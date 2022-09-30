ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
8 new hobbies to try in the St. Louis area

The kids are back in school, but that doesn’t mean learning is left to only the little ones. If you’re inspired to develop a new skill, discover a new craft or challenge yourself, consider this your metro area guide to learning a new hobby. Sit down at the...
Photos: Tour the former St. Louis Lunatic Asylum

ST. LOUIS — A tour of the historic St. Louis County Lunatic Asylum takes visitors through the building’s 153 years of history. There are ghosts rumored to be in the building, but the tour guide, Psychiatric Rehabilitation Center associate director Felix Vincenz, said he has yet to experience ghostly activity.
Best St. Louis-Style Pizza: Monte Bello Pizzeria

Monte Bello Pizzeria (3662 Weber Road, 314-638-8861) can’t claim definitively that it was the first-ever restaurant to offer St. Louis-style pizza, but it is certainly one of — if not the — city’s oldest spots for the cracker-crust delicacy. Founded in 1953 by the Petrillo family and run for decades by its second owners, the Morgans, the restaurant has come to define the genre for its loyal Lemay customers, as well as those who travel far and wide for a taste of St. Louis pizza history. Current owners Dennis and Tonya Buechel are fiercely protective of that legacy and have committed to keeping things going the way they always have. This means using the same recipe — one that (gasp!) doesn’t include Provel — the same deck ovens, the same vintage pizza pans and even the same ravioli prep board made for the restaurant back in the 1960s as a shop-class project by one of the restaurant’s regulars. When you taste a Monte Bello pizza, you’re tasting a good pie for sure, but what makes it really special is that you are tasting a bit of St. Louis history. —Cheryl Baehr.
Work on your cardio at G3 Fitness’ new trampoline health class

ST. LOUIS – Arthur Shivers from G3 Fitness joined us again Sunday morning. Shivers brought Kelli Starks and Shanequa Toliver from the newly formed trampoline fitness class to share some details about the cardiovascular exercise. For more information about G3’s new trampoline fitness class, please visit Gereation3Fitness.com or call...
Whose ghosts supposedly haunt McPike Mansion in Alton?

Henry Guest McPike was a multi-faceted spirit. He was a two-time mayor of Alton, Illinois, and a kingmaker in local politics. He dabbled in horticulture, propagating his own variety of grape coveted in winemaking circles. He was also a skilled businessman, who counted real estate and insurance among his ventures. A man of such prominence needed a stately home, and, in 1869, McPike commissioned a local architect to build an ornate Italianate-style estate on a 15-acre compound in Alton.
The secret, bloody history of one of the St. Louis region’s most popular parks

MARYLAND HEIGHTS (KMOV) - A popular St. Louis-area attraction has a darker side to its history that many may not be aware of. Creve Coeur Lake Park is the most popular park in St. Louis County, attracting more than one million visitors every year. People use the park’s water for fishing, rafting and sailing, its trails are enjoyed by people for exercise, and its pavilions are used for picnics and other events. But there is a side to the park that isn’t so floral and lively.
