3 Great Steakhouses in Missouri
First Responders Recognized For Delivering Healthy Baby Boy In Glen Carbon
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Missouri
How to Avoid Crime in St. Louis
The renovation of an old 1913 train station into the Frisco Station Lofts saved another historic building
recordpatriot.com
Uptown Scoops 'fun little destination'
If Donna Green is going to enjoy a treat, it’s going to be a cookie. That’s why when it came to opening her own business, a frozen custard and homemade cookie shop was the most obvious pick. “Cookies are my favorite thing,” Green said. Green is the...
Here's a list of all the Halloween events happening in the St. Louis area
ST. LOUIS — October is here, which means Halloween is right around the corner!. Throughout the month of October, there are haunted houses, parades, Octoberfests and more happening around the St. Luis area for families and friends to enjoy. Here are all the spooky events happening in Illinois and...
Zootoberfest kicks off at St. Louis Zoo Sunday
On Sunday, October 2 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., as well as next Saturday and Sunday, families can enjoy the cooler weather and visit the St Louis Zoo's animals, exhibits, and attractions.
KSDK
Sista Strut walk returns to downtown St. Louis for 13th anniversary
The purpose of the walk and car parade is to raise awareness about issues of breast cancer in women of color. Every year the walk is held in several U.S. cities.
Gateway Arch lights are back on Monday, Oct. 3
The lights are back on at the Gateway Arch, Monday.
St. Louis kicks off Halloween season with spooky fun
Halloween is 31 days away, and St. Louisians are buying costumes and visiting haunted houses.
Visit the’squeakeasy’ at STL’s miniature museum
The Miniature Museum of Greater St. Louis has many mini homes. The doll houses are a variety. Homes such as a haunted house, a mansion, or galleria, to small scenes like shake shops and "squeakeasy."
Festival of the Animals returns to the Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd
The Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd and St. Luke hosted an annual event to honor and bless animals as we get closer to the Feast of St. Francis of Assisi.
Roaming St. Louis: A playground for puppies (and people too) at Bar K
KMOX weekend radio host Scott Jagow is “Roaming St. Louis” every Sunday morning. Each week, he finds a new place in the city to visit and learn about. In the latest episode, he landed at Bar K, a complex that is part dog park and part bar/restaurant.
Washington Missourian
PHOTO GALLERY: Union Rummage Sale springs into fall
The Union Parks and Recreation Department's annual Rummage Sale has become a spring tradition. But a fall version was held for the first time Saturday at City Auditorium. Along with vendors selling everything from dollhouses to artwork, the Franklin County Humane Society had cats available for adoption for $25. It is part of its special through Oct. 8 that allows people to adopt a cat for $25 and a second for free. In addition, several vendors raised money for the humane society.
Empty the shelter kickoff today
Missouri animal shelters are reducing adoption fees to help empty their facilities.
St. Louis opens hundreds of new mixed-income apartments
A project many years in the making is now a reality as the city of St. Louis opened up hundreds of new mixed-income apartments earlier this week.
KMOV
Break-in at historic Scott Joplin house causes major damage
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - A break-in Sunday morning at the historic Scott Joplin house on Delmar left behind major damage. Brian Stith, deputy director for Missouri State Parks, says people walking by saw someone throwing things out the second-story window of the home and called the police. “We don’t know...
Photos: Tour the former St. Louis Lunatic Asylum
ST. LOUIS — A tour of the historic St. Louis County Lunatic Asylum takes visitors through the building’s 153 years of history. There are ghosts rumored to be in the building, but the tour guide, Psychiatric Rehabilitation Center associate director Felix Vincenz, said he has yet to experience ghostly activity.
KSDK
St. Louis forecast: 70s and sun this week
Highs will hold in the mid to upper 70s through Wednesday. Sunshine sticks around all week.
The slow and steady return of visitors to the Gateway Arch
People overseeing the Gateway Arch tell FOX 2 they still got they work cut out for them to get attendance back to pre-COVID levels. The Arch was among the many attractions shut down by the coronavirus pandemic. It’s still a challenge getting visitors back.
theijnews.com
COUNTYWIDE YARD SALE THIS SATURDAY, OCT. 1st
The City of Potosi and Washington County have planned a “Citywide/Countywide Yard Sale” again this year for Fall on Sat., October 1st. No permit will be required by the City to have a sale that day. All those who want to get in on the fun and be...
Centralia, Illinois estate on the market for $375K
CENTRALIA, Ill. – One of Centralia, Illinois’ most recognizable homes is up for sale. About 63 miles east of Downtown St. Louis, this 3,653-square-foot home sits on 3.3 acres and borders Foundation Park to the northern edge of the property. Built in 1938, this secluded estate is set...
microsoftnewskids.com
Woman Finds Porch Ransacked By Culprit Hidden In Plain Sight
Sometimes the cutest faces make the biggest messes. That’s what one St. Louis, resident learned recently when she discovered her back deck had been completely rummaged through. With soil from her garden scattered about and flower pots knocked on their sides, it became clear that some sort of animal...
Work on your cardio at G3 Fitness’ new trampoline health class
ST. LOUIS – Arthur Shivers from G3 Fitness joined us again Sunday morning. Shivers brought Kelli Starks and Shanequa Toliver from the newly formed trampoline fitness class to share some details about the cardiovascular exercise. For more information about G3’s new trampoline fitness class, please visit Gereation3Fitness.com or call...
