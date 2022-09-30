ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

recordpatriot.com

Uptown Scoops 'fun little destination'

If Donna Green is going to enjoy a treat, it’s going to be a cookie. That’s why when it came to opening her own business, a frozen custard and homemade cookie shop was the most obvious pick. “Cookies are my favorite thing,” Green said. Green is the...
COLLINSVILLE, IL
Washington Missourian

PHOTO GALLERY: Union Rummage Sale springs into fall

The Union Parks and Recreation Department's annual Rummage Sale has become a spring tradition. But a fall version was held for the first time Saturday at City Auditorium. Along with vendors selling everything from dollhouses to artwork, the Franklin County Humane Society had cats available for adoption for $25. It is part of its special through Oct. 8 that allows people to adopt a cat for $25 and a second for free. In addition, several vendors raised money for the humane society.
UNION, MO
KMOV

Break-in at historic Scott Joplin house causes major damage

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - A break-in Sunday morning at the historic Scott Joplin house on Delmar left behind major damage. Brian Stith, deputy director for Missouri State Parks, says people walking by saw someone throwing things out the second-story window of the home and called the police. “We don’t know...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Photos: Tour the former St. Louis Lunatic Asylum

ST. LOUIS — A tour of the historic St. Louis County Lunatic Asylum takes visitors through the building’s 153 years of history. There are ghosts rumored to be in the building, but the tour guide, Psychiatric Rehabilitation Center associate director Felix Vincenz, said he has yet to experience ghostly activity.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
theijnews.com

COUNTYWIDE YARD SALE THIS SATURDAY, OCT. 1st

The City of Potosi and Washington County have planned a “Citywide/Countywide Yard Sale” again this year for Fall on Sat., October 1st. No permit will be required by the City to have a sale that day. All those who want to get in on the fun and be...
POTOSI, MO
FOX2Now

Centralia, Illinois estate on the market for $375K

CENTRALIA, Ill. – One of Centralia, Illinois’ most recognizable homes is up for sale. About 63 miles east of Downtown St. Louis, this 3,653-square-foot home sits on 3.3 acres and borders Foundation Park to the northern edge of the property. Built in 1938, this secluded estate is set...
CENTRALIA, IL
microsoftnewskids.com

Woman Finds Porch Ransacked By Culprit Hidden In Plain Sight

Sometimes the cutest faces make the biggest messes. That’s what one St. Louis, resident learned recently when she discovered her back deck had been completely rummaged through. With soil from her garden scattered about and flower pots knocked on their sides, it became clear that some sort of animal...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Work on your cardio at G3 Fitness’ new trampoline health class

ST. LOUIS – Arthur Shivers from G3 Fitness joined us again Sunday morning. Shivers brought Kelli Starks and Shanequa Toliver from the newly formed trampoline fitness class to share some details about the cardiovascular exercise. For more information about G3’s new trampoline fitness class, please visit Gereation3Fitness.com or call...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

FOX2Now

