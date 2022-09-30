ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Voice

Maryland Police Officer Admits To Killing Stepson, Stuffing His Body In The Wall In Alford Plea

A Baltimore City police officer has been convicted of the second-degree murder of his 15-year-old stepson after entering an Alford Plea, according to multiple reports. Eric Banks Jr. is charged with murdering Dasan Jones at their home before stuffing his body inside of an upstairs wall on July 6, 2021. When police found Jones's body, Banks Jr. allegedly tried to disarm a police officer. By entering the Alford plea, Banks Jr. will skip the process of a criminal trial as the plea registers a formal admission of guilt while expressing innocence toward his charges, the reports continue.
BALTIMORE, MD
thedcpost.com

Former Metro Manager Pleads Guilty to Fraud Charges

A former senior manager for the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) pleaded guilty on Thursday to manipulating the agency’s procurement process to benefit a company with $1.3 million in payment. The defendant has been identified as 61-year-old Scottie Borders of Arlington, Virginia. Borders was charged with conspiracy to...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
fredericksburg.today

Stolen handgun in Stafford traced to juveniles

The Stafford Sheriff’s Office says deputies worked throughout the weekend to recover a stolen handgun and three juveniles are now charged with offenses related to the theft. On October 1st Deputy F.C. O’Neill responded to a report of a stolen Tisas 9mm handgun from an apartment in England Run. Detectives H.D. Young and J.A. Hinson assisted in the investigation and the firearm was recovered on October 2nd.
STAFFORD, VA
Lootpress

Martinsburg woman guilty of fentanyl charge

MARTINSBURG, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Tammy Tarmon, of Martinsburg, West Virginia, has admitted to a fentanyl charge, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced. Tarmon, 50, pleaded guilty today to one count of “Aiding and Abetting Distribution of Fentanyl.” Tarmon admitted to selling fentanyl in January 2021 in Berkeley County.
MARTINSBURG, WV
CBS Baltimore

Woman who stabbed man to death in Glen Burnie parking lot gets 60-year sentence

BALTIMORE -- A judge has sentenced a 27-year-old woman to 60 years in prison for stabbing to death a man whom she had attempted to steal from in 2019, according to authorities.Inari Molina had opened the door of a truck belonging to Brian Gifford to search for valuables in July 2019. Gifford was sitting in the truck in a parking lot at the time, prosecutors said.Molina then stabbed Gifford 36 times. She and Gifford did not know each other, according to authorities.Anne Arundel County detectives investigated her role in the attack and obtained evidence linking her to the crime scene....
GLEN BURNIE, MD
WTOP

Loudoun Co. substitute teacher charged with assault of student

A substitute teacher working in a Leesburg, Virginia, high school has been charged with assaulting a student. Hans Mirzaei, 68, of Leesburg, has been charged with one misdemeanor count of assault and battery, Leesburg police said Monday. He was issued a summons on Sunday and released. The police said the...
LEESBURG, VA
loudounnow.com

Leesburg Police Investigate Jewelry Store Burglary

The Leesburg Police Department is investigating a Monday morning burglary at Leesburg Jewelers. According to the report, officers were dispatched to the store in the Shoppes of Dodona Manor retail center along East Market Street shortly before 5:30 a.m. Oct. 3. They found that someone had shattered the plate glass entry door and had taken an undetermined amount of property.
LEESBURG, VA
ffxnow.com

Shooter fires gun into car in Mount Vernon, killing man, police say

Fairfax County police are investigating a fatal shooting after someone allegedly fired multiple gunshots into a car parked in the Mount Vernon area yesterday morning (Sunday), killing one of the occupants. Officers were called to the Old Mill Gardens apartment complex at Jeff Todd Way and St. Gregory’s Lane shortly...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
staffordsheriff.com

Intoxicated Individual with Weapon Incarcerated

A Stafford man was arrested after a disturbance involving a rifle, and some alcohol. On September 30th, at approximately 4:30 p.m. Deputy A.M. Pitts responded to Fairfax Circle for a call of a disturbance. The caller advised, Donald Ullery, 40, mooned them before pointing a rifle towards their residence. When Deputy Pitts arrived, she observed Ullery in his garage throwing and breaking multiple items. He then walked out of the garage holding a rifle.
STAFFORD, VA
fredericksburg.today

Drunk driver with gun arrested in Stafford

A Woodbridge man faces several serious charges after driving intoxicated and struggling with deputies during his arrest this weekend. On October 1st at 7:06 p.m. Sergeant G.A. Haney observed a Lincoln truck failing to maintain the lane of travel on southbound U.S. 1 near Merryview Drive. The driver of the Lincoln swerved in his lane and ran off the paved surface of the roadway several times onto the shoulder.
STAFFORD, VA
loudounnow.com

Substitute Teacher Charged with Assault at Leesburg School

Following an investigation by the Leesburg Police Department and the school division, a substitute teacher was charged over the weekend with assaulting a student at Tuscarora High School. The incident happened Sept.16. The school resource officer was told that a student had been forcefully removed from a classroom by the...
LEESBURG, VA

