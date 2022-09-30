Read full article on original website
New restaurant for dogs opening soon in MichiganKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
83 Year Old Michigan Woman Shot While Handing Out Pro-Life PamphletsKyle SchepperleyLake Odessa, MI
3 Cities in Michigan Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022Joe MertensMichigan State
Popular discount store set to open new location in MichiganKristen WaltersGrandville, MI
West Michigan Bar Receives Praise For Posting This Sign In The Bathroom
When you enter a bar restroom you're likely to see some things you probably don't want to see. From gross stuff on the floor to the classic Call For A Good Time number written on the inside of a bathroom stall. But one West Michigan bar had something hanging in...
Pulaski Days celebrates 50 years of Polish heritage in West Michigan
The annual Polish cultural celebration “Pulaski Days” is back in West Michigan after getting canceled in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
How Pop-Tarts got their Pop-Start in West Michigan
Not often do you hear about Post and Kellogg's working together. The story you're about to read is an exception.
Ed Dunneback & Girls Farm hosting Oktoberfest this weekend
It's time to gather with family and friends for some good food and beer at Oktoberfest. It's happening at Ed Dunneback & Girls Farm this weekend
Patients struggle to fill prescriptions as GR Walgreens pharmacy stays closed
For nearly two weeks now, many Grand Rapids residents have been forced to look elsewhere for the prescriptions they count on as a Walgreens pharmacy remains closed in the northeast side of the city.
Why Are People In Grand Rapids Putting Tarps Over Their Front Lawn?
Most of the time when you hop online you're bombarded with negativity and things that can bring you down. But every once in a while you see something that's hilarious or in this case interesting that you want to do a deep dive to find out more about it. I...
Meet Christi, a perfect pup searching for her forever home in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Are you ready to add a new member to your family? Michele's Rescue in Grand Rapids has the perfect candidate. Meet Christi, a 2-year-old medium-sized, mixed-breed dog with the softest fur you will ever feel!. Christi has been with the rescue for several months. She...
ClickOnDetroit.com
See thousands of Jack O’lanterns on display in West Michigan this October
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – If you’re feeling the Halloween spirit, it’s probably a perfect time to plan a little road trip to West Michigan to see a one-of-a-kind display of Jack O’lanterns. The Jack O’ Lantern World, a touring collection of thousands of fun, creepy and...
Grocery bill break: Meijer to offer SNAP discounts
People who rely on the federal Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program could soon get a break on their shopping bill at Meijer.
Tensions rising: What led up to the 1911 furniture worker strike
The furniture industry built Grand Rapids from a riverside village to a bustling city. But the low-priced wood and cheap labor wouldn't stay forever.
Yes, There Really is a Kalamazoo: References Only Locals Will Understand
If you know, you know. Not only does Kalamazoo have a unique name, but it's also a city rich with history. For example, we've got Gibson guitars, Bell's Brewery, and Tim Allen even got arrested here!. Most Americans have never heard of Kalamazoo and are in disbelief that such a...
Grand Rapids Business Journal
The critical need for facilities management
If you’re a homeowner in Michigan, you probably know how important it is to winterize your house by cleaning out gutters and disconnecting garden hoses. Similarly, taking proper care of commercial facilities throughout the year is essential to providing a comfortable and healthy environment for tenants and visitors. This is the role of facilities management — my personal and professional passion and something that is critical for all businesses.
Kitchen fire causes damage to home in Holland
HOLLAND, Michigan — A fire caused damage to a home in Holland Sunday afternoon, authorities say. Fire crews were dispatched to a residence at 304 West 17th Street around 3:27 p.m. where they found an active fire in the kitchen and smoke throughout the home. The fire was brought...
Ionia Co. twins walk Gucci runway in Milan, Italy
PORTLAND, Mich. — Two women from Ionia County are still in awe after walking in one of the world's most notable fashion shows. The pair was invited to Europe, and chosen from a world of candidates to strut on the runway for a designer brand. Erin and Alyssa Hengesbach...
Fox17
Fisherman hospitalized after falling into water at Millennium Park
WALKER, Mich. — Two men were fishing at Millennium Park on Saturday when their weekend trip took a more serious turn. Around 1 pm on Saturday, a 27-year-old man from Walker was fishing with his friend when he accidentally fell into the water. His friend and fishing partner pulled...
Can You Fly Out of Gerald R. Ford International Airport With Edibles?
Every once in awhile, no matter how much we love it in West Michigan, we hop on a plane and skip town. It could be a business trip, or a weekend getaway. Maybe you're planning a trip out of town to see your family for the Holidays. No matter the...
Michigan’s Best Grocery Store Is In West Michigan And It’s Not Meijer
Michiganders have a lot of options when it comes to grocery shopping. Off the top of my head, I can think of Meijer, Aldi, Family Fare, Wal-Mart, Sam's Club, Costco, Trader Joe's, and Kroger. These grocery stores not only offer groceries but a lot of them also have all of your shopping needs covered.
muskegonchannel.com
The Bear Lake Tavern - BLTiki Coming Summer 2023
If you round the corner at the bottom of the hill in North Muskegon, tucked away right there in the channel is a staple of the Muskegon area. The Bear Lake Tavern (BLT) sits stoically as it has for years welcoming friends and neighbors with the warmth and charm of it's classic surroundings. Over the last few years it's had a handful of owners, distinct in their experience in the restaurant business and all equally passionate about making sure the Muskegon landmark and destination dining space remain open for all to enjoy.
Hurricane Ian scraps Grand Rapids couple’s Florida wedding. New event venue saves the day.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – With less than a week to go until her wedding, Grand Rapids bride Lauren Scott realized she had to scrap her entire plan for a destination event in Florida. The planned ceremony with about 40 guests on the beach? Canceled. The planned wedding reception at...
wgvunews.org
Construction of Muskegon Heights first new home in 17 years underway
Officials say, it’s a microcosm of things to come in Muskegon Heights, as the Career Tech Center in Muskegon, in partnership with Lake Hawks in Flight and AmeriCorps, poured the concrete foundation this week on the first new home to be constructed in over 17 years. Mirroring Muskegon’s successful...
