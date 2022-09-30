ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Grand Rapids Business Journal

The critical need for facilities management

If you’re a homeowner in Michigan, you probably know how important it is to winterize your house by cleaning out gutters and disconnecting garden hoses. Similarly, taking proper care of commercial facilities throughout the year is essential to providing a comfortable and healthy environment for tenants and visitors. This is the role of facilities management — my personal and professional passion and something that is critical for all businesses.
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Kitchen fire causes damage to home in Holland

HOLLAND, Michigan — A fire caused damage to a home in Holland Sunday afternoon, authorities say. Fire crews were dispatched to a residence at 304 West 17th Street around 3:27 p.m. where they found an active fire in the kitchen and smoke throughout the home. The fire was brought...
HOLLAND, MI
Fox17

Fisherman hospitalized after falling into water at Millennium Park

WALKER, Mich. — Two men were fishing at Millennium Park on Saturday when their weekend trip took a more serious turn. Around 1 pm on Saturday, a 27-year-old man from Walker was fishing with his friend when he accidentally fell into the water. His friend and fishing partner pulled...
WALKER, MI
muskegonchannel.com

The Bear Lake Tavern - BLTiki Coming Summer 2023

If you round the corner at the bottom of the hill in North Muskegon, tucked away right there in the channel is a staple of the Muskegon area. The Bear Lake Tavern (BLT) sits stoically as it has for years welcoming friends and neighbors with the warmth and charm of it's classic surroundings. Over the last few years it's had a handful of owners, distinct in their experience in the restaurant business and all equally passionate about making sure the Muskegon landmark and destination dining space remain open for all to enjoy.
MUSKEGON, MI

