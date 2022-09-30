ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Dinh Lee

Mexican Restaurant Specializing in Birria in San Diego - Birria Kings

Birria Kings is a birria focused Mexican food truck here in Chula Vista, San Diego! They have everything birria related that you could possibly think of and all of it is so seriously delicious. Their food truck is located in Chula Vista, in the parking lot of a plaza surrounded by stores and markets. There is often a bit of a line for this food truck so be sure to plan ahead and go earlier than you might expect if you want to get some delicious Mexican food!
SAN DIEGO, CA
Eater

Massive Mexican Restaurant and Bar Coming to North Park

The sought-after, multi-lot site at the northeastern corner of 30th and University that’s been vacant for years won’t sit empty for too much longer as an enormous new restaurant and bar has just begun construction in the space. Ringing in at 4,600-square-feet and due to be completed in February 2023, this will be Death By Tequila’s third location in San Diego and its most ambitious yet.
SAN DIEGO, CA
texaslifestylemag.com

Escape to Bahia Resort Hotel: A Tropical Paradise on Mission Bay

Want to get away to a tropical vacation but don’t have much time? Bahia Resort Hotel in Mission Bay, California, has everything to make you feel like you have escaped to a lush and romantic paradise. When most people see a three-day vacation on the calendar, their first thought...
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

All Things Spooky in San Diego County for the Halloween Season

For all the ghoulish and the ghouls, there are Halloween events for everyone in San Diego County. Some are for the less brave with only a few frightening characters, others will have you petrified. Here’s a list of Halloween events that are sure to get you ready for the absolutely bone-chilling holiday.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
kusi.com

Bioluminescence returns to San Diego beaches

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Nothing says Fall in San Diego like the return of bioluminescence at our beaches. Make sure to catch a glimpse before it disappears. Caused by the Red Tide or seasonal algal bloom, the glowing waves make some feel like they’re “in a different world”.
SAN DIEGO, CA
News 8 KFMB

Volunteers needed to help 'beautify' Chula Vista

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Volunteers are being sought for Beautify Chula Vista Day, an annual event staged by the City of Chula Vista and the South Bay Sustainable Communities Network. City Environmental Services Manager Manuel Medrano explained, “You take pride in your city and you want to make sure...
CHULA VISTA, CA
travelingmom.com

10 Must-See Places to Visit in October

Disclosure: This post contains affiliate links. If you click through and buy, TravelingMom may receive a small commission at no additional charge to you. Whether you are looking to marvel at trees bursting with vibrant fall colors, attend fall festivals or see creepy destinations to celebrate Halloween, there are many great places to visit in October. You can even still enjoy warm weather and beach time, if that’s what your heart desires! From the beer in Germany to apple cider in New England, here are some top picks for an October getaway.
SAN DIEGO, CA
coolsandiegosights.com

Evil clowns and ghouls arrive in Balboa Park!

Visitors to Balboa Park should be warned that an army of evil creatures is gathering in the southwest corner of the park, along what is known as The Haunted Trail. Every October grisly ghouls, bloody demons and creepy clowns assemble under the trees to scare thrill-seekers in the dark of night.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Free Admission, Fun Deals Arrive With ‘Kids Free San Diego' Month

Kids Free San Diego happens throughout October 2022. Destinations like the USS Midway Museum, the San Diego Model Railroad Museum, and the San Diego Zoo are offering kids free admission. Dining and hotel deals are plentiful; be sure to read the details before you reserve or book. AWESOME OCTOBER OUTINGS:...
SAN DIEGO, CA

