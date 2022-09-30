ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Megyn Kelly Slams Olivia Wilde’s Dragging of Jordan Peterson as Out of Step With #MeToo: ‘You Were Not There’

By Benjamin Lindsay
TheWrap
TheWrap
 2 days ago
AP_000368.378f578099a74c23adb5d04ed9ce27f1.1817
2d ago

Seriously, how is a B list actress with no educational or intellectual credentials going to call out a PhD in clinical psychology as a pseudo-intellectual?

Reply(10)
17
Dale Lynch
2d ago

Olivia is just mad her new movie is the hardest thing anyone has ever had to sit through

Reply
5
Brad Vernon
2d ago

Olivia miss trainwreck, this isn't your station.

Reply
10
