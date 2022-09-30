Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Vice President Harris Gets a Third Bus Sent to Her NeighborhoodTom HandyTexas State
President Biden Said it was Not Rational to Send Migrants Back to their CountryTom HandyWashington, DC
Celebrate National Taco Day with grasshopper tacos from Casa OaxacaHeather JauquetBethesda, MD
Fairfax County woman Kimberly Paul Felton is missingCheryl E PrestonFairfax County, VA
Cooper Rush Secures Dallas a Third Straight WinLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Maryland Police Officer Admits To Killing Stepson, Stuffing His Body In The Wall In Alford Plea
A Baltimore City police officer has been convicted of the second-degree murder of his 15-year-old stepson after entering an Alford Plea, according to multiple reports. Eric Banks Jr. is charged with murdering Dasan Jones at their home before stuffing his body inside of an upstairs wall on July 6, 2021. When police found Jones's body, Banks Jr. allegedly tried to disarm a police officer. By entering the Alford plea, Banks Jr. will skip the process of a criminal trial as the plea registers a formal admission of guilt while expressing innocence toward his charges, the reports continue.
foxbaltimore.com
Accused of killing his stepson, Baltimore police officer enters Alford plea
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A Baltimore City police officer accused of killing his stepson has entered an Alford plea in the case, the Anne Arundel State's Attorney's Office said Tuesday. Under the plea, Eric Banks, 35, did not admit guilt but acknowledged a jury was likely to find him guilty.
VIDEO: Bystanders Disarm and Detain Shooting Suspect Trying To Shoot Victim In Head
A Hyattsville man has been arrested and charged for a shooting earlier this month in Silver Spring after good samaritans were able to detain him until police arrived, authorities say. Marcus Elijah Conway, 24, was restrained by witnesses after shooting a man in the 1700 block of Mt. Pisgah Lane...
arlnow.com
Nurse found not guilty of falsifying records after man’s death in county jail
A man who was charged in connection to the death of Darryl Becton in Arlington County jail in 2020 has been found not guilty. Antoine Smith was charged in September 2021 with the misdemeanor of falsifying a patient record. Smith worked for Corizon Correctional Health, the jail-based medical provider at...
'He wasn't acting, it was sincere' | Brothers of man charged with killing his dad say he's innocent
ROSE HILL, Va. — The three brothers of a man charged with murdering his father are convinced Fairfax County Police have made a huge mistake. They say Samy Hassanein is innocent and that the death of their father, 82-year-old Talat Hassanein, was simply an accident. "Losing my father, I...
thedcpost.com
Former Metro Manager Pleads Guilty to Fraud Charges
A former senior manager for the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) pleaded guilty on Thursday to manipulating the agency’s procurement process to benefit a company with $1.3 million in payment. The defendant has been identified as 61-year-old Scottie Borders of Arlington, Virginia. Borders was charged with conspiracy to...
fredericksburg.today
Stolen handgun in Stafford traced to juveniles
The Stafford Sheriff’s Office says deputies worked throughout the weekend to recover a stolen handgun and three juveniles are now charged with offenses related to the theft. On October 1st Deputy F.C. O’Neill responded to a report of a stolen Tisas 9mm handgun from an apartment in England Run. Detectives H.D. Young and J.A. Hinson assisted in the investigation and the firearm was recovered on October 2nd.
Man accused of stabbing victim multiple times arrested in Prince William County
A man has been charged after allegedly stabbing another man multiple times at a gathering in a Woodbridge residence.
Martinsburg woman guilty of fentanyl charge
MARTINSBURG, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Tammy Tarmon, of Martinsburg, West Virginia, has admitted to a fentanyl charge, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced. Tarmon, 50, pleaded guilty today to one count of “Aiding and Abetting Distribution of Fentanyl.” Tarmon admitted to selling fentanyl in January 2021 in Berkeley County.
Woman who stabbed man to death in Glen Burnie parking lot gets 60-year sentence
BALTIMORE -- A judge has sentenced a 27-year-old woman to 60 years in prison for stabbing to death a man whom she had attempted to steal from in 2019, according to authorities.Inari Molina had opened the door of a truck belonging to Brian Gifford to search for valuables in July 2019. Gifford was sitting in the truck in a parking lot at the time, prosecutors said.Molina then stabbed Gifford 36 times. She and Gifford did not know each other, according to authorities.Anne Arundel County detectives investigated her role in the attack and obtained evidence linking her to the crime scene....
WTOP
Loudoun Co. substitute teacher charged with assault of student
A substitute teacher working in a Leesburg, Virginia, high school has been charged with assaulting a student. Hans Mirzaei, 68, of Leesburg, has been charged with one misdemeanor count of assault and battery, Leesburg police said Monday. He was issued a summons on Sunday and released. The police said the...
loudounnow.com
Leesburg Police Investigate Jewelry Store Burglary
The Leesburg Police Department is investigating a Monday morning burglary at Leesburg Jewelers. According to the report, officers were dispatched to the store in the Shoppes of Dodona Manor retail center along East Market Street shortly before 5:30 a.m. Oct. 3. They found that someone had shattered the plate glass entry door and had taken an undetermined amount of property.
ffxnow.com
Shooter fires gun into car in Mount Vernon, killing man, police say
Fairfax County police are investigating a fatal shooting after someone allegedly fired multiple gunshots into a car parked in the Mount Vernon area yesterday morning (Sunday), killing one of the occupants. Officers were called to the Old Mill Gardens apartment complex at Jeff Todd Way and St. Gregory’s Lane shortly...
staffordsheriff.com
Intoxicated Individual with Weapon Incarcerated
A Stafford man was arrested after a disturbance involving a rifle, and some alcohol. On September 30th, at approximately 4:30 p.m. Deputy A.M. Pitts responded to Fairfax Circle for a call of a disturbance. The caller advised, Donald Ullery, 40, mooned them before pointing a rifle towards their residence. When Deputy Pitts arrived, she observed Ullery in his garage throwing and breaking multiple items. He then walked out of the garage holding a rifle.
fredericksburg.today
Drunk driver with gun arrested in Stafford
A Woodbridge man faces several serious charges after driving intoxicated and struggling with deputies during his arrest this weekend. On October 1st at 7:06 p.m. Sergeant G.A. Haney observed a Lincoln truck failing to maintain the lane of travel on southbound U.S. 1 near Merryview Drive. The driver of the Lincoln swerved in his lane and ran off the paved surface of the roadway several times onto the shoulder.
Stabbing investigation underway in Prince William County
A stabbing investigation is underway after a man was injured in his upper body, according to Prince William County Police. The victim's vehicle was found in the hospital parking lot where police also found a firearm and evidence of an apparent drug distribution.
Prince William Police investigating Manassas-area bank robbery
Police in Prince William are looking to identify a suspect in a bank robbery that took place in the Manassas area.
loudounnow.com
Substitute Teacher Charged with Assault at Leesburg School
Following an investigation by the Leesburg Police Department and the school division, a substitute teacher was charged over the weekend with assaulting a student at Tuscarora High School. The incident happened Sept.16. The school resource officer was told that a student had been forcefully removed from a classroom by the...
Man Shoots Himself In Foot At Virginia Gun Show, Police Say
A man who was attending the Nation's Gun Show in Chantilly allegedly shot himself in the foot, by accident, reports said. Just before 4 p.m. on Sept. 30, officers heard a gunshot at the gun show, and located the man who had been shot in the foot, police said. The...
