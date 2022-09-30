Read full article on original website
Mexican Restaurant Specializing in Birria in San Diego - Birria Kings
She Decided To Take A Trip And Vanished On VacationThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedSan Diego, CA
Sustainable Sneakers: UC San Diego Scientists Create The World's First Biodegradable Shoe.Symphony ScienceSan Diego, CA
Mother and Son Arrested in Failed Murder for Hire Plot to Kill WifeTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)El Cajon, CA
Parakeet Café to open new location in North County
The popular health-conscious café and bakery will be expanding with four new locations throughout Southern California.
Mexican Restaurant Specializing in Birria in San Diego - Birria Kings
Birria Kings is a birria focused Mexican food truck here in Chula Vista, San Diego! They have everything birria related that you could possibly think of and all of it is so seriously delicious. Their food truck is located in Chula Vista, in the parking lot of a plaza surrounded by stores and markets. There is often a bit of a line for this food truck so be sure to plan ahead and go earlier than you might expect if you want to get some delicious Mexican food!
Eater
Massive Mexican Restaurant and Bar Coming to North Park
The sought-after, multi-lot site at the northeastern corner of 30th and University that’s been vacant for years won’t sit empty for too much longer as an enormous new restaurant and bar has just begun construction in the space. Ringing in at 4,600-square-feet and due to be completed in February 2023, this will be Death By Tequila’s third location in San Diego and its most ambitious yet.
chulavistatoday.com
Road Runner Sports opens first southbay location in Otay Ranch Town Center
Roadrunner members no longer have to go to northern San Diego for apparel. The fitness store is set to open its newest location here in the southbay on October 7, at the Otay Ranch Town Center in Chula Vista. The weekend-long event is kicking off at 4 p.m. with an...
San Diego faces possible lawsuit over death of pedestrian hit by car on Torrey Pines Road in La Jolla
The attorney for the widow of Howard Wilson, 70, alleges 'dangerous conditions' at the crosswalk where Wilson was hit in February.
Honor Flight San Diego’s first ever all-Vietnam veteran flight lands to hero’s welcome
A total of 85 Vietnam veterans returned home Sunday from Washington D.C. for Honor Flight San Diego’s first-ever all Vietnam veteran flight.
San Diego County city named one of the best place to live for families in the U.S. by Fortune
In a new report by Fortune, researchers scoured the nation to find the 25 Best Places to Live for Families, with one city in San Diego County making the winner’s list.
texaslifestylemag.com
Escape to Bahia Resort Hotel: A Tropical Paradise on Mission Bay
Want to get away to a tropical vacation but don’t have much time? Bahia Resort Hotel in Mission Bay, California, has everything to make you feel like you have escaped to a lush and romantic paradise. When most people see a three-day vacation on the calendar, their first thought...
NBC San Diego
All Things Spooky in San Diego County for the Halloween Season
For all the ghoulish and the ghouls, there are Halloween events for everyone in San Diego County. Some are for the less brave with only a few frightening characters, others will have you petrified. Here’s a list of Halloween events that are sure to get you ready for the absolutely bone-chilling holiday.
kusi.com
Bioluminescence returns to San Diego beaches
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Nothing says Fall in San Diego like the return of bioluminescence at our beaches. Make sure to catch a glimpse before it disappears. Caused by the Red Tide or seasonal algal bloom, the glowing waves make some feel like they’re “in a different world”.
La Mesa Oktoberfest kicks off this weekend
It's the first day of October and many across the county are celebrating Oktoberfest.
KPBS
Children get in free to museums throughout San Diego County during October
The concept is pretty simple. “Kids Free San Diego is about kids and families having fun at museums and saving money," San Diego Museum Council Executive Director Bob Lehman said. Lehman is charged up. This is the 11th year for the kids free event, but this year there’s a lot...
News 8 KFMB
Volunteers needed to help 'beautify' Chula Vista
CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Volunteers are being sought for Beautify Chula Vista Day, an annual event staged by the City of Chula Vista and the South Bay Sustainable Communities Network. City Environmental Services Manager Manuel Medrano explained, “You take pride in your city and you want to make sure...
travelingmom.com
10 Must-See Places to Visit in October
Disclosure: This post contains affiliate links. If you click through and buy, TravelingMom may receive a small commission at no additional charge to you. Whether you are looking to marvel at trees bursting with vibrant fall colors, attend fall festivals or see creepy destinations to celebrate Halloween, there are many great places to visit in October. You can even still enjoy warm weather and beach time, if that’s what your heart desires! From the beer in Germany to apple cider in New England, here are some top picks for an October getaway.
Downtown hotel owner sued by San Diego City Attorney over infestations, other hazards
SAN DIEGO — The owner of a downtown hotel was sued by the San Diego City Attorney's Office Friday for allegedly unsafe conditions at the property, which the city claims endangered tenants. The city is seeking to bar Jack Shah Rafiq from maintaining a property with substandard housing conditions...
NBC San Diego
FREE Admission for Kids to San Diego Zoo, Legoland, Air & Space Museum and More
Kids Free San Diego is back! Get ready for some family fun all October long. October is Kids Free month in San Diego at more than 100 participating attractions, restaurants and hotels. That means free gifts, meals, and admission to theme parks, museums and more. The annual "Kids Free in...
coolsandiegosights.com
Evil clowns and ghouls arrive in Balboa Park!
Visitors to Balboa Park should be warned that an army of evil creatures is gathering in the southwest corner of the park, along what is known as The Haunted Trail. Every October grisly ghouls, bloody demons and creepy clowns assemble under the trees to scare thrill-seekers in the dark of night.
NBC Los Angeles
Free Admission, Fun Deals Arrive With ‘Kids Free San Diego' Month
Kids Free San Diego happens throughout October 2022. Destinations like the USS Midway Museum, the San Diego Model Railroad Museum, and the San Diego Zoo are offering kids free admission. Dining and hotel deals are plentiful; be sure to read the details before you reserve or book. AWESOME OCTOBER OUTINGS:...
Weekend Watch September 30–October 2 | Things to do in San Diego
SAN DIEGO — San Diego has so many things to do every weekend. We curated a few events you may want to check out this weekend in America's Finest City!. Kids can trick-or-treat, meet their favorite characters, and explore decorative trails. Kids Go FREE with a paid adult ticket...
Photo gallery: National Charity League chapter shines on at La Jolla event
The National Charity League's San Diego chapter presented its 2022 "Shine On" awards luncheon and tea Sept. 18 at the Marriott La Jolla hotel.
