with Weyland Ventures to purchase and renovate the nearly century-old building. The 24-room hotel will include a bar on the main level and a bar and restaurant on...
